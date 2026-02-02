It's hard to pin one single stand-out, super popular dish to The Cheesecake Factory (aside from the cheesecake itself, of course), largely because the chain is known for having such a massive, all-encompassing menu. One popular dish that stands out from the rest on The Cheesecake Factory's menu is the shrimp scampi, a positively decked-out pasta dish featuring angel hair pasta, a decadent garlicky cream sauce, and some giant shrimp.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins took the chain's "bigger is better" approach with her copycat Cheesecake Factory shrimp scampi recipe, and she's the first to admit that the restaurant "was on the ball with this creamy, shrimpy, greatly garlicky creation." Watkins goes on to describe the dish as "a souped-up scampi with enhanced flavor and presentation. The bistro-style skillet-crisped shrimp adds some much-needed texture and depth of flavor. The Parmesan, paprika, and smidge of black pepper coating is robustly savory and counterbalances the sweeter notes from the roasted garlic and cream," she describes, also noting a slight hint of umami that balances against the dish's more wine-forward and acidic flavor notes. All told, this is one impressive version of shrimp scampi, and it just might be even better than The Cheesecake Factory's version.