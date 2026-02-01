14 Restaurant Logos With Hidden Meanings

An effective logo identifies a restaurant's brand in a way that's easy to recognize; think McDonald's golden arches, Wendy's red-haired moppet, or Arby's 10-gallon hat. But a superior logo does all that while working in a hidden meaning that signifies something special about a company's ethos or history. These layers may not register at first, but discovering the images' greater significance is like finding extra fries in the bottom of the bag. And who doesn't love a bonus like that?

This doesn't mean the logo becomes overly-complicated or cluttered with these extra aspects worked in. In fact, creating a logo that works on all levels requires distilling the image down to its purest form — including any secret elements with hidden meanings. Some old-school restaurant logos we'd like to see come back were actually reconfigured or replaced entirely to add more significance to the design. There may be significance behind the minimalistic Taco Bell logo, for example, but its meaning is literal, unlike Pizza Hut's cheeky red roof and Dairy Queen's happy stylized mouth.

You've likely seen restaurant logos with hidden meanings in some of your favorite establishments, maybe without even realizing what was concealed beneath the basic design. Some of the best-known restaurant logos in the biz have hidden meanings just waiting to be discovered by the public, from the sneaky arrows and colors that guide the Subway text to the seemingly innocent "LC" design on Little Caesar's toga.