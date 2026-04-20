All good things must come to an end, and Taco Bell fans know this sentiment better than any other fast food lovers out there. Indeed, Taco Bell's menu is a fast-moving one, as the chain is always introducing new items and ushering out fan-favorites just as fast. One such fan-favorite was the Meximelt, which was sort of like the lovechild between a classic soft taco and a quesadilla, featuring plenty of cheese, beef, and pico de gallo. The Meximelt was discontinued in 2019, enjoyed a brief revival in Taco Bell's 2024 Decades Menu run, and is now something that taco-quesadilla hybrid lovers can only hope to recreate at home.

Luckily, with recipe developer Patterson Watkins' copycat Taco Bell Meximelt recipe, you don't just have to hope that your homemade Meximelt dreams can come true — you can count on it. Watkins, admittedly a fan of "melty, cheesy, beefy anything," has quite a few Taco Bell recreations under her belt, but she notes that many of them are pretty culinarily complicated to recreate at home.

"Bless the Meximelt! This one is simple, straightforward," Watkins tells us, "I actually inserted a little more 'pizzazz' into this copycat. Nothing crazy, I promise," she quips, adding, "I just wanted more cheesy, more 'max' melt action." The solution? Cheese in both the taco meat and on the tortilla, so you can bet that your Meximelts will be positively maxi-melty.