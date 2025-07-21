Craving Cheesecake Factory Lettuce Wraps? This Copycat Recipe Nails It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no denying that the Cheesecake Factory has a seemingly never-ending menu, but if you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, there's one thing you're ordering from said oversized menu at every visit: the Thai lettuce wraps. These lettuce wraps have been Watkins' go-to ever since her first visit to the beloved restaurant, and thanks to her copycat Cheesecake Factory Thai lettuce wraps recipe, you can skip the dine-in experience and make the impressive dish right in your own kitchen.

We're not going to pretend like this isn't an all-out, maximized recipe — but we can assure you that the results will be well worth your time and effort. "Everything about this dish is awesome," Watkins describes, "The trio of dips are fab, offering a variety of flavor sensations: sweet, savory, rich, zesty, vibrant, fresh ... The wrappers and fillers have an engaging variety of textures: springy, crispy, crunchy, and velvety. Everything from dips to the crisp lettuce and cabbage wraps, the chicken, the cucumber salad, and the curry noodles provide "an exciting cacophony of flavors, a total tongue experience, with this dish," Watkins says. Despite the sheer variety of ingredients, everything works in perfect harmony.

"The acidic elements (like the cucumber salad) balance the sweet and make the vibrant components pop," she explains, whereas "the richer elements soothe and pleasantly coat the palate." The crunchy elements on top add the perfect pop of freshness. These copycat Thai chicken lettuce wraps are over-the-top, they're positively decked-out — and, dare we say, they're even better than the OG Cheesecake Factory version.