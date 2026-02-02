These 10 Viral Super Bowl Snacks Are Everywhere Now
There's something undeniably unique and absolutely wonderful about the Super Bowl. Sure, you can get seriously invested if your team is playing, but we'd argue that if you're not a sports fan or have no real attachment to either team, it's an even better day. Why? Because you can enjoy the parties, the food, and the drink without worrying about being disappointed, and honestly, we need more no-strings-attached holidays like that. That said, it's the simple truth that not all Super Bowl foods are created equal, and showing up with a sub-par snack is sure to get you some side-eye.
So, let's talk about some viral snacks that aren't just Super Bowl-appropriate, but they're ones that are sure to get everyone talking ... and asking who the heck brought that thing?! Because, let's face it: Even if you have a list of must-have recipes perfect for any game day, it never hurts to have a few more, right?
And believe us when we say that social media in general and TikTok in particular have not disappointed us this year. It's a wonderful place out there, in all the foodie-centric corners of social media, and it's also a little weird, if we're being honest. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest, best, and strangest Super Bowl-savvy viral snack trends out there to hook you up for some ideas that'll have you the talk of any party.
Pull-apart bread
We're all about the hacks, tips, and tricks that make life easier, especially when it comes to hosting — or preparing to attend — something like a Super Bowl party. An easy, versatile dish that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser? Sign us up, and this is where monkey bread comes in. You may have seen the trick where you can turn canned biscuits into no-knead, pull-apart monkey bread, and it's a brilliant idea. It basically involves slicing apart canned biscuits, rolling the pieces into bite-sized balls, and baking it along with ingredients to give you whatever flavor you want.
Use cinnamon and sugar for something sweet, or take inspiration from TikTok and go savory. Stuff your dough balls with cheese, adding a garlic butter drizzle when it comes out of the oven. Or, stuff with shredded chicken and Buffalo wing sauce. You could also go the taco-inspired route, with cheddar, jalapeños, and bacon. Spinach and artichoke dip is another great option, or keep things simple with bleu cheese. Make a dipping sauce to accompany, and you're done (bonus points for arranging the dough balls into the shape of a football.)
Super Bowl parties and pizza go together like peanut butter and jelly, so we saved the best for last. Pizza bundt cake is the savory pull-apart bread that might be the absolute best: Take your canned biscuits (or pizza dough), and cover your bite-sized balls in sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings. Bake, then revel in the accolades.
Homemade pizza rolls and logs
We're going to go there and say that sometimes, a really great pizza roll or pizza log is better than the full-sized thing. Social media apparently agrees, as these things are all over. Fortunately, there are so many different ways to make these almost deceptively easy crowd-pleasers. One of our favorites involves layering sauce, cheese, meats, and all your favorite pizza toppings and seasonings between two layers of dough, cutting them into strips, and rolling them up to bake them like some sort of savory pizza-flavored cinnamon roll. Right? You're welcome.
Another great version for perfectly-crispy pizza logs every time involves taking egg roll wrappers, filling them with pepperoni and a piece of string cheese, then cooking them in an air fryer until crispy. Add sauce inside or just use marinara as a dipping sauce, and it's sure to be a major hit.
Crescent rolls are another super-easy way to make these — especially if you really want to go nuts on the fillings. Roll in layers of pepperoni and cheese, jalapeños, or make veggie versions with mushrooms and olives. Wrap, brush with garlic butter, and bake. It's no wonder that these are the darlings of social media, and they might just make it into your regular lunch rotation, too.
Dubai chocolate dessert nachos
Dubai chocolate might be one of those 2025 food trends that's likely to fade, but if you're a fan, don't worry, it's not on the way out just yet. There is, in fact, another version of Dubai chocolate that's given the idea an upgrade and gone just as viral — and it's perfect for game day. We're talking about Dubai chocolate dessert nachos, and seriously, how can you go wrong with nachos?
