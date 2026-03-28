Italian-American Rainbow Cookies: Layered, Sweet, And Delicious

There are many contenders in our list of desserts that will transport you straight to Italy – and we want to (eventually) try them all — but there's one delicious cookie that isn't as Italian as you might think. Seven-layer rainbow cookies happen to be Italian-American, and they are pure deliciousness. The seven layers come from three colored cake layers, two jam layers between the cake, and two chocolate layers on the top and bottom. They're more like dense almond-flavored cakes cut into cookie shapes, but we're usually too busy eating them to quibble.

Some cookies are simple to make. These are not. Before we scare you off, let us clarify that they're not difficult to make. They just have many steps, so you'll need to set aside some time. On a positive note, most of the prep time is passive waiting time as the cookies rest. Recipe developer and Italian food lover Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Italian-American rainbow cookies that walks you through the steps of making them in a clear and easy-to-follow way.

If you're looking for a fun project or want to make a dessert that's as visually stunning as it is delicious, try these cookies. With a solid almond flavor and aroma from almond paste, tart-sweetness and moisture from jam, and soft and fluffy cake layers (colored like the Italian flag!), and of course, the chocolate, these cookies are just heavenly and well worth the effort.