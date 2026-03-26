7 Canned Green Beans You Should Buy & 6 You Shouldn't

Green beans are the unsung heroes of the pantry world, a canned food colossus that can cooperate with just about any cultural cuisine you throw it into. They're great for bulking up soups and enhancing savory pies, adding subtle taste and definitive texture that no other vegetable can. But they're often relegated to side dish status, given a seat at the table but not part of the main event.

Even if they never stand in the spotlight, the green beans you choose to serve should be a quality choice to ensure they don't detract from the other dishes on the table. It's crucial that you know what's inside the can before you grab it off the shelf, and it can be expensive and time-consuming to conduct your own ranking of grocery store canned green beans just to find the ones that work best. That's where I come in, with my can opener blazing and my taste buds ready to tackle the challenge of finding the highest quality canned green beans around, while calling out the worst ones to keep your meal time a happy occasion.

Sampling a slew of name brand and store label canned green beans showed me just how different each company considers its offerings. There are definite winners here, and some waxy, flavorless losers that you should steer clear of at all costs. Who knew canned green beans would be such a contentious lot? Lesson learned.