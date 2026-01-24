18 Dollar Tree Valentine's Day Finds You'll Love
It doesn't have to be expensive to show your heart how much care about them on Valentine's Day. That is, of course, if showering your boo with sweets and treats is how you demonstrate your affection. While chain grocers and big box stores sometimes make you pay through the nose just to show what's in your heart, Dollar Tree is ready to woo you with an endearing selection of affordable tidbits and goodies.
While it's true that Dollar Tree charges $1.25 for the majority of its products, that price ends up being a better deal in many instances, which means you can make your Valentine's Day spending go further. And because there are plenty of name-brand goodies brought in especially for the day of love, you don't have to resort to buying one-off chocolates or a box of candy from a secondary confectioner. It's easy to assemble a basket that steals your loved one's heart.
To make sure you get the best Valentine's Day trinkets at Dollar Tree, this round-up pulls together the most tempting buys to let you demonstrate your love no matter what your bank balance might be. From classic candy to delicious desserts to bubbly beverages, it's a smorgasbord of sweet savings.
Heart Shaped Junior Mints
Save the regular disk-shaped Junior Mints for the movies and grab a box of heart-shaped Junior Mints to share with your dear one instead. With their glossy chocolate coating and gooey filling reformed into perfect hearts, these are some of the most charming store-bought peppermint treats for sweetening up your holiday. Don't let the red tint to the interiors scare you off; that's just another touch that gives the usual Junior Mints a Valentine-forward personality.
These mints come in the full-sized 3 ½ ounce theater box, so there's nothing missing in this low-priced alternative to the usual drug store Junior Mints selections. A generous box or two of this timeless chew would make a winsome accent to a larger gift. Make a power pack of movie-ready candy by adding boxes of Skittles, Nerds, Hot Tamales, and Milk Duds to get all the different flavor possibilities into the mix.
Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts
You already know that various shapes of Reese's peanut butter candy tastes different from one another, and peanut butter hearts are one of the best in the bunch. However your personal ranking of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup shapes shakes out, picking up a tasty four-pack of these beloved confections gives you plenty to share while making sure there's enough for you, too.
Instead of doling these Reese's candies out two at a time like the standard package, you'll get four hearts in every $1.25 pack. They're individually-wrapped snack-size treats, too, so you can open the pack and pass out the contents to everyone in your life who's won your heart. To make a super-Reese's gift collection for the candy lover in your world, pair a pack of these hearts with a Reese's Cupcake, Reese's Pieces, and a can of Reese's iced coffee to sweeten the deal.
Warhead Conversation Hearts
Regular conversation hearts are so overdone. Warhead Conversation Hearts are the choice of a new generation. The same atomic-powered flavor you get in the usual Warhead selections is packed into crunchy heart-shaped bites that make an undeniable impact. You can get a three-pack of individual-serving boxes in a single $1.25 purchase to get your holiday shopping done quicker, a direct hit for shoppers with lots of Valentines to cover.
Rather than showering your sweet with one of the hotter versions of the Warhead candy concoctions, these hearts aim straight for the sour side of the spectrum. That gives the marketing folks at the company plenty of space to make sweet and sour-themed puns for the front of the boxes. And of course, the candy in the box contains messages similar to traditional conversation hearts. Consider these as party favors or goodie bag fillers if there's a classroom celebration for younger revelers to partake in.
Sour Punch Twists
The tangy, chewy excitement of Sour Punch Twists takes on an air of romance when it becomes a bite-size candy stuffed into a 3D heart-shaped plastic box. It's the Valentine's Day equivalent of an Easter egg, but you don't have to worry about hiding them all over the yard. Just set them on the table or drop them in a gift bag, and you're all set for sweet times.
There's an indication on the wrapper of what flavor is contained within each heart. If you know Sour Punch Straws, you're familiar with the typical blue raspberry, green apple, and strawberry. But Sour Punch Bites come in tropical and not-so-sour flavors too, so the contents of this gift could be a tangy surprise. Couple up a heart with a package of Sour Punch Cupid Straws for a Valentine's Day candy gift that packs an adorable pucker-powered sour punch.
Spongebob Squarepants Heart Shaped Krabby Patties
Fans of everybody's favorite sea sponge will adore you for showering them with Spongebob Squarepants Heart Shaped Krabby Patties. These gummy goodies maximize the size and shape of the usual gummy bears and come individually wrapped to make spreading the sweet stuff around even easier. The bag lists three pieces per serving; with six servings per bag, you'll have plenty to share or toss into goodie bags with other wrapped candies for a fun and festive assortment.
At $4, this bag is a little pricier than the usual Dollar Tree purchase. If you'd rather distribute multi-piece packages as your Valentine's Day treats, you can find $1.25 bags of Krabby Patties in the standard shapes, in regular, watermelon, and sour flavors. There are even theater box-style assortments that provide a handful of nautical fun. Who knew there were so many possibilities for sharing Spongebob sweets on the day of love?
