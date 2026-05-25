Cajun Crab Sliders With Tangy Homemade Remoulade

Crab cake sliders with a Cajun twist are just the ticket for a delicious seafood meal. Cajun seasoning pairs perfectly with crab cakes and takes the flavor up more than a notch. Crab cakes are appreciated on their own, but serving them as sliders is fun, not just for a special meal at home but as a convenient part of a party spread.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Cajun crab sliders with homemade remoulade sauce. The eight-spice seasoning blend pairs perfectly with the lump crab meat, adding a bold complementary flavor while still allowing the taste of the crab meat to shine. Good quality lump crab meat is recommended, but can sometimes be out of reach — we've recommended other options in the FAQ below. The crab cakes are nice and moist and hold together well, and they develop a nice crispy exterior after being pan fried in butter and olive oil.

Placed on slider buns with lettuce, tomato and creamy, tangy remoulade, these Cajun crab sliders are a real treat. The buns are toasted before assembly and brushed with melted butter right before serving, which gives them an even better flavor and texture. Serve the sliders with lemon wedges for a bright citrus touch if desired.