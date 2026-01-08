16 Toppings That Make Any Chicken Sandwich Better
There's no denying that chicken is one of the most versatile proteins. It offers both lean and fattier cuts, which allows people to choose based on taste, and nutritional preferences. Plus, it tastes great cooked in all kinds of ways. Barbecues, salads, pastas, soups, rice bowls, and more wouldn't be the same without chicken. The same goes for sandwiches.
Chicken may be the star of a chicken sandwich, but we can all agree that toppings are what make or break the dining experience. Whether you're biting into a crispy fried chicken sandwich, a panini packed with cold cuts, or a sub filled with roasted chicken, you won't have a good time if the sandwich is dry, or lacking flavor. There are certain toppings that are a no-brainer, such as lettuce and tomato, but there are plenty of others that might surprise you. Read on to dig into 16 toppings that make any chicken sandwich better, so you'll know how to level yours up.
Lettuce
A great sandwich is all about balance. Hearty meats, wholesome bread, creamy condiments, and fresh veggies all work together to make the perfect bite. Of these ingredients, lettuce is one of the most important sandwich toppings because it provides a crisp, refreshing element.
People tend to have their own preferences when it comes to which types of lettuce they use on their sandwiches. Iceberg will forever be a champion due to its mild flavor, and beautiful crunch. Romaine lettuce has a bit more body, and it packs more nutrients for those who are mindful of getting enough greens each day. Butterhead is another common lettuce base for sandwiches because it has a nice texture, and a subtle sweetness.
If you really want to get fancy, you can mix your greens to hit more notes. While technically not in the lettuce family, arugula is a fantastic leafy green that packs a peppery punch. You could even throw some chopped red leaf lettuce into the mix for the visual appeal. No matter which of the many tasty types of lettuce you choose to experiment with, make sure you always dry it off before you add it to your sandwich. Too much moisture will make your sandwich fall apart.
Tomato
Tomatoes are a vital veggie in almost every kind of sandwich. They are juicy, and a little bit sweet, which can help to counteract the savory flavors of the chicken, sauce, cheese, and other toppings in a chicken sandwich. That being said, tomatoes can also be a controversial sandwich ingredient. After all, we've all been served wonky sandwiches that have thick, overpowering slices of tomato. Take your preferences into mind while slicing, and also the type of chicken sandwich you're preparing. A fried chicken sandwich could benefit from a slice that's on the thicker side to help moisten things up, but a grilled chicken sandwich may not need as much tomato.
Working on your knife skills will ensure that you can cut perfectly proportioned slices of tomato that will complement each sandwich you build. Additionally, you can take an expert tip from "America's Test Kitchen," and salt your sliced tomatoes to amplify the flavor. Keep in mind that salt can draw more moisture out, so save this step until you're ready to assemble the sandwich.
Red or yellow onion
With lettuce, and tomato, onion completes the veggie trifecta that improves any sandwich. Like lettuce, raw onions add a satisfying crunch, and they also have a sharp flavor that can cut through the richness of a sandwich. Both red and yellow onions can elevate a chicken sandwich.
If you love the crunch of sliced onions but find their flavor too pungent, you should try soaking them in cold water for about 15 minutes. It may not seem like much, but this step works wonders for lowering the intensity. Another option for altering the taste is a labor of love, but worth the effort: Take some time to caramelize your onions. You'll lose the crunch factor, but you'll gain a lovely sweetness.
Lastly, pickled onions should also be on your radar. You can snag a jar of pickled onions at the store or learn how to pickle onions at home. All you need to do is boil some vinegar with salt, sugar, and spices, then add some sliced red onions to the mix. In as little as 15 minutes, you can have vibrant, tangy pickled onions to top your chicken sandwich.
Bacon
Lots of folks would eagerly agree that adding bacon to any dish is a foolproof way to make it better. It's fatty, smoky, and has both chewy and crunchy bits once you learn the secret to cooking bacon perfectly. You can thank the Maillard reaction, and bacon's special amino acids, for the mouthwatering results here.
Whether you're going ultra-decadent with a fried chicken sandwich, simple with a sliced chicken deli sub, or comforting with a roasted chicken panini, bacon will always liven up the party. It may even try to steal the spotlight, as chicken doesn't usually pack as much flavor. But, when working in harmony, these two proteins can create a filling meal.
If you don't feel like going through the trouble of whipping up some bacon for your sandwich, you can use ham instead. It's not as decadent, but it does offer that delicious saltiness that people love about pork. You can even heat up a few slices in a frying pan to brown the meat a bit, and amplify the flavors.
Sliced jalapeño
Fast food chains have been fighting for the title of Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, and while KFC and Popeyes may be the first two brands that come to mind, you should know that Wendy's has created a sleeper hit. The Wendy's Spicy Jalapeño Popper Sandwich turns a beloved comfort food that's usually served as an appetizer into a full-blown sandwich. Whether you're a big fan of jalapeño poppers, or just spicy food in general, it's absolutely worth trying.
