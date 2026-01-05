Copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars, which are essentially frosted blondies with cranberries and cream cheese frosting, have been one of the chain's popular seasonal staples for quite some time. They tend to go away around the start of the year, though, as Starbucks shifts away from its November-December holiday menu to its regular winter menu. If you're craving cranberries year-round, though, you can bake up a batch of copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars by developer Patterson Watkins instead.

Watkins assures us that her copycat bars are identical to the Starbucks version in all core components, from the blondie base to the white chocolate to the abundance of cranberries. "I kept the blondie base with the white chocolate and dried cranberries," Watkins says. "I made sure to top the bars with cream cheese frosting and melted white chocolate. I garnished with the chopped dried cranberries."

She admits, though, that she made a few tweaks that, in her opinion, improve this dessert to a considerable extent. "I find the SB bars to be a bit crumbly — I like my bars to be softer, chewier, sweet treats you can sink your teeth into," she tells us, so these bars are quite a bit thicker. She also finds Starbuck's Cranberry Bliss Bars to be just a tad too sweet. Instead of reducing the sugar, though, she added an extra (and very cranberry-friendly) ingredient, orange zest, which helps balance that sweetness with some citrusy zing.