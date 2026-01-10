There's always a latest and greatest Aldi find waiting around the corner, whether it be a kitchen gadget or a food item. Many people, however, are still hung up on an ever-popular Aldi find that still knocks their socks off — Aldi's Park Street Deli cranberry almond chicken salad. This unassuming Aldi product, which is so good that we consider it one of the best pre-made meals you can find at Aldi, has been around for years now, but people never tire of those creamy, savory, slightly sweet-tart flavor notes.

While the Aldi OG is hard to beat, homemade is always best, and it's always good to keep a go-to chicken salad recipe in your back pocket for lunch emergencies. That's where developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Aldi cranberry almond chicken salad recipe comes into play; it captures all of the goodness of the Aldi version, with an added fresh flair and homemade touch. "This copycat Aldi recipe hits all the boxes — it's simple to prepare and is the perfect combination of creamy, savory, and sweet," De Witt says, adding that it's "perfect to eat on its own or on buttery croissants, toasted sourdough, or in lettuce cups." As an added bonus, this recipe is incredibly easy to whip up (we're talking a matter of 5 minutes), so it may be even more convenient to make it at home than to make an impromptu Aldi run.