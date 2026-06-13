Reviewers Agree These Chain Restaurant Steaks Aren't Worth Ordering
When you want a good steak — one that is flavorful and tender without breaking the bank — you likely turn to a chain steakhouse in your community. And, while some chain restaurants produce quality steaks that satisfy your palate and then some, there are others where you might want to order anything on the menu but the steak. Not only do the options at these restaurants fall well below expectations, but the chain's offerings may lack the flavor, texture, and seasoning you want. Plus, some cuts of meat are subpar quality and are riddled with gristle and sinewy bites, while others are way overpriced for what's served to you.
To ensure you order the best steak on the menu of your local steakhouse, you have to know what to watch out for first. That's why we combed through countless reviews and posts about chain steakhouses to see what diners were saying about the steak options out there. This research allowed us to put together a comprehensive list of chain restaurant steaks that aren't worth ordering according to online reviews. That said, it's worth pointing out that sometimes the characteristics that make a good steak are somewhat subjective. So, if you're feeling adventurous, you could still order these steaks and draw your own conclusions. We just felt we should give you fair warning about what others are saying first.
Capital Grille steak au poivre
Capital Grille is an upscale, fine-dining steakhouse known for its steaks that are dry aged on site for 18 to 24 days. This process is designed to impart an impeccable flavor and chew. Then, the staff butchers hand-carve the steaks in house to the chain's unique specifications. It's a labor intensive process and one the company feels boosts the quality of its meals beyond the hand-cut steaks you might find at Texas Roadhouse. And, while not many people complain about the quality of the steaks or other menu items you find at Capital Grille, some advise against ordering the steak au poivre.
Steak au poivre is a French dish where a filet or other choice cut of meat is seared with a peppercorn crust and served with a rich, creamy sauce. But, at Capital Grille diners frequently say that the peppercorn crust is too intense and that the chefs use a heavy hand in creating it. As one Redditor said: "The halved peppercorns are too much for me. At that size, it's a texture thing and a distraction." And, a TripAdvisor reviewer felt there was too much pepper on the steaks to be enjoyable. So unless you're a fan of huge chunks of peppercorn or steak au poivre in general, you may want to order one of the other steaks on the Capital Grille menu. Many people have good things to say about the filet mignon.
Applebee's ribeye
Applebee's is your classic neighborhood bar and grill serving budget-friendly versions of American classics. This chain restaurant is most known for its ribs (or riblets) and affordable drink menu. That's why it should come as no surprise that steak at Applebee's isn't always a favorite among diners. Over the years, people have complained about the restaurant's version of a ribeye — so much so that it's no longer on the menu in some areas. But, the sirloin gets equally low marks and is not a menu item many people recommend getting when you're dining there. In fact, people on Reddit often recommend the Chicken Wonton Tacos, Spinach Artichoke Dip, and Bourbon Street Chicken instead.
As for what diners think of Applebee's steaks? Some Redditors put it on par with a steak from Waffle House. Other Redditors have said they would rather go hungry than order a steak at Applebee's. Meanwhile, a TrustPilot reviewer asked: "How does a steak ordered rare come out burnt to a crispy black piece of meat?," while another Redditor said their steak was so improperly handled that it came out with a grayish tint causing them to think for a second that it was chicken on their plate rather than a steak. Even one former employee suggested skipping the steak — particularly the Bourbon Street Steak— which they said can taste a lot like black licorice.
Outback Steakhouse ribeye
Done right, a ribeye imparts a sumptuous mouthfeel largely due to its extensive marbling. The end result is a tender, juicy steak that melts in your mouth. And, if it's a good cut of beef it shouldn't contain a lot of gristle or sinewy pieces. That said, some chain steakhouses, like Outback, aren't as selective about their meat and tend to offer lower quality steak — serving USDA choice instead of prime beef. Generally speaking, choice cuts lack that signature marbling or fattiness that you expect in a ribeye, while prime beef will have the most marbling of all the cuts.
