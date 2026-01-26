The Cheesecake Factory is known for having a mile-long menu with entrees that go on for days, but some dishes are such standouts that they've inspired home cooks to create copycat versions. One such item is the Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta, which consists of honey-glazed chicken, bell peppers, asparagus, peas, and penne pasta in a chipotle-spiked Parmesan cream sauce.

Developer Julianne De Witt says of her creation, "This copycat Cheesecake Factory Chipotle Chicken Pasta recipe is hearty [and] delicious, and while it may have quite a few ingredients, it's very easy to prepare and can be on the table in about 45 minutes." (If you want to save on prep time, you can always purchase pre-cut vegetables or opt for frozen ones.) Since this dinner contains meat, vegetables, and a starch, she also notes, "[It] can easily be served on its own or paired with crusty bread and a simple green salad." Leftovers taste just as good the next day. They can be reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop, although you may need to add a little liquid if the sauce is too thick.