Craving Taco Bell In The Morning? This Copycat Breakfast Crunchwrap Hits The Spot

In 2014, Taco Bell made a major move by introducing a breakfast menu, offering items like waffle tacos (yes, they were once a thing), Cinnabon Delights, and hash browns. Thanks to the company's foray into the breakfast market, morning diners have been able to delight themselves with Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwraps, the a.m. version of the Crunchwrap Supreme consisting of scrambled eggs, a hash brown, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño sauce. However, a decade after the chain's breakfast launch, some locations opted out of serving morning meals. For fans who can't get their hands on the Breakfast Crunchwrap anymore or wish they could replicate it, Julianne De Witt's copycat Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap recipe is the answer.

"This savory and hearty wrap is well worth the extra effort," says De Witt. It contains all the main ingredients that you'd find in a bacon Breakfast Crunchwrap, including the creamy jalapeño sauce that costs extra at Taco Bell if you want more on the side. This recipe allows you to put the sauce together in about 30 seconds, adding a little heat to the Crunchwrap.

A Breakfast Crunchwrap and coffee or juice are all you need for a complete breakfast, although you could always add your favorite Taco Bell toppings. As De Witt says, "This meal is perfect on its own, but a little guacamole or salsa on the side would be a welcome addition."