10 Rules You Need To Know For Eating At Cracker Barrel
If you've ever stepped through the doors of a Cracker Barrel, you know that it's more than just a place to grab a meal. It's a whole experience, complete with old-timey décor, a menu full of classic comfort meals, and shelves packed with country store goodies to take home. From the moment you see those iconic rocking chairs out front, you feel like you're visiting a quaint, small town. And for many fans of the eatery, that's the whole point. Cracker Barrel blends comfort and nostalgia with a little bit of quirky charm to enhance every visit.
While the Cracker Barrel experience feels simple, enjoying it to the fullest is almost an art form. Regulars have little traditions, and hacks that take a visit to Cracker Barrel to the next level. Knowing all of the unspoken rules will help you spend less, wait less, eat better, and have more fun. If you don't have any Cracker Barrel experts that can show you the ropes, don't worry. That's what we're here for. Whether you're planning your first visit, or your 50th, these tips will help you get more out of every trip. So, before you hop in the car, take a minute to read these 10 rules you need to know for eating at Cracker Barrel.
Sign up for the rewards program before you go
Before you head out for biscuits, hashbrown casserole, and a leisurely browse through the Old Country Store, sign up for Cracker Barrel Rewards. The program is completely free, and joining it before you arrive allows you to start earning benefits from the moment you sit down.
Members earn Pegs (Cracker Barrel's version of points, and a nod to the brand's famous peg game) on qualifying purchases, which include items bought in-store, on Cracker Barrel's website, and through the brand's official app. Once you have enough Pegs, you can redeem them for rewards, which range from a free drink to $15 off a retail purchase.
It does take time to earn enough Pegs for a reward. Every dollar spent gets you one Peg, and it takes 75 Pegs to earn $15 off. But when you sign up, you'll get a free shareable, as well as occasional surprise rewards, and rewards on your birthday and anniversary. Cracker Barrel also offers instant rewards for playing a bonus game that's available on the company's website and app. Even if you're someone who only visits Cracker Barrel a few times per year, those Pegs can add up faster than you might expect. Plus, the bonus rewards for signing up, and for playing games to pass the time, are fun perks. To make the most of this program, sign up before your next visit to make sure every purchase counts.
Save time by using the Cracker Barrel app
If you want to make your Cracker Barrel visit smoother, downloading the chain's mobile app is a must. It's designed to help you speed through the tedious parts of your visit, so you can enjoy the good stuff. This all starts with shortening your wait, as the app allows you to check current wait times before you arrive, and add your name to the waitlist. Instead of standing at the host stand, watching the line grow, you can walk in already halfway through the queue. This is especially handy during peak hours, and holidays like Thanksgiving, which is the company's busiest day. After your meal, save time with the app's Mobile Pay feature that accepts both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout, right at your table.
If you don't feel like dining in, you can save time by placing your order through the app. View the menu, and place your order for delivery, pickup, or curbside in no time. Catering orders can also be placed immediately, or scheduled for another day.
Lastly, another big benefit of the Cracker Barrel app is the way it helps you manage your rewards Pegs. When you order through the app, your Pegs are automatically added to your account, where you can then track them, and view your rewards in real time. Rewards can also be applied to your cart this way, making the entire buying process quick and easy.
Pass time with the iconic peg game
One thing Cracker Barrel's known for is the classic peg game placed on every table. It's an unwritten rule that you need to play at least one game while you wait for your meal. The tradition has a way of pulling you in and, although it's a solitary game, nothing is more fun than taking turns with your family to see who can do the best.
While the peg game is now closely associated with Cracker Barrel, it actually dates back to 1687. Despite this aged history, the game itself is simple. To play, you jump one peg at a time, removing the ones you've jumped. The goal is to finish with as few pegs as possible and, according to copy printed on the game, ending with one peg standing makes you a genius. Until 2025, the game called anyone with four or more pegs left an EG-NO-RA-MOOSE, but that wording was softened as part of Cracker Barrel's controversial rebrand.
