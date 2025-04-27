Cracker Barrel Breakfast Foods With The Worst Reviews
Frequent travelers around the U.S. have likely made it into a Cracker Barrel Country Store one way or another. Whether it was a stop on a road trip, a family favorite destination for its home-style food, or you just can't resist the expansive gift shop, this restaurant chain has been a long-standing institution since the late '60s. The restaurant reports that there are nearly 660 restaurants located in 44 states. That means plenty of places to stop and take a rest in one of the iconic porch rocking chairs after stuffing yourself. Though many diners have fond memories of Cracker Barrel over the years, it's no secret that the chain is struggling recently, both financially and in diners' eyes.
Dining experience and food quality are two big guest complaints, leaving some to take to the Internet to express their disappointment. One of the biggest draws of Cracker Barrel is that you can get your favorite morning starters, regardless of what time you are passing through, as breakfast is served all day. However, some of these breakfast classics aren't ranking very highly in diners' opinions. Take a look to see if your breakfast favorite is on the list of some of the most harshly reviewed breakfast items. You may find yourself surprised at what diners are saying about some of the historically more popular Cracker Barrel options, and have to go try them out again yourself to have the final say.
Grits
Grits are a Southern classic, so it's not a surprise to find them on the Cracker Barrel menu. Grits are made from ground corn and typically have a mild flavor, making them a blank slate. They can be an acquired taste, as some may not like the consistency or texture. There is a bit of a debate between savory and sweet when it comes to grits. Grits can commonly be found topped with cheese or other savory toppings like bacon. In Cracker Barrel's case, they are served with breakfast entrees as part of big breakfast platters.
However, the Cracker Barrel grits left much to be desired according to a Mashed survey that rated grits the worst breakfast dish, garnering 32.94% of the vote (over double the votes that other breakfast menu options received). Though Cracker Barrel makes coarse-ground grits slow-cooked with margarine, diners have commented on the lack of flavor, as well as issues with the texture of the grits. One diner called the Cracker Barrel grits "horrible" and said they were the worst they had ever eaten in their life. However, another diner noted that it could have been a bad batch, claiming the grits are still handmade with care. It can take some finesse to get the consistency and texture right for grits, so it may be worth giving Cracker Barrel's another go before writing off completely.
Country Ham
Many of the breakfast platters at Cracker Barrel come with a choice of protein that includes bacon, sausage, and ham. But you may want to skip the country ham, according to reviews. The country ham received 13.34% of votes from survey respondents for the restaurant's worst breakfast item. It seems like the salt level is what really bothers diners, with one saying that although the country ham was tender, it was so salty they couldn't taste any other flavor. Other diners echoed that oversalted sentiment, with one saying they couldn't stomach more than a few bites of their country ham.
Some have come to the defense of the country ham, saying that it has always been on the salty side. In fact, the saltiness comes from the salt curing process. Plenty of people still order the country ham and enjoy it so much that you may find whole country hams available for sale in Cracker Barrel stores around the holidays. It should be noted that there is an option for sugar-cured ham over country ham as a side, which may be a better option for those avoiding salt. And breakfast may be your only shot at giving the country ham a try, as diners have also reported the country ham only being available at breakfast or as a side dish at their locations instead of offering a dinner option.
French Toast
French toast may be a surprising one to see on this list, as it has topped best breakfast menu items lists by Cracker Barrel enthusiasts in the past. However, diners have noticed recent changes to the French toast (now known as Momma's French Toast) recipe, calling it "generic" with less flavor of egg and heavy-handed with cinnamon. One diner also noted that the bread selection was noticeably sliced thinner, leaving them disappointed. Others say it is the same sourdough bread that has always been served, and that it could just be a difference in chef preparation or location offerings. Diners may have to agree to disagree on this one, as there are plenty that still enjoy Cracker Barrel's French toast — backed up by a high rating on the breakfast item survey. There are rave reviews about some of the seasonal French toast, like the Apple French Toast Bake or Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Bake, which may be worth trying out if you are deterred by changes to the regular French toast. Some diners have also noted French toast bakes being subpar when ordering takeout, so it may be best to enjoy your French Toast breakfast in-house for the best results.
Biscuit Beignets
When you think of beignets, Cafe du Monde may come to mind. That is a tough competitor to beat, but that didn't stop Cracker Barrel from introducing the Buttermilk Biscuit Beignets in 2018 as a dessert menu item. We could argue that beignets could be considered in the donut family, so why not make them a sweet treat to have with your breakfast? The Biscuit Beignets, buttermilk biscuit dough deep-fried then tossed in cinnamon sugar with butter pecan sauce, are available all day. But it appears diners aren't in love with the beignets, with more than 36% of people answering the Mashed dessert poll ranking them as the worst item on the Cracker Barrel dessert menu.
