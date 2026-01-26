Copycat Cheesecake Factory Chipotle Chicken Pasta Recipe
The Cheesecake Factory is known for having a mile-long menu with entrees that go on for days, but some dishes are such standouts that they've inspired home cooks to create copycat versions. One such item is the Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta, which consists of honey-glazed chicken, bell peppers, asparagus, peas, and penne pasta in a chipotle-spiked Parmesan cream sauce.
Developer Julianne De Witt says of her creation, "This copycat Cheesecake Factory Chipotle Chicken Pasta recipe is hearty [and] delicious, and while it may have quite a few ingredients, it's very easy to prepare and can be on the table in about 45 minutes." (If you want to save on prep time, you can always purchase pre-cut vegetables or opt for frozen ones.) Since this dinner contains meat, vegetables, and a starch, she also notes, "[It] can easily be served on its own or paired with crusty bread and a simple green salad." Leftovers taste just as good the next day. They can be reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop, although you may need to add a little liquid if the sauce is too thick.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Cheesecake Factory Chipotle Chicken Pasta
The main ingredients in this recipe include penne pasta, chipotles in adobo, heavy cream, Parmesan, chicken breasts, bell peppers (red and orange), asparagus, frozen peas, and an onion. Additional items needed for marinating and cooking include white wine vinegar, honey, salt, pepper, olive oil, fresh garlic, onion powder, and paprika.
Step 1: Mix up the marinade
Add the white wine vinegar, honey, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Mix the chicken in the marinade and refrigerate for 45 minutes.
Step 3: Fry the peppers and onion
After about 30 minutes of the marinating time has elapsed, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan and saute the onion, peppers, and garlic until soft.
Step 4: Boil some water
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water with 1 tablespoon kosher salt to boil for the pasta.
Step 5: Cook the pasta
Add the penne to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Once cooked, drain the penne and set it aside.
Step 6: Make the chipotle cream sauce
Add the cream, Parmesan, onion powder, paprika, and chipotles to the onion mixture. Cook for 3 minutes until thickened.
Step 7: Heat some oil
Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to a separate pan and place over medium-high heat.
Step 8: Cook the chicken
Place the marinated chicken in the pan (discarding excess marinade). Saute until browned and cooked through.
Step 9: Cook the vegetables and chicken in the sauce
Add the asparagus, peas, and chicken to the cream sauce. Simmer for 3 minutes, until the asparagus and peas are cooked.
Step 10: Stir in the pasta
Add the pasta, season with salt and pepper to taste, and stir to combine.
Step 11: Garnish and serve the chipotle chicken pasta
Dish the pasta into bowls and top with Parmesan, cilantro, and tortilla strips as desired.
What to serve with copycat Cheesecake Factory chipotle chicken pasta
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,249
|Total Fat
|57.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|27.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|306.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|96.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|23.5 g
|Sodium
|1,609.7 mg
|Protein
|85.1 g
How can I change up this recipe?
There are a number of different ways you can change things up, starting with some basic ingredient swaps. Sugar will work in your marinade — the chicken won't be honey-glazed, but it'll still be just as sweet. You could also use a different type of pasta, even ravioli or tortelloni, if you want some extra cheese. For a less-spicy sauce, you can omit the chipotles and use smoked paprika instead of the plain kind.
The recipe will also work with a different kind of protein, such as pork tenderloin, shrimp, or sausage, or you could add crumbled bacon or a fancier smoked pork product like pancetta. You can also swap out any vegetables you don't care for, or even throw in some extra vegetables, if you like. For starters, you need not use two different colors of bell peppers if you're not concerned with the visual aspect of your dish. You could also replace this ingredient with a hotter pepper like poblano or ancho. Spinach could be used in place of asparagus, while mushrooms would also complement this dish.
Why add salt to pasta water?
Do you really need to salt your pasta water? You don't strictly need to, so if you're watching your sodium intake, it's okay to skip it. Not all restaurants, professional chefs, or home cooks salt their pasta water, but many do, and there are certain benefits to doing so. For starters, salting the pasta water helps to season the pasta itself (as opposed to just the sauce being seasoned), so it may give you a better-tasting dish all-round. De Witt also feels it helps with the shape and texture, so her recipe includes this step.
As for how much salt you need in your pasta water, it depends on what type of salt you're using. One tablespoon of salt per quart of water should work if you've chosen coarse Kosher salt, although even then, that may vary depending on the brand. (Morton coarse kosher salt has a more intense flavor than Diamond Crystal, so you may only need two teaspoons of the former.) If you're using table salt or fine sea salt, only half as much salt is required, so aim for a teaspoon and a half.