At home, cooking with jalapeños can offer a fun way to make your mouth tingle. For a delicious way to incorporate the flavor into a sandwich, whip up some Southern-style Pimento Cheese, which includes raw jalapeños. You can also try experimenting with pickled jalapeños to spice things up in a tangy way.
If you don't feel like chopping up a raw jalapeño, or you're worried about tingly hands, you could instead try a premade sauce like Trader Joe's Jalapeño Sauce. It boasts over 50% jalapeños, and it's super creamy. You can drizzle some all over fried chicken, roasted chicken, or deli chicken.
Dill pickle
People usually fall into two camps: those who hate pickle spears served with sandwiches, and those who gobble up the extras their friends don't want to eat. Biting into a giant spear can be too much when you're not a big fan of pickles, but thinly sliced dill pickles on sandwiches is an entirely different game.
When dill pickles mingle with the other ingredients on a sandwich, the flavors can balance one another out, making the sour pickle note less dramatic. Mayo, and other creamy condiments mellow them out, while the acid in the pickles complements other crisp veggies. This is how pickles have earned their place as a staple topping in chicken sandwiches, and on sandwiches of all kinds.
According to a New Hampshire restaurant called Bagel Mill, pickles are always on the menu because their tanginess keeps rich ingredients under control. For example, you won't feel the urge to take a nap after diving into a luxurious chicken salad sandwich or wrap if it has some tanginess to brighten the hefty amount of mayo.
Coleslaw
What's more refreshing than some traditional coleslaw? Lots of fast food chains opt for the standard lettuce and tomato, or have no greens at all on their fried chicken sandwiches. But when it comes to fried chicken sandwiches in particular, coleslaw should be a given. It's irresistibly crunchy, and it holds up well to hot ingredients, and moisture. Meanwhile, the mayo in it makes everything creamy, while the vinegar gives it a little bite. Plus, colorful components like orange carrots, and red and green cabbage blend together to make any sandwich look more appetizing.
Nothing beats our Fried Chicken Sliders With Simple Slaw And Hot Honey recipe, but don't stop there. Think about how lovely some cold, creamy, crunchy coleslaw would be on a piece of chicken that's fresh off the grill. If you create a marinade that's sweet, salty, and spicy, your sandwich could knock it out of the park. Honey, sriracha, and soy sauce are a great place to start. You could also make simple chicken wraps with rotisserie chicken, and add coleslaw to instantly make it taste like summer at any time of the year.
Sliced avocado or guacamole
Some people don't like the taste of mayo but still want its creaminess. Others are hedonists looking to create the most luxurious sandwiches stacked with all of the tastiest ingredients. For both groups, sliced avocado or guacamole is a must.
One brilliant application is to create Avocado Chicken Salad. For a guacamole-like flavor profile, swap the crunchy celery for red onion, and add lime juice, and fresh cilantro. It's a fun twist on traditional chicken salad that's so good, you'll want to eat it straight from the bowl.
Another idea is to combine the sweet tanginess of honey mustard chicken with the cooling effect of sliced avocado. Grab some toasted bread, and layer on slices of cheese of your choice, sliced avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, grilled honey mustard chicken, chopped lettuce, and a generous amount of your favorite Italian dressing for a zesty, hearty chicken sandwich.
Smoked Gouda cheese
We could spend a lot of time mulling over the many types of cheese you can find at the grocery store, and how each one could benefit your sandwich. Cheese in general is wonderful for making sandwiches creamier, and more satisfying. However, when it comes to a chicken sandwich, we have to recommend smoked Gouda.
Why this cheese over the dozens of others? It's simple: Smoked Gouda is a bit more complex, thanks to its smokiness. It can level up chicken that's fried, baked, roasted, you name it. Once you throw smoky bacon into the mix as well, and finally tuck into that sandwich, you'll really feel like royalty. Not only is the taste divine, but smoked Gouda is ultra creamy. It melts like a dream. Smoked Gouda truly is a type of cheese that tastes incredible cold or gooey. You can throw it into any sandwich that you're rushing to finish in the morning before work, and it'll still taste like the preparation was thoughtful.
Fresh herbs
Depending on how you like to prepare or order your chicken sandwiches, they can often feel pretty heavy. Fried chicken, lots of mayonnaise, and extra slices of cheese are just a few of the common factors that can lead to a sandwich teetering on the edge of being too rich. Instead of giving up your favorite sandwich ingredients, though, you can remedy the situation by adding more — as long as you know which ingredients will even things out. This is where fresh herbs come into play.
Fresh herbs make it possible to continue enjoying decadent ingredients while achieving harmony. They're also magnificent on lighter sandwiches, since they can simply bring more flavor to the table without weighing things down. Fresh basil, for example, can make a grilled chicken Caprese sandwich taste incredibly refreshing. You may also love a Fresh Tarragon And Peach Chicken Salad Sandwich when you're craving summer flavors.
Roasted red peppers
Jarred roasted red peppers should be in every kitchen because they're delicious, versatile, and convenient. It's so easy to open a jar, and place sliced peppers on all kinds of dishes. You can even make sauces with them, or blend some roasted peppers into your mayonnaise or hummus to amp up the flavor of your sandwich spreads. If you're not playing with roasted red peppers when building sandwiches, you're missing out.
