4 Costco Kirkland Signature Products We're Worried About Losing In 2026

Costco's high-quality Kirkland Signature brand is a big part of the warehouse retailer's appeal. These private-label goods also allow the chain to maintain great prices, as store-exclusive brands don't incur the same expenses as name-brand items. As you can imagine (or may have even experienced yourself), the discontinuation of a beloved Costco product can lead to major dissatisfaction. And while some Kirkland products end up getting axed due to lagging sales, others are struck from store shelves for reasons outside of Costco's control.

Unfortunately, factors like climate change, labor shortages, and world events are putting some of the chain's more popular organic items at risk. Production and supply issues could increase the price of Kirkland Signature products like its maple syrup, extra-virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and tomato sauce. If these items become too expensive, Costco may not be able to offer members the best deal, which could make the products eligible for discontinuation. While we don't know for certain, we will be watching these items closely (FYI: Beware of asterisks on Costco price tags, as they likely indicate that the store is no longer stocking the item).