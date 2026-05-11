The Arch Deluxe Glow-Up McDonald's Never Gave You

McDonald's burger variations may come and go, but if one thing is for certain, the fast food chain will always be cranking out new and improved burgers to cater to just about any flavor profile out there. One of the latest and greatest inventions to drop from the McDonald's kitchen is none other than the Big Arch burger, a whopping double-decker that features two quarter-pounder patties, crispy onions, white cheddar cheese, and a unique Big Arch sauce that puts plain old ketchup and mustard to shame.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has created an elevated version of the McDonald's Big Arch burger in this copycat recipe, and it's one that she describes as a "monster burger" (and, just looking at how tall the double-decker burger is, it's easy to see why). Of course, there's a method to her Watkins' madness: "I made it that way on purpose, McD's Big Arch burger is already a doozie, I wanted to supersize-it," she says. "Supersized in scale (unhinge your jaw, friends) and supersized in gourmet ingredients and flavor." With a few tweaks in the burger-making process, we go from a classic over-the-top burger to a truly special, finely balanced, fully loaded creation.