Despite there being over 6,000 ways to get down to one peg, the game's deceptively tricky. You can check online resources for tips, or keep things simple, and just play for the fun of the game. Its charming, old-timey feel better fits the mood of Cracker Barrel than whatever modern technology you brought with you. Once you finish one round, don't be surprised if you end up starting another, and then another.
Know what dishes to avoid
Even the most loyal Cracker Barrel fans will agree, not all dishes on the menu are created equal. Guests have called out entrées and sides that consistently fall short. Knowing which dishes at Cracker Barrel to skip isn't about being picky, but about making sure your meal lives up to expectations. Unfortunately, a few items, like the meatloaf, and the chicken and dumplings, are inconsistent. While some diners enjoy them, others find them to be overly greasy, and mushy.
The worst dinner menu item at Cracker Barrel might be the lemon pepper rainbow trout, but nothing on its long list of salads and sandwiches is very popular, either. Meanwhile, several side dishes don't live up to the hype. Despite their names, which make them sound rich and comforting, options like the loaded baked potato, and the bacon mac and cheese are often described as forgettable by diners.
When dessert rolls around, keep in mind that there's one offender you should consider staying clear of: the biscuit beignets. Unlike traditional beignets, which are light and pillowy, Cracker Barrel's biscuit beignets come out heavy with oil, and they're tooth-achingly sweet. In fact, a whopping 36% of diners surveyed listed this as the worst dessert at Cracker Barrel. If you want to leave your dining experience feeling satisfied, it's best to stick to the items that the restaurant is known for, and approach the more controversial dishes with caution.
Go for the old-timey classics
As important as knowing which Cracker Barrel dishes to avoid is knowing which you should absolutely try. Remember, this place is known for its old-timey theme, and that extends from the décor to the menu. A smart rule to follow is to pick the classic comfort foods that have withstood the test of time. While there are plenty of delicious dishes full of flavor and nostalgia, a few really stand out, and keep guests coming back for more.
If you're stopping in for breakfast, you can't go wrong with the Old Timer's Breakfast, Grandma's Sampler, or Momma's Pancake Breakfast. All three are classic breakfast plates that lean into the restaurant's old-fashioned charm. Add a side of fried apples to make your breakfast feel even more warm and cozy.
At dinnertime, the Southern fried chicken, chicken fried chicken, and roast beef are among Cracker Barrel's most popular options. They are all simple, well-executed comfort foods you won't regret indulging in. Opt for the mashed potatoes and gravy, hashbrown casserole (traditional, or made with tots) or loaded baked sweet potato as your side to elevate your meal even more. And for dessert, while there are many delicious options to tempt you, the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake is a must-try. It's one of the best menu items at Cracker Barrel, and a Southern classic. So, when it comes time to order, skip the salads, ignore the non-Southern dishes, and opt for a hearty, old-timey classic.
Try the seasonal items
Have you ever fallen in love with a restaurant, and made it your go-to place, only to get bored of it a few months later? It's been known to happen, even at a place like Cracker Barrel, with its rather extensive menu. But here, when you eventually find yourself craving something different, you can try the seasonal menu items offered throughout the year.
While the permanent dishes are always reliable, Cracker Barrel's limited-time menu allows you to try something new, and lean into seasonal flavors. In the spring, you might find fruit-forward dishes like blueberry pancakes, and strawberry peach lemonade. Come summer, campfire meals like foil-wrapped roasted entrées, and dessert skillets, make their return. As fall approaches, the menu starts to feel warm and cozy, with items like butter pecan sticky buns, and honey butter Southern fried chicken. To close out the year, Cracker Barrel rolls out a festive holiday menu, complete with country fried turkey, and a lineup of seasonal pies. In 2025, Cracker Barrel has announced that it will also offer limited-time holiday drinks including a DIY hot chocolate bar, and a sparkling plum mimosa.
