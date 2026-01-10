Copycat Aldi Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Recipe
There's always a latest and greatest Aldi find waiting around the corner, whether it be a kitchen gadget or a food item. Many people, however, are still hung up on an ever-popular Aldi find that still knocks their socks off — Aldi's Park Street Deli cranberry almond chicken salad. This unassuming Aldi product, which is so good that we consider it one of the best pre-made meals you can find at Aldi, has been around for years now, but people never tire of those creamy, savory, slightly sweet-tart flavor notes.
While the Aldi OG is hard to beat, homemade is always best, and it's always good to keep a go-to chicken salad recipe in your back pocket for lunch emergencies. That's where developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Aldi cranberry almond chicken salad recipe comes into play; it captures all of the goodness of the Aldi version, with an added fresh flair and homemade touch. "This copycat Aldi recipe hits all the boxes — it's simple to prepare and is the perfect combination of creamy, savory, and sweet," De Witt says, adding that it's "perfect to eat on its own or on buttery croissants, toasted sourdough, or in lettuce cups." As an added bonus, this recipe is incredibly easy to whip up (we're talking a matter of 5 minutes), so it may be even more convenient to make it at home than to make an impromptu Aldi run.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Aldi cranberry almond chicken salad
Cooked, shredded chicken serves as the base for this chicken salad recipe. De Witt opts for cooked and shredded chicken breasts specifically, but leftover rotisserie chicken meat would also work well here. Then there's the dressing, which consists of mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Finally, no chicken salad is complete without those textural mix-ins, and for this copycat Aldi version, you'll want sliced almonds, diced celery, and dried cranberries (which happen to be the sweet dried fruit you should start adding to all your chicken salads).
Step 1: Add the dressing ingredients to a bowl
Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to a large bowl.
Step 2: Whisk to combine the dressing
Whisk the ingredients till smooth.
Step 3: Add shredded chicken
Add the chicken.
Step 4: Add the mix-ins
Add the celery, cranberries, and almonds.
Step 5: Mix and serve the chicken salad
Mix well and serve.
What can I serve with chicken salad?
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
- ½ cup diced celery
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
Directions
- Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to a large bowl.
- Whisk the ingredients till smooth.
- Add the chicken.
- Add the celery, cranberries, and almonds.
- Mix well and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|512
|Total Fat
|36.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|104.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|8.8 g
|Sodium
|409.6 mg
|Protein
|34.0 g
How can I change up this recipe?
The beauty of this copycat Aldi chicken salad recipe lies heavily in its unique blend of creamy, savory, nutty, and sweet-tart flavors, but it also lies heavily in its simplicity. Offering a way to use up leftover chicken and requiring just 5 minutes to make from start to finish, this chicken salad recipe is undeniably simple, but that doesn't mean you can't switch things up and get creative with your ingredients.
For starters, an easy way to stick to the main ingredients of the recipe while amping up the flavor is by toasting the sliced almonds. De Witt notes that toasting the almonds will not only enhance the nutty flavor, but it will make them even crunchier once they're mixed into the salad. Another option is to opt for chicken's poultry relative, turkey, for a similar meaty bite (and perhaps for a useful way to use up holiday leftovers). Or consider adding in dark chicken meat along with white meat for a slightly richer flavor profile.
If you particularly enjoy those little pops of sweetness in chicken salad, you don't have to stop at just dried cranberries. "Add diced apples or grapes for additional sweetness," De Witt recommends. Finally, consider adding some curry powder (or other seasonings of choice) to switch up the flavor profile of the dressing.
How do I serve this chicken salad?
Chicken salad is one of those unique dishes that isn't limited to one serving style. Some people whip up chicken salad to eat it as-is, straight from the bowl, whereas others go into the process with sandwiches in mind. Any chicken salad serving style is fair game with this copycat Aldi chicken salad recipe, though De Witt does have some particular suggestions for optimal enjoyment.
The rich, flaky, buttery nature of croissants pairs particularly well with this creamy and subtly sweet chicken salad, so if you're thinking sandwiches, croissants are the way to go. If croissants aren't an option, De Witt also recommends brioche buns, wraps, or toasted sourdough as viable bready serve-with options. Other bread-adjacent serving options include crackers or pita chips, which would make this chicken salad act more as a dip or spread.
You can also skip the bread entirely and plate it more as a traditional salad. Serve a scoopful or two over a bed of lettuce for a more low-carb lunch option, or serve it in lettuce cups for a crispy handheld take. Finally, as a unique option, De Witt recommends serving the chicken salad in half of a papaya to play up those sweet elements.