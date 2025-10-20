Crispy, Cheesy, Spicy: Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Recipe
You may go to Texas Roadhouse for the delicious steaks, but you'll keep coming back for the appetizers, too. One appetizer in particular reigns supreme: the Rattlesnake Bites, which are not only the best app on the restaurant's menu (according to our in-house ranking), but are also one of the best steakhouse starters to be found at any chain. Even if you can't make it to the restaurant, though, you can still enjoy these bites at home. As developer Patterson Watkins gushes about her recreation: "These are really freaking good! If you want a flavor experience akin to an elevated jalapeño popper, these bites are the bomb."
The dish contains no actual rattlesnake meat, of course, but is instead a mixture of Jack and cheddar cheeses rolled in a crunchy cornmeal coating and deep-fried. But wait, that's not all! "That cheese mix is seasoned with a savory and slightly sweet combination of spices and ingredients to balance and enhance: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of sugar," Watkins explains. Diced jalapeños and roasted red bell peppers add what she calls "that perfect pop of heat with colorful eye appeal."
Collect the ingredients for these copycat Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
The rattlesnake bites are made from Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese combined with pickled jalapeños, roasted red peppers, and heavy cream, and dipped in egg, buttermilk, and fish fry breading. You'll also need garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, sugar, and cayenne for a DIY Cajun seasoning blend, along with mayonnaise, sour cream, and prepared horseradish for the dip. Rounding out the ingredient list are oil for frying and parsley for a green garnish.
For authentic Texas Roadhouse-style bites, you will need fish fry breading, since it's similar to the fine cornmeal coating used by the chain. If, for some reason, you can only find the unseasoned kind, just stir in an extra two teaspoons of the Cajun spice mix. Cheese-wise, grating block cheese is preferable, since pre-grated cheese tends to contain starch and other anti-clumping agents. In this recipe, it's crucial that the cheeses clump and cohere.
Step 1: Combine the Cajun seasoning ingredients
To make the seasoning blend, place the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, sugar, black pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl. Stir to combine.
Step 2: Mix the cheese, peppers, cream, and seasoning
To make the cheese mix, place Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bell peppers, heavy cream, and seasoning blend into a large bowl.
Step 3: Blend the ingredients
Using your hands, combine, squeeze, and squish the cheese mixture until it is thoroughly mixed and compacts easily when formed.
Step 4: Form and freeze the cheese balls
Using a small scoop, portion the cheese mixture, form it into solid balls, and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to set.
Step 5: Make the dip
Meanwhile, make the Cajun dip by placing the mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish, jalapeño juice, and seasoning in a medium bowl.
Step 6: Chill the dip
Whisk to combine the dip and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 7: Mix the egg and buttermilk
Set up the breading station by placing the egg and buttermilk in a bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 8: Prep the breading
Place the fish fry breading in another bowl.
Step 9: Take out the cheese balls
Remove the cheese balls from the freezer.
Step 10: Dredge the cheese balls
Dip the balls first in the buttermilk mixture and then coat them in the breading, shaking off any excess.
Step 11: Refreeze the cheese balls
Return the breaded balls to the baking sheet and return them to the freezer for another 30 minutes.
Step 12: Heat the oil
Fill a large pot ⅓ full with oil (or set up your deep fryer), and bring it to 350 F over medium-high heat.
Step 13: Fry the cheese balls
Once the oil is hot, fry the balls in batches until golden, crisp, and melty throughout, about 3 minutes.
Step 14: Drain the cheese balls
Once fried, use a slotted spoon to remove the balls from the oil, and set them aside on a wire rack to drain.
Step 15: Garnish the cheese balls
To serve, garnish the balls with parsley, and serve with the Cajun dipping sauce on the side.
Round Out Your DIY Texas Roadhouse Experience
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Recreate the crispy, cheesy, crunchy goodness of Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites in your own kitchen with this DIY version of the all-star appetizer.
Ingredients
- For the Cajun seasoning blend
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- For the cheese mix
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
- ½ cup jarred minced jalapeños
- 1 tablespoon minced jarred roasted red bell peppers
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
- 1 ½ teaspoons Cajun seasoning blend
- For the Cajun dip:::
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
- 1 tablespoon jarred jalapeño juice
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend
- For breading and frying
- 1 egg
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 (10-ounce) package seasoned fish fry breading
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- For garnish
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley,
Directions
- To make the seasoning blend, place the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, sugar, black pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl. Stir to combine.
- To make the cheese mix, place Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bell peppers, heavy cream, and seasoning blend into a large bowl.
- Using your hands, combine, squeeze, and squish the cheese mixture until it is thoroughly mixed and compacts easily when formed.
- Using a small scoop, portion the cheese mixture, form it into solid balls, and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to set.
- Meanwhile, make the Cajun dip by placing the mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish, jalapeño juice, and seasoning in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine the dip and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Set up the breading station by placing the egg and buttermilk in a bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Place the fish fry breading in another bowl.
- Remove the cheese balls from the freezer.
- Dip the balls first in the buttermilk mixture and then coat them in the breading, shaking off any excess.
- Return the breaded balls to the baking sheet and return them to the freezer for another 30 minutes.
- Fill a large pot ⅓ full with oil (or set up your deep fryer), and bring it to 350 F over medium-high heat.
- Once the oil is hot, fry the balls in batches until golden, crisp, and melty throughout, about 3 minutes.
- Once fried, use a slotted spoon to remove the balls from the oil, and set them aside on a wire rack to drain.
- To serve, garnish the balls with parsley, and serve with the Cajun dipping sauce on the side.
How can you adjust the heat level on homemade Rattlesnake Bites?
These Rattlesnake Bites have a medium heat level, just like the Texas Roadhouse ones, but you can either increase or decrease it to suit your preferences. To turn things up a notch, swap the pickled jalapeños for fresh ones. (Leave the ribs in to make them extra fiery.) You could also go with even hotter chiles such as serranos, or mix in a sprinkling of cayenne or crushed red pepper. Chipotle powder could also be used to add some smoky depth.
If, on the other hand, you want your appetizer on the milder side, use diced pepperoncini or banana peppers in place of the pickled jalapeños, or swap them out for either mild Anaheim peppers or zero-heat green bell peppers. (These can either be roasted or used fresh.) You could also omit the jalapeño brine and replace it with pepperoncini or pickle brine.
When replacing the pickled peppers with fresh or roasted ones to go either hotter or milder, you will need to add a little extra salt to compensate. About ¼ to ½ teaspoon stirred into the shredded cheese blend ought to do the trick.
What are some other uses for the homemade Cajun dip?
This recipe is really a three-fer, since in addition to the cheesy bites, you also get instructions for making a DIY Cajun seasoning blend plus a tasty, horseradish-spiked Cajun dip. You might want to whip up a double batch of the latter item, since that way you can use it all up on your Rattlesnake Bites and still have leftovers. And you will want leftovers, since the dip makes a delicious accompaniment for potato and tortilla chips as well as raw vegetables.
You can also repurpose it as a sandwich spread or burger topping or a condiment to be used with fried fish or shrimp. It could replace mayonnaise to make for kicked-up coleslaw or deviled eggs, or even be used to marinate beef, pork, or chicken. Speaking of chicken, you might want to use the Cajun seasoning mix as a dry rub for wings, then serve them with a bowl of this dip for dunking.