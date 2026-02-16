At-Home McDonald's Caramel Frappe Recipe
Some people prefer their coffee hot and strong, while others prefer their morning cup over ice. Others yet take the idea of an iced coffee even further, opting for a frozen, blended beverage as their pick-me-up of choice. There are quite a few names for a blended coffee drink out there, but those who frequent McDonald's know it by one beloved name: the frappe.
Although the McDonald's drive-thru is steadfastly available for those dire moments when nothing sounds better than a sweet, refreshing frappe, it's actually pretty fun and easy to make one at home, and fresher is always better. Case in point: this at-home McDonald's caramel frappe recipe, brought to us by developer and certified frappe-lover Patterson Watkins. Not only does Watkins love a good frappe, but she specifically likes them drenched in caramel. "The more caramel-loaded the better (in my humble opinion) — not to mention the coffee-caffeine boost," she says.
While it may seem intimidating to make a McDonald's tried-and-true staple at home, Watkins assures us that this frappe is near foolproof. "This recipe is super easy to create at home — as well as being light on ingredients and easy on time," she says. "All you need is a blender and an ice tray!"
Gather the ingredients for at-home McDonald's caramel frappes
You only need five ingredients to make a caramel frappe, and the last two are optional. Start with brewed coffee, half-and-half, and caramel syrup. Then, you may also want some xanthan gum on hand (we'll explain more about what that does down the line), along with whipped cream for topping.
Step 1: Add coffee to an ice cube tray
Pour the brewed coffee into an ice tray.
Step 2: Freeze the coffee ice cubes
Place the ice tray in the freezer and chill until frozen solid, about 4 hours to overnight.
Step 3: Remove the cubes from the tray
Remove the frozen coffee cubes from the tray.
Step 4: Add the cubes to the blender
Place the frozen coffee cubes in a blender.
Step 5: Add half-and-half
Add the half-and-half.
Step 6: Add some caramel
Add ¼ cup of caramel syrup.
Step 7: Add xanthan gum and blend
Add the xanthan gum to the blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
Step 8: Pour the frappes into glasses
Pour the frappe into tall glasses, leaving about ½ inch of room at the top of the glass.
Step 9: Top with whipped cream
Top the frappe with whipped cream.
Step 10: Drizzle with caramel before serving
Drizzle with the remaining caramel syrup before serving.
What pairs well with a McDonald's frappe?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|367
|Total Fat
|14.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|42.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|52.6 g
|Sodium
|90.4 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g
Why are we using xanthan gum?
If you're a seasoned baker (or someone who particularly dabbles in gluten-free baking), then you may be familiar with xanthan gum. The powdery, sugar-like substance is useful in the culinary world because it helps foods and liquids thicken or emulsify. In baking, it's particularly useful for helping dough maintain its structure, especially when you're working with ingredients that otherwise might not provide that level of elasticity (hence why it's such a common ingredient in gluten-free flours).
Thanks to its thickening and emulsifying properties, it's easy to see why xanthan gum would be useful in this frappe recipe. "The reason I added it to this recipe is to keep the frappe from separating," Watkins explains. That said, it's not a strictly essential ingredient, so you can forgo it, especially if you have a dependable, high-speed blender. "It is just a nice trick to keep your frappe lasting for longer," Watkins adds. Without the xanthan gum, your frappe might not come out quite as silky smooth as they do at McDonald's — or stay that way for as long — but it'll still taste just as good.
Why are we freezing the coffee into ice cubes?
If you've ever enjoyed an iced beverage only for it to become watered down once you're halfway through, then you can understand the logic behind freezing the coffee into ice cubes. "Instead of using plain ice cubes (which will dilute your frappe), freeze the coffee for a more intense and exciting overall flavor experience," Watkins says. This way, there's no extra water making its way into your frappe, which means that even if the drink gets a little melty, it'll still have that strong, concentrated coffee flavor.
Of course, if you're in need of a frappe a little sooner and don't have time to freeze coffee cubes, you can still make the recipe using brewed coffee, cream, caramel, and regular ice cubes. The frappe just won't have quite as strong a coffee flavor, and it may become a little diluted (unless you slurp it down quickly). Watkins notes that she likes to batch-freeze a bunch of coffee ice cubes at once to keep on hand, as they'll keep for months and months on end in the freezer.
As for what kind of coffee you might want to transform into ice cubes for this recipe, Watkins specifically opts for a darker brew. "Since we are blending with sweet caramel and cream/half-and-half, that more robust coffee flavor (with its roasty, bitter nuttiness) will not be overshadowed," she explains. Feel free to brew a stronger batch of coffee than you normally would, or even brew espresso and freeze that instead for the strongest possible results.