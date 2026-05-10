11 Mistakes People Make With Cottage Cheese

There was a time when cottage cheese was considered nothing but a tasteless diet food. But, thanks to its popularity on TikTok and other social media platforms, it's having a moment in the spotlight again. Still, there are some mistakes people commonly make with cottage cheese that can make it underwhelming. If you think you hate cottage cheese or you haven't had any success cooking with it or using it in baked goods, it might not be the stuff itself that's entirely to blame.

When you make missteps like treating all cottage cheese the same or heating it too vigorously, you might end up with less than perfect results. That's not cottage cheese's fault, though. Luckily, it's easily rectified. Once you know what not to do and what to try instead, you'll get much better results, whether you're eating it straight-up or using it in recipes.

Cottage cheese is easy to find in most stores, affordable, and high in protein, so it can make a great addition to your everyday diet. That is, when you know how to use it to its best advantage. There's no need to put up with blandness or weird textures. Learn some of the common cottage cheese errors and you'll know what to avoid.