Nik-L-Nip Cupid's Love Potion
The old-fashioned wax bottles filled with syrup show up on Dollar Tree shelves filled with love potion to captivate your true love. Nik-L-Nip Cupid's Love Potion adds a fun nostalgic kick to the usual Valentine's Day treat selections while providing an interactive element other candies don't have. The back of the package calls out that they're peanut- and gluten-free, making them safe for all your sweethearts.
Anyone who hasn't heard of Nik-L-Nips is sure to be charmed by this old-school candy every Boomer is bound to remember. The wax tubes resemble soda bottles, allowing your Valentine to chew off the cap and "drink" the candy syrup inside. For the holiday version, Cupid's Love Potion is cherry flavored, lending its juicy color to the occasion. With a "to/from" section on the label, these can be passed out as both candy and card with a single purchase.
Edwards 2-Slice Dessert Packs
Head to the freezer section for this double dose of dessert bliss and make your at-home Valentine dinner date a whole lot sweeter. Edwards, the same brand that provides full-size frozen pies in your favorite grocery stores, boxes up a two-slice pack of several different desserts that just need thawing. There's no easier way to bring gourmet magic to the scenario, and you don't have to know how to bake to make it happen.
Dollar Tree keeps a few different possibilities on ice to get your dessert tray all sweet and spiffy. Key lime pie is a zesty bite that adds sunshine to your evening; whipped cheesecake provides a restaurant-style final dish that goes perfectly with a cup of coffee. And chocolate crème pie is a classic choice that puts a candy-flavored finish on your romantic rendezvous without a moment of kitchen work required. Now that's a chef's kiss of a Valentine treat.
Martinelli Sparkling Juices
The best Valentine's Day celebrations include bubbly, and while Dollar Tree doesn't sell the hard stuff, the store does carry an array of Martinelli sparkling juices to get the moment juiced up. The single-serving bottles make it easy to buy only as many as you need; if you're shopping for a romantic zero-proof date, you can get away with one for you and one for your sweetheart. If there's a kid's party or group celebration on- the calendar, pick up a few more so everyone gets their own bottle.
The truth about Martinelli's is that the company has gone far beyond the usual sudsy apple juice we've all become familiar with. Dollar Tree stocks a variety of fun flavors to stand in for Champagne, including apple-grape, apple-mango, apple-cranberry, and pear. Shake up the situation by creating a grab-bag selection for your Valentine to choose from, or prepare a basket with an array of options for your one and only to enjoy.
Albert's Chocolatey Roses
If you're a fan of traditional expressions of romance given a fun candy twist, Albert's Chocolatey Roses are the two-for-one you're looking for. With a chocolate bud and a plastic stem, these whimsical treats are essentially a chocolate lollipop. But the ingenious rose shape lets you present them as both flowers and candy, knocking two tasks off your Valentine's Day shopping to-do list.
A classic move to impress your cherished one is to buy a few of these roses and create a half-dozen or dozen stem arrangement. Spread the love by bestowing a chocolate bloom to each of your children's teachers to make them feel appreciated. And if you have a centralized work station at the office where passers-by would be enchanted with a treat of their own, add several roses to a vase and invite anyone who stops by to pick one out as a special gift.
Hershey's Red and Pink Foil Kisses
If you only need a handful of Hershey's kisses in Valentine-appropriate colors, the 2.2-ounce bags at Dollar Tree will show you the love. Check out the red and pink foil wrapped chocolate nuggets, just the right size to tuck into a treat basket or lay on the desk of your crush to let them know you care.
Because Hershey's goes pastel for Valentine's Day, you have an opportunity to use the shining hues to create a visually stunning arrangement for your boo. Pick up a bag or two of each color and fill a Dollar Tree margarita glass, beer mug, or Pilsner glass with the gleaming treats to double-up your gift. Or load up a plastic party shaker to put a lid on your clever present. Wrap a ribbon around the finished product and add a card for an affordable expression of your undying affection.
Sour Patch Kids Black Raspberry Hearts
The wacky folks at Sour Patch never do anything the expected way, and that goes double for Sour Patch Kids Black Raspberry Hearts. Not only do these chewy bits introduce a juicy flavor into the collection, they also expand the catalog of shapes by offering up literal hearts. And the color, gumdrop black, is one you may not have seen as part of the fruit-centric Sour Patch aesthetic. It's safe to say the company has launched one of the most intriguing non-chocolate Valentine candies ever.
Valentine's Day isn't the only occasion in which Sour Patch hauls out the black raspberry theme. A Christmas version that resembles coal shows up as a stocking stuffer theater box that's much more on theme for the holiday. Rest assured that despite the unexpected color and rather odd approach to the traditional Valentine's heart-shaped candy, these chewy bits will be welcomed by fans of sour treats.
Barton's Clusters
Shoppers in search of a more traditional box of chocolates to bestow upon their beloved should check out Barton's Caramel Peanut Crisp Clusters, filled with caramel-peanut clusters with crisped rice added. The packaging resembles old-fashioned candy makers like See's and Whitman's, but you won't pay anything close to what those brands charge. The box even comes with zippy stripes that make it look gift-wrapped; all you need is a ribbon for a finishing touch and a card with a sappy message inside.