Perhaps, that's why customers frequently complain that Outback's ribeye isn't as succulent as they expect. One TripAdvisor reviewer said they ordered the bone-in ribeye and they were surprised by its poor quality and the abundance of fatty pieces — and not the kind that add juiciness and flavor either. Meanwhile, a Reddit reviewer noted that Outback is about a billion steps below Longhorn and Texas Roadhouse in terms of flavor and quality. And, a former employee said that when they started working for the restaurant in 2008, the majority of the menu was house-made, but by the time they left in 2016 everything was pre-made and frozen. That said, some diners argue that the taste, texture, and quality of the ribeye could be largely location-dependent and claim some local Outbacks serve top-notch food. This may be one where you'll have to decide for yourself.
Outback Steakhouse filet mignon
No steak receives more love — and hate — than a filet mignon. Some sources say it's the most popular cut of beef in the United States. But, some steak experts disagree with this assessment calling this cut overrated and overhyped. In fact, steak connoisseurs maintain that despite the filet's tender texture, it has an uninspiring flavor that's easily surpassed by countless other cuts. Even folks on Reddit agree, with one reviewer saying "the taste is weaker than most other cuts and you get barely anything for the price you pay." So, it should come as no surprise that people advise others to skip the filet mignon at Outback Steakhouse and get something else instead — like the Bloomin' Onion, for example. In fact, most people say it's a must-try when you visit.
Some reviewers have said the filet is too thin and dry. While one Facebook commenter noted that the filet pictured in a review looked like "jail food." Of course, maybe there's another explanation for the decline in the cookery of Outback's filet mignon. One Redditor said that part of the reason for such a tasteless and dry filet at Outback could be related to the grill the restaurant is using. Apparently, some of the restaurants have switched to clamshell grills much like those in McDonalds. With this method, they push a button on a screen and the steak cooks for a preset time without much tending to or care — that could definitely result in some inconsistencies.
STK Steakhouse ribeye
STK Steakhouse is geared toward young adults who are as much into the social experience as they are into the food. That's why, each of the company's steakhouses has a DJ and a high-end menu of steaks — the company is striving to create an atmosphere that is different from the competition. In fact, this vibe could be why some reviewers feel the restaurant isn't truly a steakhouse. One Redditor said that no one really goes to the restaurant for the food. Instead, "it's a club cosplaying as a steakhouse." Meanwhile, a former employee said that the company uses USDA choice cut beef instead of prime and that the chef cuts its ribeyes down the middle. They recommend ordering the filet mignon instead of the ribeye.
Customers also complain that the other cuts of meat at STK aren't any better than the ribeye. One TripAdvisor reviewer said the New York strip was tough and seasoned poorly while reviewers on Reddit said the menu is overpriced and the food isn't that good. According to another Redditor, STK is just not worth the price. And, a customer on OpenTable indicated that they were disappointed in the food and equated the quality and taste to that of Applebee's, and not a high-end restaurant. Perhaps this is why many people see this high-end steakhouse as one that's not worth the price — no matter which steak you order.
Ruby Tuesday ribeye
Ruby Tuesday, a casual dining chain most known for its Endless Garden Bar, has been struggling for years in more ways than one. In fact, Restaurant Business reports that the restaurant's troubles first began in 2007 and have continued over the years resulting in hundreds of closed locations. Not only have people consistently been displaced from their jobs, but the quality of Ruby Tuesday's food has suffered too — including the steaks.
Read through reviews on just about any site and you will find a consistent theme — the steaks are rarely cooked properly and are often poor quality. For instance, one TripAdvisor reviewer said the ribeye steak they ordered was about one-quarter inch thick and contained a lot of gristle while another reviewer noted that their steak arrived overcooked and tough. Meanwhile, another TripAdvisor reviewer said their ribeye appeared to have been steamed in a frying pan and looked mostly gray when it was placed in front of them. Even the other items on the restaurant's menu don't get much love. Overall, Ruby Tuesday is not a place to order a ribeye — and it may not be a place where you want to eat at all.
Denny's sirloin steak and eggs
Founded in 1953, Denny's has been a part of the American food landscape for years. Not only does this diner-style restaurant chain specialize in breakfast food, but it's also the go-to spot in many communities if you want a late-night meal. Even travelers look for a Denny's along their route when they're on the road late at night. So, when you consider eating at Denny's, we're pretty sure you're not thinking about getting steak — at least not at first.
