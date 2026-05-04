Umami-Packed Kung Pao Spaghetti With Shrimp, Peanuts, And Bold Sauce. California Pizza Kitchen Style

California Pizza Kitchen may be best known for pizza (after all, it is in the name), but that doesn't mean that pasta isn't a highlight of the menu as well. You'll find familiar pasta favorites on the CPK menu, like spaghetti bolognese, garlic cream fettuccine, and mac and cheese, along with more unique offerings, like the spicy, umami-forward, and peanut-infused kung pao spaghetti. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins recreates the beloved pasta dish in her copycat California Pizza Kitchen kung pao spaghetti recipe, but she veers away from the typical kung pao pairing of chicken and instead opts for juicy, succulent shrimp instead.

Watkins describes the final dish as something of a "pasta/stir-fry combo," and she gives credit to California Pizza Kitchen for really nailing the flavor profile. "The spices, aromatics, and accumulated flavors are bold without being overpowering," she says, describing the dish as "dramatically gourmet-tasting." She goes on to highlight the sauce in particular: "The dried red chile-spiked sauce is perfectly 'kung pao' spicy with a nice balance of sweet and savory," she says. You'll also get "perky pops" from sauteed garlic and ginger, along with a nice textural element from the final garnish of peanuts and fresh scallions. Basically, this isn't your average pasta/stir-fry hybrid dish, but it is one that is downright delicious — and one that does the original California Pizza Kitchen version justice.