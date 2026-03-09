Crispy, Golden Copycat Long John Silver's Chicken Planks Recipe

Long John Silver's, a chain named after one of literature's most notorious pirates, boasts one of the most extensive fish menus in fast food. Fried fish, grilled fish, shrimp, fish tacos ... it goes way beyond offering a simple fishwich. Even so, the restaurant has something for landlubbers, too — chicken tenders, or, as some call them, "planks." They are the perfect combination of tender and crunchy, they're full of flavor from a seasoned batter, and we recreate them perfectly in our copycat recipe, thanks to a few well-chosen ingredients.

"These chicken planks are golden and crispy on the outside and feature a light batter that fries up quickly while leaving the chicken tender and juicy," says developer Julianne De Witt. Her secret? As she revealed to us, "Cold club soda adds bubbles to the batter, making it airy and light." The one-two punch of cornstarch and baking powder also helps the chicken coating to crisp up as it fries. These chicken tenders taste great when fresh out of the fryer, served with your favorite sauces, but they're also excellent for meal prepping as they can last for up to four days in the fridge or be frozen for as long as necessary. Leftovers can then be repurposed into dishes such as salads, rice bowls, or burritos.