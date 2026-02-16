Some people prefer their coffee hot and strong, while others prefer their morning cup over ice. Others yet take the idea of an iced coffee even further, opting for a frozen, blended beverage as their pick-me-up of choice. There are quite a few names for a blended coffee drink out there, but those who frequent McDonald's know it by one beloved name: the frappe.

Although the McDonald's drive-thru is steadfastly available for those dire moments when nothing sounds better than a sweet, refreshing frappe, it's actually pretty fun and easy to make one at home, and fresher is always better. Case in point: this at-home McDonald's caramel frappe recipe, brought to us by developer and certified frappe-lover Patterson Watkins. Not only does Watkins love a good frappe, but she specifically likes them drenched in caramel. "The more caramel-loaded the better (in my humble opinion) — not to mention the coffee-caffeine boost," she says.

While it may seem intimidating to make a McDonald's tried-and-true staple at home, Watkins assures us that this frappe is near foolproof. "This recipe is super easy to create at home — as well as being light on ingredients and easy on time," she says. "All you need is a blender and an ice tray!"