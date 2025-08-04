Craving Taco Bell In The Morning? This Copycat Breakfast Crunchwrap Hits The Spot
In 2014, Taco Bell made a major move by introducing a breakfast menu, offering items like waffle tacos (yes, they were once a thing), Cinnabon Delights, and hash browns. Thanks to the company's foray into the breakfast market, morning diners have been able to delight themselves with Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwraps, the a.m. version of the Crunchwrap Supreme consisting of scrambled eggs, a hash brown, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño sauce. However, a decade after the chain's breakfast launch, some locations opted out of serving morning meals. For fans who can't get their hands on the Breakfast Crunchwrap anymore or wish they could replicate it, Julianne De Witt's copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap recipe is the answer.
"This savory and hearty wrap is well worth the extra effort," says De Witt. It contains all the main ingredients that you'd find in a bacon Breakfast Crunchwrap, including the creamy jalapeño sauce that costs extra at Taco Bell if you want more on the side. This recipe allows you to put the sauce together in about 30 seconds, adding a little heat to the Crunchwrap.
A Breakfast Crunchwrap and coffee or juice are all you need for a complete breakfast, although you could always add your favorite Taco Bell toppings. As De Witt says, "This meal is perfect on its own, but a little guacamole or salsa on the side would be a welcome addition."
Collect the ingredients for these copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
These copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps consist of several ingredients that you might already have at home, so check before running to the store. You'll need bacon, frozen hash brown patties, eggs, cheddar, salt and pepper, and flour tortillas. The sauce is made from pickled jalapeños, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Put the bacon in a baking sheet
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon slices on one of the baking sheets, spaced out.
Step 3: Add hash browns to another sheet
On the other baking sheet, add the hash browns, spaced out.
Step 4: Cook the bacon and hash browns
Bake the bacon and hash browns in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping the hash browns halfway through cooking.
Step 5: Create the sauce for the copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
In the meantime, make the sauce. In a small bowl, add the minced jalapeño, jalapeño brine, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder.
Step 6: Refrigerate the sauce
Mix well to combine and store in the refrigerator until needed.
Step 7: Bring out the eggs
Crack the eggs into a medium bowl.
Step 8: Whisk the eggs
Season the eggs with salt and pepper and whisk together.
Step 9: Prepare a frying pan
Place a non-stick pan over medium heat and spritz with cooking spray.
Step 10: Pour the eggs in
Add the eggs to the pan.
Step 11: Scramble the eggs for the copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
Stir the eggs until just cooked, approximately 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Step 12: Chop the bacon
Roughly chop the cooked bacon into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
Step 13: Spread sauce on the tortillas
Start assembling the Crunchwraps by dolloping each whole tortilla with 3 tablespoons of sauce. Spread out the sauce in the center.
Step 14: Put the hash browns on the tortillas
Place a hash brown patty over the sauce on each tortilla.
Step 15: Add the eggs
Top each with a quarter of the scrambled eggs.
Step 16: Top the eggs with bacon
Add a quarter of the chopped bacon to each.
Step 17: Cover with cheese
Sprinkle a quarter of the grated cheese over the bacon of each tortilla.
Step 18: Place the quartered tortillas on top
Add one of the quartered tortilla pieces on top of the cheese on each tortilla.
Step 19: Fold the copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
Tightly fold the edges of a whole tortilla toward the center, making a hexagonal shape and creating pleats. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Step 20: Grease a frying pan
Place a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and spritz with cooking spray.
Step 21: Put a copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap in the pan
Carefully place an assembled Crunchwrap in the frying pan, pleated side down.
Step 22: Brown the Crunchwrap on one side
Cook the Crunchwrap for 4 minutes or until browned on the pleated side.
Step 23: Cook the Crunchwrap on the other side
Flip to cook the non-pleated side for an additional 4 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the tortilla is golden brown.
Step 24: Cook the rest of the copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
Repeat with remaining assembled Crunchwraps and serve immediately.