There are all kinds of different versions of this idea, which use everything from baked triangles of phyllo dough, apples, and round disks of chocolate to waffle chips and waffle cones to replace the tortilla chips that come with standard nachos. They're often topped with a sort of deconstructed Dubai chocolate in the form of a chocolate drizzle and pistachio cream, sauce, or Kataifi pistachio spread.
Nachos are all about the toppings, of course, and social media has definitely delivered on the ideas. Add ice cream, pistachio crumbles, whipped cream, chopped strawberries, Nutella, and of course, you can never drizzle on too much chocolate. Even better, this idea lends itself to an assembly-line style preparation that makes it pretty easy to prep individual plates for guests — and it might just be perfect for a halftime treat.
Costco's chocolate football
Loyal fans know that there are a number of Costco staples that are a must-buy for any Super Bowl party, and social media went a little mad when people started discovering the chain was beginning to carry giant, 1 ½ pound chocolate footballs for $24.99. Will breaking one of these things be almost ridiculously rewarding? Yes. Should you come up with a fun game that gives the winner the honors of breaking it? Also, yes.
We do have to add that early posts call this a Canadian product, much to the annoyance of countless commenters on multiple sites. Interestingly, it's sold out on the Costco Canada site (at the time of this writing), but we have started to see posts from U.S.-based accounts reporting this is showing up stateside. Bottom line is that you might want to give your local club a call if you're heading out just for this, but as the centerpiece for a Super Bowl spread, it doesn't get much more on-theme, better, and easier. Thanks, Costco.
Boat dip
The thing about a really great Super Bowl party is that it's a marathon. You're going to want to have something that's out at all times, and that might seem like it can make hosting — even if you're hosting a party that's made up solely of yourself — too much hassle. That's where boat dip comes in, and it went viral back in 2025. There's a good reason for that, and simply put, it's easy and delicious.
The original called for just sour cream, taco seasoning, a can of Rotel with green chilis, and two cups of shredded cheddar. Mix, and you're done. That's the kind of party recipe we can get behind, especially considering we'd serve this with tortilla chips, all kinds of flavored potato chips, or even raw veggies. (Pro tip: Be sure to pick up the heavy-duty ridged chips for this one.)
Other versions have started popping up, too, with some swapping in different types of shredded cheese, adding ranch seasoning, or replacing the sour cream with Greek yogurt. Add in a can of drained corn, chopped chilis or peppers, bacon bits, extra chili or cayenne powders, chopped cilantro or scallions ... the sky really is the limit, and the brilliant thing about this is that the basic recipe is easily adaptable. Just don't forget to make it in advance so it has some time to sit before you serve.
Stadium-style snack trays
These have been making the rounds on social media for a while, and we get why. We also get that some of these look like they're a ton of work. If there's patterns and glue guns involved for something you're going to use one day out of the year, that might just be an automatic check-out on the whole idea. Seriously, some of these things are fully kitted out with mini football fields and lighting, which is admittedly impressive.
Not everyone has the time for a project like this. Fortunately, TikTok and social media has also come through for the rest of us, with incredibly easy ideas on how to not only put one of these snack trays together, but it'll be one that you don't have to refill every five minutes.
The featured image uses magazine holders for the stands, and it doesn't get much easier than that. Another idea involves taking cardboard containers from 12-packs of soda cans, cutting them at an angle, then lining them with tin foil to create the stands, while dips and spreads get a spot in the center. Aluminium foil trays can make great skyboxes, plastic cups and aluminum bowls can easily be turned into dip towers, and you can make the whole thing look much fancier than it is with the help of some wrapping paper. Best of all, you won't feel guilty if you don't have a place to store it until next year.
Japanese cheesecake
Sometimes, viral trends just seem like they're too good to be true. Whether they're just too easy or claim to have an outcome that's just a little mind-blowing, it's easy to just scroll on by some of these with a scoff and an eye-roll. That's kind of the case with Japanese cheesecake, the viral snack trend that just seems unlikely. It's easy: Take biscoff cookies, stick them in a container of Greek yogurt, seal, and let it sit for a bit.