Maybe your enamored is more of a peanut butter fan. Barton's Peanut Butter Clusters have you covered, with a filling that swaps caramel for creamy peanut butter. Try scattering a few of each version on a pretty plate or tray to set out on a table for a workplace Valentine's Day food event. With eight or so pieces per box, you'll only need a few to create an arrangement that's both attractive and mouthwatering.
Lindor Strawberries and Cream Chocolate Truffles
There's no denying the smoothness of Lindor Lindt Strawberries and Cream Chocolate Truffles, an upscale goodie that comes in a two-piece pack that prevents overindulgence. They're the same decadent spheres the company carries in most grocery and big-box candy sections, pared down for the Dollar Tree shopper in search of lovable Valentine's Day bargains.
This is a small box, to be sure; two pieces makes a quick snack, even for a bon-bon as rich and deluxe as Lindor. At 62 cents per piece, it isn't the cheapest, either. A 12-piece package from Walmart for around $6 comes to 50 cents per piece. But the Dollar Tree benefit is that you can spend $1.25 for a few sweet treats you can combine with other options to create a variety gift. With a tasteful pink gift bag to wrap them in, you'll have a thoughtful arrangement that doesn't break your budget-conscious heart.
Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar
Anyone who hasn't gotten in on the Dubai chocolate fad can incorporate it into their Valentine's Day plans, thanks to Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar sitting on Dollar Tree shelves. Instead of spending $10 or more on the larger version of the bar, you can dial your budget way back and drop a mere $1.25 instead. Even if you grabbed a couple, you'd still be coming in well under the list price of similar bars found at most retailers.
The fact that Dollar Tree has crave-worthy Dubai chocolate in stock is a sure sign that the fad is fading. But that just means this pistachio cream-filled bar is ready to join the general population of chocolate bars. Even when it's not shining in the spotlight, Dubai chocolate is still a luxurious choice for impressing your most discerning candy lover. Pick one up for yourself, too, so you can see what all the fuss is about.
Andes Cherry Jubilee Thins
The company that makes silky melt-away mints shift gears for Valentine's Day with Andes Cherry Jubilee Thins. Think of these elegant chocolates as the grown-up version of chocolate-covered cherries, without the syrupy mush oozing out of the chocolate shell. They're the same smooth texture you love in the mint version, but with a Valentine-pink strip of cherry-flavored filling in the center.
This tidy pack holds 11 thins, which makes it a sweet stand-alone goodie for handing out to friends or co-workers instead of chalky conversation hearts. But don't sleep on the possibility of Andes joining a Tik Tok-worthy candy salad as part of your Galentine's Day celebration. Choose a few other wrapped candies and create a mega-mix to set in the center of the table for everyone to pick from. The thins are also a great addition to festive candy cups you can use as gifts for teachers or bosses.
Kopper's Chocolate Coated Espresso Beans
For the sophisticated Valentine in your life, Dollar Tree keeps Kopper's Chocolate Coated Espresso Beans on hand. They're the perfect choice for anyone who loves the taste of coffee and chocolate, but prefers a bit of crunch rather than something to sip on. These nuggets are also a great way to stay energized for a long-lasting Valentine's Day date that could include dinner, a movie, and dancing that takes you well into the wee hours.
You'll find both milk and dark chocolate varieties to satisfy chocolate fans of all stripes. For a fun trail mix-style treat, grab a few bags of both and toss them together in a heart-shaped box to create an espresso bean bonanza that covers all the bases. To make a full-force coffee gift, add a bag of beans with a package of Harry & David grounds in an oversized mug, and your Dollar Tree Valentine's Day shopping is done.
Wiley Wallaby Gourmet Hot Cinnamon Licorice
Put the spice in your Valentine's Day treat shopping by picking up a bag of Wiley Wallaby Gourmet Hot Cinnamon Licorice. A four-ounce bag of fiery bite-size strips provides soft nibs perfect for chewing, coded with supremely cinnamon flavor. It's a warm shift away from general red licorice flavors that packs a wallop without punching you in the wallet. Each four-serving bag is loaded with 12 pieces, just enough for taking the edge off anyone's Valentine candy appetite.
Wiley Wallaby provides that super-soft Australian-style licorice that makes chewing easy. The company also packs tons of flavor into each piece, which makes snacking on a bag or two a tempting prospect. If you're shopping for a licorice fan (even if it happens to be yourself), take a look at the brand's green apple, blueberry-pomegranate, and watermelon flavors while you're in the store. You can put together a veritable bouquet of licorice that hits every taste bud.
Elmer's Heart Shaped Chocolate Boxes
Kids will love finding Elmer's chocolate waiting in heart-shaped boxes bearing some of their favorite story and comic book characters. Mermaids, dinosaurs, and even video gamers adorn the top of each box, complete with a pun-happy message that eliminates the need for a card. Mix and match to get an array for the little Valentines you're shopping for.
The smaller size of the package means your recipient won't be loaded down with chocolate, a clever way to limit how much sugar your kids consume during the Valentine's Day happenings. Each box contains a full 200-calorie serving of about five pieces in caramel, orange crème, strawberry crème, and cocoa truffle to let chocolate fans enjoy their favorites. And if you need more designs, you can choose from pets, sports, and fashion print images as well.