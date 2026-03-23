Some desserts are incredibly simple by nature, and then there are those that seem a little more complex and intimidating to make. Crème brûlée is definitely one of those fancy, elegant, and impressive desserts that falls into that "intimidating" category, and recipe developer Julianne De Witt will be the first to admit it. "Crème brûlée is a classic French dessert featuring a rich, creamy vanilla custard base, topped with a crunchy caramelized sugar crust," she explains. She also notes that it was one of the first desserts she learned to make in culinary school, and despite the intimidation level, she feels confident that a foolproof recipe will lead home chefs to a perfect dessert every time.

One such foolproof take on the iconic treat is this copycat Ruth's Chris crème brûlée recipe, one that not only yields a classic and sophisticated take on the dessert, but one that will remind you of your favorite steakhouse. Ruth's Chris' crème brûlée is ultimately very similar in flavor and ingredients to other takes on the dessert, but there are a few key differences that De Witt highlights in her copycat rendition. "I went with turbinado sugar for the top — from what I have read, this is what Ruth's Chris uses," she says. She also uses very shallow ramekins, à la Ruth's Chris, but if deeper ones are all you have, those will work too (but you may need to adjust the cooking time).