This Mexican Crab Soup Is Comfort In A Bowl

A rich broth studded with sweet lumps of crab meat, this Mexican crab soup might be unlike anything you've had before. Hailing from Veracruz, on the Mexican Gulf Coast east of Mexico City, chilpachole de jaiba features a fiery broth filled with the flavors of fresh vegetables, the sea, and dried chiles — as well as plenty of heat to set your tongue tingling.

In this recipe, the base of the soup's flavor comes from sauteed onion, garlic, red bell pepper, tomato, and cilantro, as well as toasted chiles guajillos and chiles de árbol. The addition of shrimp or fish stock brings the first taste of the sea, and plenty of tender crab meat completes the set — with the help of warm spices like paprika, cumin, coriander, pepper, and a dash of cinnamon, of course.

Seafood soups are often heavy, relying on sometimes overwhelming quantities of dairy. Not so with this Mexican delight. There's no cream needed here; the dish relies instead on pureed vegetables for its rich texture. For an added layer of flavor and thickness — still without adding dairy to the mix — try crumbling some warm corn tortillas into the soup. They thicken the soup further and add a light corn sweetness that pairs beautifully with the briny heat of the chilpachole.