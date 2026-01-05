Copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe

By Patterson Watkins  and Mashed Staff
bar cookies with white frosting topped with cranberries Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars, which are essentially frosted blondies with cranberries and cream cheese frosting, have been one of the chain's popular seasonal staples for quite some time. They tend to go away around the start of the year, though, as Starbucks shifts away from its November-December holiday menu to its regular winter menu. If you're craving cranberries year-round, though, you can bake up a batch of copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars by developer Patterson Watkins instead.

Watkins assures us that her copycat bars are identical to the Starbucks version in all core components, from the blondie base to the white chocolate to the abundance of cranberries. "I kept the blondie base with the white chocolate and dried cranberries," Watkins says. "I made sure to top the bars with cream cheese frosting and melted white chocolate. I garnished with the chopped dried cranberries." 

She admits, though, that she made a few tweaks that, in her opinion, improve this dessert to a considerable extent. "I find the SB bars to be a bit crumbly — I like my bars to be softer, chewier, sweet treats you can sink your teeth into," she tells us, so these bars are quite a bit thicker. She also finds Starbuck's Cranberry Bliss Bars to be just a tad too sweet. Instead of reducing the sugar, though, she added an extra (and very cranberry-friendly) ingredient, orange zest, which helps balance that sweetness with some citrusy zing. 

Collect the ingredients for copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars

Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar ingredients Patterson Watkins/Mashed

The blondie base consists of flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and an egg, while white chocolate chips and dried cranberries are added for flavor. Additional ingredients needed to frost and top the cookies include cream cheese, powdered sugar, and orange zest.

Step 1: Turn on the oven

oven temperature gauge Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare a pan

square pan with paper lining Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Line a 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spritz with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients

flour in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To begin the blondie batter, place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.Whisk to combine.

Step 4: Combine the butter and sugar

melted butter and brown sugar in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the brown sugar and melted butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, stirring to combine.

Step 5: Beat in the egg and vanilla

raw egg, melted butter, and brown sugar in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter/sugar mixture and beat until fluffy.

Step 6: Combine wet and dry ingredients

flour in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the dry ingredients to the mixing bowl and stir to combine the batter.

Step 7: Stir in the white chocolate chips and cranberries

craisins and white chocolate chips on top of raw cookie dough Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the white chocolate chips and dried cranberries to the batter and mix on low until combined.

Step 8: Transfer the dough to the pan

cookie dough in a square pan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, spreading it out evenly.

Step 9: Bake the blondie layer

uncut bar cookie in a square pan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the blondies in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through and lightly golden brown.

Step 10: Cool the blondie layer

uncut bar cookie in a square pan on a wire rack Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 11: Beat the cream cheese

cream cheese in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

While the blondies are cooling, make the frosting by placing the softened cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk until fluffy.

Step 12: Make the frosting

white frosting in a metal bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, whisk to combine, and set the frosting aside until ready to use.

Step 13: Turn the blondie layer upside-down

uncut bar cookie on paper on a wire rack Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the blondies have cooled, flip over to expose the underside (this will give us a flat surface to spread out the frosting).

Step 14: Frost the cookie layer

blob of white frosting on an uncut bar cookie Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Spread the frosting out evenly over the blondie base.

Step 15: Add cranberries and orange peel

uncut bar cookie with white frosting and dried cranberries Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Sprinkle the frosting with the chopped cranberries and the minced orange peel.

Step 16: Place white chocolate chips in bowl

white chocolate chips in a white bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl.

Step 17: Melt the white chocolate

melted white chocolate chips in a white bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Microwave in 30 second intervals, until melted and smooth.

Step 18: Drizzle white chocolate over the bars

uncut bar cookie with white frosting and dried cranberries Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Drizzle the melted white chocolate over the top of the blondies.

Step 19: Cut the cookies into bars and serve

bar cookies with white frosting topped with cranberries Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cut into bars before serving.

What to serve with copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars

Copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe

These copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars are just as good as the real thing, all the way from the cranberry-packed blondie base to the frosting on top.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
8
Pieces
bar cookies with white frosting topped with cranberries
Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the blondie base
  • 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • ½ cup (1 stick) melted salted butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup white chocolate chips
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • For the frosting
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • For the topping
  • ½ cup chopped dried cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon minced orange zest
  • ½ cup white chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Line a 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spritz with cooking spray. Set aside.
  3. To begin the blondie batter, place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
  4. Place the brown sugar and melted butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, stirring to combine.
  5. Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter/sugar mixture and beat until fluffy.
  6. Add the dry ingredients to the mixing bowl and stir to combine the batter.
  7. Add the white chocolate chips and dried cranberries to the batter and mix on low until combined.
  8. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, spreading it out evenly.
  9. Place the blondies in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through and lightly golden brown.
  10. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely on a wire rack.
  11. While the blondies are cooling, make the frosting by placing the softened cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk until fluffy.
  12. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, whisk to combine, and set the frosting aside until ready to use.
  13. Once the blondies have cooled, flip over to expose the underside (this will give us a flat surface to spread out the frosting).
  14. Spread the frosting out evenly over the blondie base.
  15. Sprinkle the frosting with the chopped cranberries and the minced orange peel.
  16. Place the white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl.
  17. Microwave in 30 second intervals, until melted and smooth.
  18. Drizzle the melted white chocolate over the top of the blondies.
  19. Cut into bars before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 674
Total Fat 29.1 g
Saturated Fat 17.4 g
Trans Fat 0.8 g
Cholesterol 83.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 99.8 g
Dietary Fiber 1.9 g
Total Sugars 75.3 g
Sodium 389.0 mg
Protein 6.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can I make these copycat Cranberry Bliss Bars thinner or in a different shape?

bar cookies with white frosting topped with cranberries Patterson Watkins/Mashed

If you'd rather make a thinner, more Starbucks-like version of these Cranberry Bliss Bars, you may certainly do so, but this will require cooking them in a half-sheet pan measuring 13x18 inches or a 13x9-inch baking pan. Thinner bars won't need to bake for a full half hour, so start checking them at the 15-minute mark to see if they're done.

Thinner bars should also be cut while they're still soft and warm. The shapes can be Starbucks-style triangles instead of the rectangles shown here. In fact, you could even use cookie cutters. While this will leave you with all kinds of odd-shaped leftover bits, these can serve as a generous lagniappe for a very hungry cook. Once the cookies are cut, don't take them out of the pan right away. Allow them to cool completely, then apply the frosting and other toppings while they're still in the pan. When the toppings have set, you can separate the bars and put them on a plate or into a storage container.

How can I switch up this Cranberry Bliss Bar recipe?

As these bars are blondies at heart, they lend themselves well to any number of ingredient swaps and switches. For starters, using dark chocolate in place of white would make for a slightly less sweet bar. You could also opt for a different type of dried fruit, such as blueberries, cherries, or apricots — the latter would work especially well with the white chocolate, as they, like cranberries, have enough tang to balance the sweetness. Adding chopped, toasted nuts is also an option. Walnuts or pecans go great with cranberries, while almonds would be lovely with the other fruits mentioned.

The cream cheese frosting, too, is something that can be changed up. To save time, you could go with a canned version, or use vanilla instead if you enjoy super-sweet cookies. If you're feeling experimental, you could double down on the cheesiness by using mascarpone or even goat cheese in place of the cream cheese. It's also possible to leave off the frosting and white chocolate drizzle and just go with a minimalist dusting of powdered sugar.