Some people stan the biscuit beignets, with copycat recipes available online. It also may have something to do with when you want to enjoy the biscuit beignets, as some reported enjoying them in the appetizer course as a sweet palate cleanser. That's not to say you shouldn't order these to share with the table for a little sweet treat, but you should adjust your expectations, as these beignets are drier and denser on the inside than the New Orleans favorite with a crisp exterior.
Hash Brown Casserole
This one may start some strong arguments, as the hash brown casserole has historically been a popular Cracker Barrel item both served as a side with breakfast or with dinner entrees. The hash brown casserole combines shredded potatoes, cheese, chopped onions, and a signature seasoning blend baked in the oven. Guests have described the casserole as a combination of cheesy, crunchy, salty, and greasy upgrade of regular hash browns. But a Mashed.com survey showed that diners found the hash brown casserole wasn't one to write home about. Some diners have reported that the hash brown casserole doesn't appear or taste the same as it once did.
This could be due to a possible recipe change, specifically with the potatoes themselves changing from frozen to rehydrated hashbrowns. Some locations have switched between the potato options, but it appears the cheaper rehydrated version is still present. So, the hash brown casserole unfortunately may not be exactly as good as you remember. Other diners have said an execution error is the culprit of some casserole misses, as their dish arrived dried out, mushy, or overrun with onions. Regardless, if the hash brown casserole has long been your favorite, it is worth trying to see if these are just one-off issues or if the casserole has really changed recently, before writing it off fully.
Southern Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and gravy are definitely a Southern breakfast comfort food. With Cracker Barrel specializing in down-home cooking, it would be remiss not to have biscuits and gravy on the menu. Diners once raved about the Southern biscuits n' gravy with a traditional sawmill gravy served at Cracker Barrel as either a side or a main dish with bacon or sausage. That doesn't seem to be the case now, with the Southern biscuits n' gravy racking up 12.50% of votes in the worst breakfast item survey. Issues with flavor, quality, portion size, and execution seem to be the main complaints with diners. One reviewer described the biscuits as tasting stale and served cold.
Cold biscuits have been a big complaint beyond the breakfast dish, with some diners reporting that their basket of biscuits still had partially frozen biscuits. Other biscuit complaints include the thinness of the biscuits, as well as the smaller size. The gravy isn't safe from complaints either, with diners finding the gravy overly salty with a flavor issue. Some have also noted that the portion of gravy is affected when more than one person orders biscuits with gravy at the table, which can be a bummer when you don't want to share. It may be best to stick with making biscuits and gravy at home if you are picky about this breakfast staple.
Fried Apples
There's nothing like a little sweet treat to top off your meal. Who's to say you can't do that at breakfast, too? Even though they have been popular additions to enjoy with savory dinners or breakfasts, fried apples didn't rank among the top of the best Cracker Barrel side dishes. In fact, the cinnamon-sprinkled apples ranked poorly with diners in a survey of the worst breakfast items, receiving 8.39% of the share of votes to earn the lowest spot in the poll. Despite the name, the apples aren't actually fried — they are baked instead. This may be the reason why some diners are unimpressed if they are expecting a crispy fried apple dish. But not everyone agrees that the fried apples are a miss.
The fried apples at Cracker Barrel are popular enough to have copycat recipes online for fans to recreate at home. Some customers even buy the fried apples by the jar from Cracker Barrel's gift shop to make their own apple crisp or pie. Another factor to consider is the nutritional value of your breakfast side. The Fried Apples are also loaded with sugar (26 grams), so that may be another reason to have your fruit in its fresh, uncooked form for those looking to monitor their sugar intake.
Specialty stuffed pancakes
Many customers get excited about the seasonal offerings at restaurants, and Cracker Barrel is no exception. The dishes many times follow what fruit is in season, especially for the fruit toppings available on French toast or pancakes. According to diners, there is such a thing as a sweet dish being too sweet. The Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes got some flak from diners due to the super sweet nature of the filling basically being a dessert. Instead of enjoying it as a meal, one diner recommended ordering the Oreo-stuffed cheesecake pancakes for the table and splitting them to avoid too much richness overpowering your breakfast. Some diners don't mind the cheesecake pancakes topped with fruit, finding them not too overly sweet.
But even if you have a sweet tooth, you may also want to consider the nutritional value of the meal before ordering. The stuffed cheesecake pancakes, in particular, are calorically dense thanks to the cheesecake filling and accompanying toppings filled with sugar in the syrup and sprinkled on top. The fact that when it is served as a meal, it includes eggs and a choice of meat, too, doesn't help the calorie intake. This doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy the Cracker Barrel pancakes we all know and love. Try opting for the classic buttermilk rather than the pecan pancakes, which also ranked on the worst breakfast dish list.