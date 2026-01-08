16 Toppings That Make Any Chicken Sandwich Better

A great sandwich is all about balance. Hearty meats, wholesome bread, creamy condiments, and fresh veggies all work together to make the perfect bite. Of these ingredients, lettuce is one of the most important sandwich toppings because it provides a crisp, refreshing element.

People tend to have their own preferences when it comes to which types of lettuce they use on their sandwiches. Iceberg will forever be a champion due to its mild flavor, and beautiful crunch. Romaine lettuce has a bit more body, and it packs more nutrients for those who are mindful of getting enough greens each day. Butterhead is another common lettuce base for sandwiches because it has a nice texture, and a subtle sweetness.

If you really want to get fancy, you can mix your greens to hit more notes. While technically not in the lettuce family, arugula is a fantastic leafy green that packs a peppery punch. You could even throw some chopped red leaf lettuce into the mix for the visual appeal. No matter which of the many tasty types of lettuce you choose to experiment with, make sure you always dry it off before you add it to your sandwich. Too much moisture will make your sandwich fall apart.