Over the course of a few hours, the cookies get soft and scoopable while all the flavors meld, turning your yogurt into something cheesecake-adjacent. Not only are there a plethora of people who swear by it, but there are plenty who have upgraded this idea in a big way. We'd suggest that this easy-to-make dessert is perfect right about the time that everyone's in need of a fourth-quarter pick-me-up.
Those upgrades don't have to be difficult, either. Add to the flavor of the yogurt by stirring in things like maple syrup or coffee, or when you get ready to serve, add things like a scoop of pie filling, a drizzle of caramel, or a dusting of crumbled cookies. (We're not going to say that Oreos and hot fudge is a favorite, but we're not, well, not going to say that, either.)
PB & Jegg
Somehow, somewhere along the line, deviled eggs became a Super Bowl party staple. There are all kinds of hacks for making the perfect deviled eggs, and there are even more ways to dress up these perfect, bite-sized little morsels into something delicious. That brings us to what's been going viral lately, and this one kind of proves that there are two different kinds of people in the world: Those who are willing to give anything a try, and those who think that social media has got to be some sort of elaborate set-up.
The PB & Jegg is sort of a take on a deviled egg — at least, it can be, for your Super Bowl party. Halve hard-boiled eggs, then add peanut butter and a dab of jelly. And yes, reactions to it are just as polarizing as you might think. Some swear that it's the best thing since sliced bread, saying that there's just something about the flavors that somehow just works. Others aren't as quickly and easily convinced.
Stranger things have happened: We here at Mashed have made and tried chocolate deviled eggs, and they weren't terrible. So, we'd argue this: What's a Super Bowl party for, if not sharing some fun foods with friends, and trying something outside-the-norm? Swap in some PB & Jeggs this year, but you might also make some of the tried-and-true favorites, too.
Mac and cheese sourdough bread
Mac and cheese is delicious, and so is a warm loaf of sourdough bread straight out of the oven. We're almost kind of surprised that it took until 2025 for someone to combine the two and go viral, but honestly, it should give us all some hope that there are still plenty of incredible secrets out there and discoveries just waiting to be made.
The idea was to take Kraft Mac & Cheese, layer it in between folded sourdough, add some more cheese, then roll and bake. The result is a sourdough bread that's crisp on the outside, and full of soft, cheesy layers on the inside. It went so viral that the creator appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," with some of her sourdough loaves even making the rounds through other CBS shows.
This is another one that sounds like it would fall into the too-good-to-be-true category, but there are plenty of other creators who have tried it to a resounding success. Some suggest it's a best-ever loaf of bread, especially if you take a slice and fry it with a dash of butter. Cutting this thing open is as close to real-life magic as we've ever seen, and if you're looking for something that's seriously going to impress your guests, look no further.
Charcuterie nachos
Nachos are another tried-and-true option for a Super Bowl party, and there are a ton of great, over-the-top nacho recipes that you're going to want to try. We're here to talk about viral trends, though, and honestly, it was only a matter of time before someone combined charcuterie and nachos. We're happy to report that time is now.
Tortilla chips are usually the base here, but you can opt to get a little creative with that. (Although you'll definitely want to use chips that are going to be able to stand up to the heavy toppings.) From there, you're basically using all of the ingredients of a charcuterie board to create your nachos. The key is finding cheeses that melt really, really well — and keep in mind that some cheeses melt better than others. Try chunks of brie or shreds of mozzarella, then layer on your favorite charcuterie meats.
Prosciutto and salami are perfect to take the center stage, but building the perfect charcuterie plate isn't just about meat and cheese alone. Add olives, pickles and pickled veg, dollops of savory jams and jellies, chopped nuts, cheese crumbles ... it turns out that if it goes on a charcuterie plate, it also belongs on nachos. Melt the cheese over the meat and chips in the oven, add other ingredients to be hot or cold, and enjoy.