What to serve with copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwraps
Copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Recipe
It's hard to believe you can make your own Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap, but this copycat recipe lets you do just that. It even includes the jalapeño sauce.
Ingredients
- For the Crunchwrap
- 6 bacon slices
- 4 frozen hash brown patties
- 7 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 whole large flour tortillas, plus 1 large flour tortilla, quartered
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- For the sauce
- ¼ cup pickled jalapeño slices, finely minced, plus 2 tablespoons jalapeño brine
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon slices on one of the baking sheets, spaced out.
- On the other baking sheet, add the hash browns, spaced out.
- Bake the bacon and hash browns in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping the hash browns halfway through cooking.
- In the meantime, make the sauce. In a small bowl, add the minced jalapeño, jalapeño brine, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder.
- Mix well to combine and store in the refrigerator until needed.
- Crack the eggs into a medium bowl.
- Season the eggs with salt and pepper and whisk together.
- Place a non-stick pan over medium heat and spritz with cooking spray.
- Add the eggs to the pan.
- Stir the eggs until just cooked, approximately 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Roughly chop the cooked bacon into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
- Start assembling the Crunchwraps by dolloping each whole tortilla with 3 tablespoons of sauce. Spread out the sauce in the center.
- Place a hash brown patty over the sauce on each tortilla.
- Top each with a quarter of the scrambled eggs.
- Add a quarter of the chopped bacon to each.
- Sprinkle a quarter of the grated cheese over the bacon of each tortilla.
- Add one of the quartered tortilla pieces on top of the cheese on each tortilla.
- Tightly fold the edges of a whole tortilla toward the center, making a hexagonal shape and creating pleats. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
- Place a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and spritz with cooking spray.
- Carefully place an assembled Crunchwrap in the frying pan, pleated side down.
- Cook the Crunchwrap for 4 minutes or until browned on the pleated side.
- Flip to cook the non-pleated side for an additional 4 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the tortilla is golden brown.
- Repeat with remaining assembled Crunchwraps and serve immediately.
How can I adapt this copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap recipe?
"This recipe is easy to adjust for different tastes," De Witt says. While she has chosen to duplicate the Breakfast Crunchwrap made with bacon, Taco Bell also offers a sausage version, so you can swap out the bacon for crumbled sausage if you prefer. If you stick with bacon but add chopped tomatoes and replace the creamy jalapeño sauce with guacamole, you'll have yourself a copycat Taco Bell California Breakfast Crunchwrap. Taco Bell also lets you upgrade your Crunchwrap with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream, so you can add any or all of these to your creation while still retaining its copycat status.
If you don't mind venturing further afield, you can opt for a smokier Crunchwrap by swapping the chili powder for chipotle or adding cayenne to spice things up. Using pepper jack in place of the cheddar is another way to add a hint of heat. Should you prefer a milder Crunchwrap, you can substitute diced green chiles for the sliced jalapeños in the sauce. To omit the meat, replace the bacon or sausage with black beans, sauteed mushrooms, or bell peppers. You can also make the Crunchwrap even crunchier by replacing the quartered flour tortilla with a small tostada.
Can I make the Crunchwrap ahead of time or store the leftovers?
Like many of the best breakfast dishes, these Breakfast Crunchwraps are meal prep-friendly. The sauce can easily be prepared in advance, and you could even cook the bacon, hash browns, and scrambled eggs ahead of time so the filling's all ready to go. Another option is to assemble and cook the Crunchwraps, then refrigerate them for up to three days. Leftovers can be refrigerated, as well. You can reheat them in a frying pan, an air fryer, or a conventional oven at medium heat. Microwaving is also an option, although they won't be quite as crunchy.
If you want to cook enough Breakfast Crunchwraps to last you through the whole week, you can also freeze them, but for no more than a month. Wrap each one individually in aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or both. Frozen Crunchwraps can be thawed in the refrigerator overnight and reheated as above but if your decision is more spur-of-the-moment, microwave them in 30-second bursts until the filling is warm.