Roasted red peppers are a fabulous topping on Italian-style chicken sandwiches. Eating a panini with roasted red peppers inside can turn you into a believer. The toothsome exterior reveals a succulent middle, thanks to the roasted red peppers, and it's always a welcome surprise. Learning how to roast, peel, and de-seed your own red bell peppers is a valuable skill, but sometimes, working with the jarred stuff is exactly what you need when you're trying to assemble a sandwich with tons of components.
Pineapple
Lots of chicken sandwiches taste better with some sweetness. Biting into a succulent slice of pineapple that's been paired thoughtfully with salty ingredients can taste like a match made in heaven. Pineapple is unique compared to some other popular fruits because it has an interesting tanginess. If you want to make the flavor even more complex, you can grill it to caramelize the sugars, and help it take on some smokiness. Many folks love pairing pineapple with ham, so it's worth experimenting with chicken, too.
For a prime example of how these flavors work well together, visit the island-themed Chick-fil-A restaurant near Atlanta, Georgia that has an independent menu blending Southern and Hawaiian cuisines. On this menu is a coveted sandwich that is essentially a chicken salad sandwich with pineapple chunks, and red grapes folded into the mix.
Other inspiration can be drawn from the Pioneer Woman's Hawaiian Chicken Skewers, where soy sauce, coconut milk, minced ginger, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, garlic, and lime juice come together to form a finger-licking marinade. The flavors would pair beautifully with slices of pineapple on top of a sandwich.
A fried egg
We've all heard of fried eggs on top of burgers, but why stop there? Eggs can lend their yummy, creamy yolks to any type of chicken sandwich as well. They can ensure that chicken breast or deli meat, which has the potential to be a bit dry, stays nice and juicy. They can also level-up any fried chicken sandwich by making the experience that much more decadent. As a bonus, you'll have lots of fun dipping your chicken sandwich into the yolk that's dripped onto the plate.
A less popular option is to add sliced boiled eggs on top of sandwiches. Boiled eggs may not have as many fans as fried, but the people who do love this ingredient sing its praises loudly. While it doesn't serve the same satisfying pop of yolk, a boiled egg can still bring lots of creaminess into the mix. It's also a good option if you don't want as much of a mess when you eat.
Jam
Jam may seem like a wildcard on this list, but take some time to truly consider its potential. Not only can jam help bring some moisture to a chicken sandwich, but the sweetness of the fruit is perfect for balancing the savory richness of other components. If you're someone who loves a good Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, then you already know that cranberry sauce pairs well with the turkey and other fixings. Similarly, chicken and jam just work.
Strawberry, grape, peach, raspberry, fig, and other jams can add a beautiful note to a complex sandwich. Just imagine biting into a grilled chicken sandwich that has Brie, and fig jam. A fried chicken sandwich can taste divine with a smear of peach jam on the bun, while apricot jam can help you make an incredible sub that tastes like summer when you pair it with peppery arugula, and tangy goat cheese. The possibilities are endless as long as you're willing to get creative in the kitchen.
Mozzarella cheese
There are so many types of cheese that pack a major flavor punch. Sharp cheddar cheese, Gruyère, Halloumi, and feta are just a few that can really steal the show. However, sometimes, sandwiches can benefit a great deal from some gooeyness. This is where mozzarella comes in.
One of the most satisfying chicken sandwiches is the chicken, bacon, and ranch. Mozzarella may not have made the cut in the title, but it does a lot of heavy lifting to make this sandwich more decadent. Its mild taste lets the bacon and ranch shine. And, of course, don't forget about the iconic Chicken Caprese Panini.
Some sandwiches are flavorful enough with just mozzarella cheese as long as you're mindful about condiments, and veggies, but you can also pair mozzarella with a bolder cheese to get the best of both worlds. No Chicken Parm sub, for example, would be complete without the combination of gooey mozzarella and salty Parmesan. Mozzarella and provolone are also a dynamic sandwich duo. You could make a mean Italian sub with grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, and roasted red peppers with that cheese combo.
Garlic aioli, honey mustard, and other sauces
Sauces are technically condiments, but some people are fine with classifying them as sandwich toppings. Since they have such a huge impact on the flavor of a chicken sandwich, it's impossible not to talk about them here. Some of the most popular sauces are garlic aioli, honey mustard, ranch, pesto, Buffalo, barbecue, Nashville hot, dijonnaise, and hummus. If you're not playing with sauces when you're building a chicken sandwich, you're missing out.
Mayonnaise may be the most popular sandwich condiment, but it's also a blank canvas that's begging to be built upon. Pair that mayo with some Buffalo sauce to make a spicy chicken sandwich that isn't too hot. You could alternatively mix some soy sauce into your mayo to up the umami factor.
Some sandwiches don't even need a base of mayo. Make an Italian panini with deli chicken slices, mozzarella, pesto, sliced tomato, roasted red pepper, and sliced red onion on some hearty Italian bread. For a healthier chicken sandwich, you can rely on flavored hummus and avocado slices for creaminess, and pile on the fresh veggies.