Make California Pizza Kitchen's Famous BBQ Chicken Pizza Right At Home

A lot of restaurants offer some type of barbecue chicken pizza these days, but did you know the dish was actually invented by California Pizza Kitchen? Developer Patterson Watkins remembers eating it as a kid, and looking back, she says, "I was always curious as to why this pizza was so darn tasty and works so freaking well — On paper, it is kind of a mess of opposing pizza flavors, toppings, and ingredients." When she was researching her copycat recipe, she discovered the secret that harmonizes all these disparate flavors: "The addition of the smoked Gouda, blended into the mozzarella shreds, is the bond that ties. The flavor equalizer."

As Watkins explains, the bold and tangy barbecue sauce and the fresh, vibrant cilantro and scallions, along with the savory seasoned chicken, all come together under that smoky, cheesy umbrella. "I know it sounds odd that a simple cheese addition could achieve such culinary harmony, but I am giving smoked Gouda the credit it is due. It is the unsung hero of CPK's BBQ chicken pizza," she declares. So needless to say, it's a must-have ingredient. Actually, though, you could say that about every other ingredient in this recipe. Although you can always add to the pizza, you definitely won't want to take anything away from this unlikely, yet somehow perfect, marriage made in pizza heaven.