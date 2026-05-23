Italian-Inspired Scalloped Potatoes With Ham And Three Cheeses Recipe
Of all the types of potato side dishes out there, very few can boast the creamy, savory deliciousness that scalloped potatoes can. Traditional scalloped potatoes have layers of thinly sliced potatoes, creamy sauce, and often lots of cheese, which, combined, create the ultimate comfort dish that pairs well with mains like steak, ham, or turkey. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has taken that classic formula and given it an upgrade in nearly every way with her Italian-inspired scalloped potatoes recipe, which comes loaded with smoky speck and three cheeses (because one cheese just wouldn't be enough).
Needless to say, this isn't your run-of-the-mill potato side dish recipe, and it packs in quite a bit of culinary elegance without being too fussy or difficult to make. "This is one super tasty scalloped potato dish — rich and creamy with a subtle salty-smokiness from the smoked prosciutto/speck and a brilliant sharpness from the provolone and Parmesan," Watkins describes. "Your kitchen will smell amazing while this is cooking too — that buttery onion and garlic combined with baking bubbly cheese."
This recipe calls for you to let the potatoes rest before serving them, which results in all the creamy, cheesy layers melding together beautifully. As Watkins explains, "That resting period allows the cream sauce to thicken and the starch in the potatoes to activate, allowing us to serve a nice sliced portion without it being runny or sloppy." It may take a little patience, but with a dish this cheesy, savory, and delicious, the resting period is worth the wait.
Gather the ingredients for Italian-inspired scalloped potatoes with ham and three cheeses
You'll start this recipe by making a creamy, cheesy sauce consisting of butter, olive oil, all-purpose flour, half-and-half, chicken broth, Italian seasoning, black pepper, grated mozzarella cheese, grated sharp provolone cheese, and grated Parmesan (you'll also top the whole thing off with extra of the three cheeses). When it comes to the cheeses, tedious as it may be, you should grate them yourself so as to avoid pre-shredded cheese additives that may affect the way the cheese melts (and think twice about getting pre-grated Parmesan in general, as it may contain lots of additives and even powdered wood pulp).
When it comes time to layer and assemble the casserole, you'll need thinly-sliced russet potatoes, a thinly-sliced yellow onion, thinly-sliced garlic, speck or prosciutto slices, and fresh chopped parsley to garnish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven and prep a casserole dish
Preheat the oven to 400 F and spritz a casserole dish with cooking spray.
Step 2: Heat the butter and olive oil
Place the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan. Warm over medium heat.
Step 3: Stir in the flour
Once the butter has melted, add the flour, and stir to combine the roux.
Step 4: Cook the roux
Cook the roux for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
Step 5: Stir in the liquids and seasonings
Add the Half-and-Half, broth, Italian seasoning, and pepper to the pan, whisk to combine.
Step 6: Simmer the sauce
Bring the mixture to a low simmer, whisking occasionally, until the sauce has thickened slightly.
Step 7: Add the cheeses
Remove the pan from the heat and add 1 cup of the mozzarella, 1 cup of provolone, and ½ cup Parmesan.
Step 8: Stir in the cheese
Whisk until the cheese has melted and melded into the sauce.
Step 9: Layer the potatoes in the dish
Layer half of the potatoes into the bottom of the prepared casserole dish.
Step 10: Top with the onions and garlic
Top the potatoes with half of the sliced onions and garlic.
Step 11: Top with the speck or prosciutto
Top evenly with the speck or prosciutto.
Step 12: Spread the sauce on top
Ladle half of the sauce over the speck, covering evenly.
Step 13: Sprinkle on some more cheese
Sprinkle the casserole with half of the reserved cheeses.
Step 14: Top with more onions and garlic
Top the cheese with the remaining onions and garlic.
Step 15: Layer on the remaining potatoes
Top the onions and garlic with the remaining potatoes.
Step 16: Add the remaining sauce
Ladle the remaining sauce over the potatoes, covering evenly.
Step 17: Add the remaining cheese
Sprinkle the sauce with the remaining cheese.
Step 18: Cover the casserole with foil and transfer it to a baking sheet
Cover the casserole with a sheet of aluminum foil and place the covered casserole on a large baking sheet (to catch any drips).
Step 19: Bake the casserole
Place the casserole in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven.
Step 20: Bake the uncovered casserole
Bake for another 30 to 45 minutes or until the casserole is bubbly and golden.
