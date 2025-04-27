Cracker Barrel Breakfast Foods With The Worst Reviews

Frequent travelers around the U.S. have likely made it into a Cracker Barrel Country Store one way or another. Whether it was a stop on a road trip, a family favorite destination for its home-style food, or you just can't resist the expansive gift shop, this restaurant chain has been a long-standing institution since the late '60s. The restaurant reports that there are nearly 660 restaurants located in 44 states. That means plenty of places to stop and take a rest in one of the iconic porch rocking chairs after stuffing yourself. Though many diners have fond memories of Cracker Barrel over the years, it's no secret that the chain is struggling recently, both financially and in diners' eyes.

Dining experience and food quality are two big guest complaints, leaving some to take to the Internet to express their disappointment. One of the biggest draws of Cracker Barrel is that you can get your favorite morning starters, regardless of what time you are passing through, as breakfast is served all day. However, some of these breakfast classics aren't ranking very highly in diners' opinions. Take a look to see if your breakfast favorite is on the list of some of the most harshly reviewed breakfast items. You may find yourself surprised at what diners are saying about some of the historically more popular Cracker Barrel options, and have to go try them out again yourself to have the final say.