It's not until you're there that your visions of cinnamon roll pancakes or double berry waffles turns into a craving for something a little more filling, like a plate of steak and eggs. But, don't be deceived. Denny's isn't a steakhouse and you're not likely to get a good quality cut of meat. Remember, they're a breakfast restaurant that happens to serve steak and you would be wise to skip ordering any of the steak items on the menu. As one Redditor said, ordering steak at Denny's is basically like buying sushi from a gas station. "You get Denny's steak at your own risk." Another Redditor said steak at Denny's belongs on a list of things not to order — ever. Overall, reviewers say Denny's steaks tend to be dry, chewy, and often overcooked. Stick with the things you know and you'll be much happier.
Ruth's Chris
Purchased in 1965 by Ruth Fertel, Ruth's Chris opened its first franchised restaurant in 1976 and then sold to a private firm in 1999. By 2005, the company was being traded on the stock market. That's quite an impressive run for a single mom of two boys who mortgaged her house to buy Chris Steak House in New Orleans. The goal of the restaurant then — and now — is to serve its USDA prime steaks on 500-degree sizzling plates. This takes the dining experience, and the taste, to the next level. But, some diners say that over the years the quality of the restaurant's steaks has declined and the product you receive doesn't match the price.
For instance, some diners on Reddit have said that the ribeye is dry and chewy with an uneven cook while others are less specific, and instead make blanket statements about not having had a good steak from the restaurant in years. To some on Reddit, the dislike for the steaks at Ruth's Chris boils down to the simple fact that the restaurant is a chain — and expensive — enough to make them want to dine elsewhere. In fact, one diner claimed that the restaurant just hasn't been the same since it went public. That said, a number of people enjoy other things on the menu, like the au gratin potatoes. In fact, these are so popular that people are often looking for a copycat recipe of the unique dish.
Claim Jumper ribeye
Founded in 1977, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is a chain restaurant primarily located on the West coast. Because this rustic restaurant is owned and operated by Landry's, which also runs McCormick & Schmick's and Morton's The Steakhouse, you would expect the quality of the food to be top-notch. But, this steakhouse has received less than stellar reviews from diners, especially in recent years. Some of this could be related to the multiple bankruptcies the restaurant has endured, one in 2010 and another in 2022.
Or, it could be that its chefs are not skilled in cooking steaks with so much on the restaurant's massive menu to know how to prepare. In fact, one TripAdvisor reviewer said "this is not a steakhouse, it's an everything you can think of to eat, AND it has steaks on the menu." Meanwhile, another TripAdvisor reviewer said they ordered the filet but were told the restaurant ran out, so they were persuaded to have the ribeye. Much to their chagrin, the steak was served on a greasy metal skillet and was smoking when it arrived at the table. If you do decide to give Claim Jumper a try, maybe you should try something else on the menu. Some food experts have said that the restaurant offers the best chain restaurant chicken pot pie.
Logan's Roadhouse ribeye
Logan's Roadhouse was founded in 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky by Charles McWhorter and Dave Wachtel. Wachtel previously served as CEO for Shoney's, a popular restaurant chain during the 1980s and 1990s. The goal was to create a restaurant with an American roadhouse feel. They opened their first location in the building that originally housed Western Sizzlin' steakhouse. But, since its early beginnings, Restaurant Business has reported that the restaurant has been sold several times — the latest of which was to SSCP Management in 2026. Perhaps changing hands is an indicator as to why many diners are left feeling disappointed with this restaurant's steaks.
Whatever the reason, diners frequently warn others that Logan's steaks are not even close to what you might expect from a steakhouse — even an affordable chain restaurant like this one. In fact, one Redditor described the restaurant as the worst of all the chain steakhouses available. Meanwhile, another said "I would eat 2 Applebees steaks off the floors before going to Logan's." And, the negative reviews don't end there. A Yelp reviewer said their steak came to the table cold and that it tasted poorly, while another person stated that the chefs don't know how to properly cook a steak. Their medium rare steak came out blue and then after sending it back, it was returned looking like charcoal. The hope is that SSCP Management can turn things around and improve the quality of steaks in this iconic roadhouse-style steakhouse. Until then, you might want to opt for Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn instead.