Of course, not everything is destined to be among Cracker Barrel's best seasonal menu items. But if something's only available for a limited time, it's worth trying. That seasonal dish might become a new favorite that you look forward to all year long. And if it misses the mark, you can just go back to your tried-and-true favorites.
Dine in during the week for bigger deals
While there are many Cracker Barrel menu hacks that can save you big, one of the easiest is to simply go during the week. The restaurant's Early Dinner Deals offer smaller portions at a lower price, but that special pricing is only available if you dine in Monday through Friday, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Unfortunately, taking advantage of this discount also means being limited in what you can order. The only qualifying options are the homestyle chicken, the meatloaf, and the country fried steak.
The good news is that, in addition to saving money, visiting during the week will allow you to enjoy fewer crowds, faster service, and a more relaxed atmosphere. This is a great way to take the stress out of hectic weekday meals, and enjoy some quality time with your family for less. And because the dining room is usually quieter, you can settle in without feeling rushed or overwhelmed. Your purchase can also earn you Pegs, so you'll be saving money in the moment, and also building toward a future freebie at the same time.
Get a free dessert on your birthday
A birthday always offers a great excuse to enjoy comfort food, and Cracker Barrel gives you one more reason to celebrate. You can score a free dessert just for being a Cracker Barrel Rewards member, and some locations will also sing when presenting your dessert.
Given the wide range of delicious desserts at Cracker Barrel, from rich Coca-Cola cake to mouthwatering peach cobbler, this really is a sweet deal. But keep in mind, taking advantage of the perk requires a bit of planning in advance. To qualify, you'll need to first sign up for the company's Rewards program, making sure to enter your birthday when prompted. Then, you'll need to make sure to make a purchase on your Rewards account within a year. Once the birthday freebie is added to your account, you'll have 45 days to use it. By following this simple rule, you can end your birthday with a comforting dessert that adds an extra special touch to your meal.
Take advantage of the $5 take home meals
Here's one easy rule for eating at Cracker Barrel that will stretch your visit into two: Try the $5 Take Home Meals. This option lets you enjoy your favorite entrée while you dine in, then bring home an additional, chilled meal for later, for an extra $5. All you have to do is purchase any regularly priced entrée on the menu; the deal works for both dine-in and takeout.
For your Take Home Meal, you can select smoky grilled chicken with mashed potatoes, fried homestyle chicken with mac and cheese, or meatloaf with mac and cheese. Your choice will be packaged chilled. When you're ready to dig in, all you'll have to do is microwave it for about two minutes. This is the perfect option for busy weeknight dinners or late-night cravings. And at the time of writing, Cracker Barrel is planning to add a breakfast version to make those hectic mornings run more smoothly.
Given the fact that Cracker Barrel has been struggling with higher prices, and fewer diners, this deal seems like a win-win: The company can court new customers via to-go orders, while customers can enjoy an extra meal at a great price. It's important to note that this price may vary slightly; some locations charge $6 for its Take Home Meals. But even so, that's a pretty good value.
Take your time at the gift shop
It's easy to assume a restaurant gift shop would be full of nothing but cheap junk, but Cracker Barrel has designed its Old Country Store to be something special, and the homey boutique is actually full of hidden treasures. That's why seasoned fans of the restaurant chain know to take their time browsing before or after eating.
Here, you can find a wide variety of items, from candy to gold hoop earrings. If you just can't get enough of Cracker Barrel's food, you'll be pleased to know that you can also pick up favorites like branded coffee, fried apples, spiced apple butter, corn muffin mix, and pancake mix. Of course, you can also find the famous vintage peg game, which will help you enjoy the full Cracker Barrel experience at home.
The best part of all is that the shop's collection isn't static. Each season brings a fresh batch of inventory to explore. For example, the seasonal Harvest collection is full of pumpkin décor, gratitude books, and fall-scented lotion. Meanwhile, the Christmas collection has gift baskets, stockings, and Santa-themed kitchenware. Even if you eat at Cracker Barrel several times a year, you're sure to find something new at every visit, which is why shopping there is part of the full experience.