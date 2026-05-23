Italian-Inspired Scalloped Potatoes With Ham And Three Cheeses Recipe

Of all the types of potato side dishes out there, very few can boast the creamy, savory deliciousness that scalloped potatoes can. Traditional scalloped potatoes have layers of thinly sliced potatoes, creamy sauce, and often lots of cheese, which, combined, create the ultimate comfort dish that pairs well with mains like steak, ham, or turkey. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has taken that classic formula and given it an upgrade in nearly every way with her Italian-inspired scalloped potatoes recipe, which comes loaded with smoky speck and three cheeses (because one cheese just wouldn't be enough).

Needless to say, this isn't your run-of-the-mill potato side dish recipe, and it packs in quite a bit of culinary elegance without being too fussy or difficult to make. "This is one super tasty scalloped potato dish — rich and creamy with a subtle salty-smokiness from the smoked prosciutto/speck and a brilliant sharpness from the provolone and Parmesan," Watkins describes. "Your kitchen will smell amazing while this is cooking too — that buttery onion and garlic combined with baking bubbly cheese."

This recipe calls for you to let the potatoes rest before serving them, which results in all the creamy, cheesy layers melding together beautifully. As Watkins explains, "That resting period allows the cream sauce to thicken and the starch in the potatoes to activate, allowing us to serve a nice sliced portion without it being runny or sloppy." It may take a little patience, but with a dish this cheesy, savory, and delicious, the resting period is worth the wait.