Copycat Taco Bell Spicy Potato Soft Taco Recipe

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Taco Bell's spicy potato soft taco features seasoned potatoes served on a flour tortilla topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar, and chipotle sauce. Potato tacos are a creative offering for those wishing to eat a meatless taco but who don't want the usual beans. Back in 2020 when Taco Bell pulled potatoes from its menu, fans petitioned for the vegetarian-friendly item to return (including those beloved spicy potato soft tacos). Eventually, of course, the chain did reinstate the menu staple — while potatoes may be back, though, you don't have to go to the fast food chain to enjoy this spicy, creamy, cheesy treat.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of the Taco bell spicy potato soft taco you can easily make at home. Whether you want to save money, have more control over the ingredients, or just love cooking, this recipe has you covered. The seasoned potatoes are packed with flavor thanks to a combination of six spices. Then there's the chipotle sauce which brings on both heat and creaminess. You can dial the chipotle peppers in the sauce and the cayenne in the potato seasoning up or down depending on your preferred level of spiciness, or even leave them out altogether. The final result is a soft taco just as good (if not better!) than Taco Bell's version, no drive-thru required.