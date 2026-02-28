Copycat Costco Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake Recipe

There are quite a few reasons to love Costco, and any avid shopper is well aware of all a given warehouse has to offer. Maybe you have a large family and enjoy the opportunity to buy in bulk, or maybe you're in it solely for the Costco food court (or the free samples!). Or maybe you specifically go to Costco for its treasure trove of baked goods, including Costco-brand bakery cookies, various cakes and cheesecakes, and of course, the beloved and ever-popular Kirkland Signature cinnamon coffee cake.

In the event of sold-out sweets or misplaced Costco cards, it's always good to have a backup option on hand, and nothing really beats a freshly scratch-made baked good. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has come through with her copycat version of the Costco treat, and it's one that just might have you reimagining the way you enjoy coffee cake. "This copycat Costco version uses a pretty classic poundcake base paired with a cinnamon streusel topping and filling," Watkins says. "While the streusel topping bakes up crisp and golden, the filling melts and melds into the buttery cake."

The result is a sweet treat that, as Watkins puts it, "is just a great everyday cake, an anytime of day cake." Best of all, Watkins says, the cake is a lot of fun to make, "It was a joy making and munching on this one," and you can customize this recipe to make all sorts of coffee cake shapes and sizes, resulting in a homemade baked good that might just be even better than the Kirkland one.