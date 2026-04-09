4 Costco Kirkland Signature Products We're Worried About Losing In 2026
Costco's high-quality Kirkland Signature brand is a big part of the warehouse retailer's appeal. These private-label goods also allow the chain to maintain great prices, as store-exclusive brands don't incur the same expenses as name-brand items. As you can imagine (or may have even experienced yourself), the discontinuation of a beloved Costco product can lead to major dissatisfaction. And while some Kirkland products end up getting axed due to lagging sales, others are struck from store shelves for reasons outside of Costco's control.
Unfortunately, factors like climate change, labor shortages, and world events are putting some of the chain's more popular organic items at risk. Production and supply issues could increase the price of Kirkland Signature products like its maple syrup, extra-virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and tomato sauce. If these items become too expensive, Costco may not be able to offer members the best deal, which could make the products eligible for discontinuation. While we don't know for certain, we will be watching these items closely (FYI: Beware of asterisks on Costco price tags, as they likely indicate that the store is no longer stocking the item).
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Unlike pancake syrup and its various ingredients, pure maple syrup consists of nothing more than the boiled sap of sugar maple trees. Sourcing and processing this sap takes time and money, so the final product can cost a pretty penny depending on where you buy it. At Costco, Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is an absolute bargain, costing just $14.99 for roughly 34 fluid ounces. For comparison, our local Whole Foods sells an 8-ounce bottle of name-brand maple syrup for $12.29.
While the company usually keeps its suppliers a secret, Kirkland Signature maple syrup likely comes from Canada. As you might already suspect, Canada is the world leader in maple syrup production, and any shortfalls could affect products on a global scale. That's precisely the concern among syrup producers throughout the country, as production has declined due to abnormally cold spring weather. While shortages are unlikely, the price of maple syrup may go up as businesses struggle to meet previous years' output. Costco faced similar problems with its Kirkland Signature chocolate chips, which it discontinued in 2024 due to increasing cocoa prices.
Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Referred to as liquid gold in ancient times, olive oil ranks pretty high among humanity's culinary achievements. Extra-virgin olive oil is as close as you can get to the original recipe, as it's made without heat processing and lacks the additives found in lower-quality varieties. Awarded the top spot in our ranking of Costco-brand olive oils, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil offers a nicely balanced flavor and pairs well with countless dishes. This item is also highly affordable at $20.99 for a 2-liter jug.
If you've become accustomed to this economical EVOO, appreciate it while you can. Though supplies are sustainable now, concerns about short- and long-term olive production are plaguing the industry. Thanks to a heatwave in the summer of 2022, olive yields have been significantly lower than in years past. The effects of climate change have also created more favorable conditions for the olive fruit fly, a pest that causes widespread devastation among crops. Additionally, researchers have raised concerns about decreased solar activity as the sun enters its declining phase (via Nature). Coupled with factors like drought, reduced solar activity could impede olive trees' photosynthesis moving forward.
Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Coconut oil isn't just the secret to a perfectly crispy grilled cheese — it's also a versatile ingredient with applications in and out of the kitchen. It can boost flavor in stir-fry recipes and baked goods, and it's also a wonderful hair and skincare product. At Costco, shoppers can score a massive 84-ounce tub of Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil for just $25.99. A quality product to be sure, this coconut oil is organic, cold-pressed, and unrefined, meaning it was produced without the use of heat and underwent minimal processing.
Like other items mentioned here, changing weather conditions are impacting coconut oil production. Costco sources this product from the Philippines, which is dealing with worsening annual storm seasons due to climate change. There and elsewhere throughout Asia, coconut production has become less lucrative overall. Coconut farmers struggle to replant trees and upgrade equipment without sufficient investment, leading many to seek other sources of income. These factors make the future of Costco's coconut oil less certain, though only time will tell.
Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Sauce
The star ingredient in pasta, pizza, and chili recipes, canned tomato sauce is endlessly adaptable. You can even convert it into an easy tomato soup by adding bouillon cubes and cream. If you want to stock up on this kitchen essential, Kirkland Signature's Organic Tomato Sauce comes in a pack of 12, with each can containing 15 ounces. Priced at $13.99, Costco members appreciate the value of this bulk buy, but concerns about tomatoes in general could affect this product in the future. The chain sources its tomatoes from California, and processors in the state are experiencing some worrying declines.
Canneries are growing far fewer tomatoes in 2026 as they face rising operational costs. This has left the total acreage of crops at a 50-year low when it comes to process tomatoes, which appear in products like ketchup and sauces. Additionally, output was significantly lower compared to previous seasons due to reduced demand. Extreme high temperatures and drought have also caused concern in the tomato-growing industry.