Reviewers Agree These Chain Restaurant Steaks Aren't Worth Ordering

When you want a good steak — one that is flavorful and tender without breaking the bank — you likely turn to a chain steakhouse in your community. And, while some chain restaurants produce quality steaks that satisfy your palate and then some, there are others where you might want to order anything on the menu but the steak. Not only do the options at these restaurants fall well below expectations, but the chain's offerings may lack the flavor, texture, and seasoning you want. Plus, some cuts of meat are subpar quality and are riddled with gristle and sinewy bites, while others are way overpriced for what's served to you.

To ensure you order the best steak on the menu of your local steakhouse, you have to know what to watch out for first. That's why we combed through countless reviews and posts about chain steakhouses to see what diners were saying about the steak options out there. This research allowed us to put together a comprehensive list of chain restaurant steaks that aren't worth ordering according to online reviews. That said, it's worth pointing out that sometimes the characteristics that make a good steak are somewhat subjective. So, if you're feeling adventurous, you could still order these steaks and draw your own conclusions. We just felt we should give you fair warning about what others are saying first.