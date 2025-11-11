The Best And Worst Apples For Apple Pie, Ranked

Shopping for apples to make an apple pie these days is like shopping for a car; there are so many viable makes and models on the market, it's hard to know where to start the process. Do you jump in and go with the apples you snack on and love for their sweetness, or is there some sort of mystical process for divining which species will deliver a filling your friends and family will rave about?

The untold truth of apple pie lies somewhere between the two. Bakers who have practiced apple pies most likely started with a recipe that recommended a particular type, then experimented with other apples when it didn't necessarily produce the desired results. Through trial and error, they discovered the type of apple that works best for them. They may have even figured out that a blend of species conjures up the best apple pie possible.

With so much communal culinary knowledge floating around about which types make the best pie apples, it's time to gather all the information in one mostly comprehensive list of which are the worst and best apples for coming up with an incredible pie. Gauging by sweetness, juiciness, and firmness, I've assembled a hierarchy of the best and worst grocery store apples to use for pie baking. Think of it as a literal apples-to-apple comparison that helps you shop for the right fruit for your needs.