Step 21: Rest, garnish, and serve the scalloped potatoes
Remove the casserole from the oven and set aside to rest for 20 minutes before slicing, garnishing with chopped parsley, and serving.
What can I serve with scalloped potatoes?
Italian-Inspired Scalloped Potatoes With Ham And Three Cheeses Recipe
Our creamy Italian-inspired scalloped potatoes recipe calls for smoky speck, plenty of garlic, and 3 cheeses, for the ultimate satisfying and comforting side.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups Half-and-Half
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 ½ cups grated sharp provolone cheese, divided
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 4 russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
- 3 ounces thinly sliced speck or prosciutto
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F and spritz a casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Place the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan. Warm over medium heat.
- Once the butter has melted, add the flour, and stir to combine the roux.
- Cook the roux for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
- Add the Half-and-Half, broth, Italian seasoning, and pepper to the pan, whisk to combine.
- Bring the mixture to a low simmer, whisking occasionally, until the sauce has thickened slightly.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add 1 cup of the mozzarella, 1 cup of provolone, and ½ cup Parmesan.
- Whisk until the cheese has melted and melded into the sauce.
- Layer half of the potatoes into the bottom of the prepared casserole dish.
- Top the potatoes with half of the sliced onions and garlic.
- Top evenly with the speck or prosciutto.
- Ladle half of the sauce over the speck, covering evenly.
- Sprinkle the casserole with half of the reserved cheeses.
- Top the cheese with the remaining onions and garlic.
- Top the onions and garlic with the remaining potatoes.
- Ladle the remaining sauce over the potatoes, covering evenly.
- Sprinkle the sauce with the remaining cheese.
- Cover the casserole with a sheet of aluminum foil and place the covered casserole on a large baking sheet (to catch any drips).
- Place the casserole in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven.
- Bake for another 30 to 45 minutes or until the casserole is bubbly and golden.
- Remove the casserole from the oven and set aside to rest for 20 minutes before slicing, garnishing with chopped parsley, and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|884
|Total Fat
|57.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|33.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|171.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|1,692.2 mg
|Protein
|47.9 g
How should I prep the potatoes, onions, and garlic?
If you've enjoyed your fair share of scalloped potatoes in the past, then you know that even, thin slices of potatoes are essential to a successful dish. "When crafting scalloped potatoes, you definitely need precise, uniform slices," Watkins says. "That uniformity ensures that everything cooks/bakes at the same rate, resulting in tender taters and melty, well-infused aromatics." The most foolproof way to achieve such accurately thin slices is by way of a mandoline, so if you've got one sitting in your cabinet, now's a time to bust it out.
Although just about any mandoline will do the trick here, Watkins recommends Japanese-style mandolines as great options for recipes like this one. Not only do they tend to be cheaper than those multi-function mandolines, but they provide just the right sharpness and accuracy to get thin slices every time. Watkins warns, "These are sharp-sharp-sharp tools. So I certainly recommend using the safety guard with these."
Finally, while uniform slices of potato and onion are ideal here, they don't have to be paper-thin. If you end up with slightly thicker spuds, you may need to bake the casserole for a bit longer. To test for doneness, stick a toothpick into the center — if there's not much resistance, then your casserole is good to go.
Can I adjust the seasonings in this recipe?
You may notice that this recipe doesn't call for any added salt, but that doesn't mean that your resulting casserole won't be plenty salty. Between the salted butter, three cheeses, and speck or prosciutto, trust us when we say that there will be no shortage of savory flavor in your finished product. That said, Watkins acknowledges that some folks like things on the saltier side, so you could lightly salt the sauce if desired, or simply serve the dish with salt and pepper and let people choose to make their portion even saltier. Watkins also uses a no-salt-added Italian seasoning blend, but if your blend does happen to include salt, make sure to taste the cheese sauce before adding any additional salt to the mix.
Seasonings and saltiness aside, there are a few other ways you can tweak these scalloped potatoes to your liking. To start, you don't need to stick with Watkins' recommended three cheeses of mozzarella, sharp provolone, and Parmesan. If you don't necessarily want those super sharp flavors, opt for regular provolone and Pecorino Romano cheese instead. She also highlights how delicious speck, AKA smoky prosciutto, is in this recipe, but you can easily use plain prosciutto or even just thinly-sliced deli ham in a pinch.