'Better Than Taco Bell' Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito Recipe

All good things come to an end, they say, and such was the fate of the Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito. This limited-time item, which dropped in October 2025 but was apparently gone by November of that same year, consisted of a cheesy burrito filled with rice flavored with Flamin' Hot Fritos. It also had a melted cheese exterior, something that lifted it realms above the ordinary burrito. As recipe developer and Taco Bell fan Patterson Watkins says, "Coating your burritos in a layer of crispy cheese is a gangster move." Her copycat Flamin' Hot grilled cheese burrito recipe is almost, but not quite, an exact dupe of the much-missed menu item, since she made a few tweaks that make it even better.

For one thing, she tells us, "Our homemade seasoning blend is just as fiery and cheesy, but with layers of flavor-enhancing elements like garlic, onion, bouillon, paprika, and white pepper." This provides the rice with what she calls "a more finessed, fresher tasting finish," and she says she prefers it over Taco Bell's version. She also allowed for a more generous dose of chipotle sauce, since you can never have too much of that spicy-cool, creamy condiment.