If you've ever stepped through the doors of a Cracker Barrel, you know that it's more than just a place to grab a meal. It's a whole experience, complete with old-timey décor, a menu full of classic comfort meals, and shelves packed with country store goodies to take home. From the moment you see those iconic rocking chairs out front, you feel like you're visiting a quaint, small town. And for many fans of the eatery, that's the whole point. Cracker Barrel blends comfort and nostalgia with a little bit of quirky charm to enhance every visit.

While the Cracker Barrel experience feels simple, enjoying it to the fullest is almost an art form. Regulars have little traditions, and hacks that take a visit to Cracker Barrel to the next level. Knowing all of the unspoken rules will help you spend less, wait less, eat better, and have more fun. If you don't have any Cracker Barrel experts that can show you the ropes, don't worry. That's what we're here for. Whether you're planning your first visit, or your 50th, these tips will help you get more out of every trip. So, before you hop in the car, take a minute to read these 10 rules you need to know for eating at Cracker Barrel.