18 Dollar Tree Valentine's Day Finds You'll Love

It doesn't have to be expensive to show your heart how much care about them on Valentine's Day. That is, of course, if showering your boo with sweets and treats is how you demonstrate your affection. While chain grocers and big box stores sometimes make you pay through the nose just to show what's in your heart, Dollar Tree is ready to woo you with an endearing selection of affordable tidbits and goodies.

While it's true that Dollar Tree charges $1.25 for the majority of its products, that price ends up being a better deal in many instances, which means you can make your Valentine's Day spending go further. And because there are plenty of name-brand goodies brought in especially for the day of love, you don't have to resort to buying one-off chocolates or a box of candy from a secondary confectioner. It's easy to assemble a basket that steals your loved one's heart.

To make sure you get the best Valentine's Day trinkets at Dollar Tree, this round-up pulls together the most tempting buys to let you demonstrate your love no matter what your bank balance might be. From classic candy to delicious desserts to bubbly beverages, it's a smorgasbord of sweet savings.