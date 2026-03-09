Ruth's Chris Steak House may be best known for steak (the name pretty much gives it away!), but that doesn't mean seafood isn't on the menu. One fishy favorite that the chain offers is the sizzling crab cakes, an appetizer that highlights lump crab in all its glory, along with a lemon butter (and a sizzling one, at that) for added richness and flair. It's hard to go wrong with this appetizer at any given Ruth's Chris location, but if seafood-in-a-steakhouse isn't an option for you, then steakhouse-inspired seafood in your home might just be your best bet.

That's precisely where developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Ruth's Chris sizzling crab cakes recipe comes in handy. As De Witt tells us, "I've kept this recipe very close to what you get in the restaurant," meaning you can expect "tender, flaky, and crab-forward" cakes on the inside with a wonderfully golden, crispy texture on the outside. She notes that these crab cakes are super delicate by design, featuring very few binding ingredients so the lump crab meat can truly shine.

Of course, true to Ruth's Chris form, this recipe also comes with that rich lemon butter for serving. If you want that full "sizzling experience," De Witt recommends adding the lemon butter to the hot pan with the crab cakes right before serving.