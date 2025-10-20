Crispy, Cheesy, Spicy: Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Recipe

You may go to Texas Roadhouse for the delicious steaks, but you'll keep coming back for the appetizers, too. One appetizer in particular reigns supreme: the Rattlesnake Bites, which are not only the best app on the restaurant's menu (according to our in-house ranking), but are also one of the best steakhouse starters to be found at any chain. Even if you can't make it to the restaurant, though, you can still enjoy these bites at home. As developer Patterson Watkins gushes about her recreation: "These are really freaking good! If you want a flavor experience akin to an elevated jalapeño popper, these bites are the bomb."

The dish contains no actual rattlesnake meat, of course, but is instead a mixture of Jack and cheddar cheeses rolled in a crunchy cornmeal coating and deep-fried. But wait, that's not all! "That cheese mix is seasoned with a savory and slightly sweet combination of spices and ingredients to balance and enhance: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of sugar," Watkins explains. Diced jalapeños and roasted red bell peppers add what she calls "that perfect pop of heat with colorful eye appeal."