How Costco Stores Differ Across The US
If you're a loyal Costco shopper, you likely have your routine down pat. You grab all your groceries and household essentials. You scan the shelves for the best Costco items under $20 and throw a few in the cart, too. You hit up the food court for a bite to eat, and skip over the most overrated item. You top up the gas tank before heading home. But if you lived in a different region, state, or even neighborhood, your routine could look totally different. Why? Costco stores differ wildly across the country. What's standard in your neck of the woods might be nonexistent elsewhere in the U.S.
Curious to know more? Read on to learn about some of the many differences between the wholesale giant's locations. Whether it's the store's design or the inventory stocked on shelves, you're sure to find out some information that might just make you jealous of folks in other parts of the country ... or make you thankful for your hometown Costco.
The food courts might be indoor or outdoor
For shoppers in colder climates, the idea of enjoying a cheap hot dog and ice-cold soft drink in the sunshine might sound like a dream scenario. But for Costco members who live where it remains warm year-round, it's their reality. The wholesale club's food court placement varies in different parts of the country.
For example, places like tropical Maui and hot, humid New Orleans have outdoor food courts. Head over to the Midwest, and you'll only be able to grab your slice of pizza indoors. However, there are some areas, like SoCal or the Bay Area, where local Costcos could have either an indoor or an outdoor food court.
There are some outliers, though. A shopper on Reddit shares, "One of the Tucson locations has a bi-directional food court. You can order inside or from outside. The counters are back-to-back." A location in Clackamas, Oregon, also has an indoor-outdoor setup, but in the form of large garage doors that are rolled up when the weather is warm.
The food court selections have varied over time
While a classic hot dog or savory chicken bake might be rather ubiquitous across Costco food courts, not every location shares an identical menu. Over time, new additions to the food court have made their way on and off menus around the nation. Some of those items have been successes, and others have not.
Catering to health trends, Costco previously tried its hand at slinging acai bowls at various locations. The reviews were mixed, and the product was ultimately discontinued. For those needing something a bit more substantial, the wholesale club went the heartier route with a bratwurst spotted at some food courts in the Midwest, like in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It met a similar fate as the acai bowl and also vanished from menus. Customers in a handful of states were once also lucky enough to enjoy Costco's beloved gelato in food courts. Made in-house, the gelato came with three large scoops in a cone for just $1.50 a pop, and many shoppers still miss it.
Prices vary by location
While the piping hot $4.99 rotisserie chicken is a staple across Costco locations, not every item stocked on the wholesaler's shelves will cost the same from store to store. The company reports that numerous factors can impact price discrepancies between items at different locations, and it's not always Costco pulling the strings. For example, according to Costco's website, "Suppliers may adjust item prices on additional shipments. Sometimes, local competition might affect the price of that item."
If there's a location with a surplus of inventory for a particular item, shoppers might see discounts applied in order to move the product along. Regardless of how individual items are priced at your neighborhood wholesale club, there are a few cost-saving patterns to keep an eye on at all locations. Paying attention to the date on Costco price tags can lead to smarter shopping, for example, possibly saving you some cash on your next grocery run.
Your alcohol selection might be limited (or nonexistent) in certain states
Looking to get your party on? If you're a Costco member in Maryland or Pennsylvania, it'll be tough to find what you need. Both states have highly restrictive liquor laws, making it difficult for the wholesale club to sling booze. In Maryland, the ban can be attributed to a 1978 law preventing chain stores from selling alcohol and out-of-state residents from obtaining licenses. Similarly, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (which dates back to the 1930s) restricts who can sell alcohol, making it extremely hard for grocery stores like Costco to get a license.
But if you're a Costco member in Utah or Kansas, you're not much better off. Both states have liquor laws that prevent the wholesaler from selling anything but beer with an ABV limit. In Utah, you'll need to go to a state-run liquor store for a bigger selection of booze and beer over 5% ABV. In Kansas, the laws are designed to protect smaller, independent retailers from having their sales gobbled up by giants like Costco.
You might be able to buy alcohol without a membership in other states
Even if you're not a Costco member, you still might be able to snag a little something for your next social gathering. There are 14 states across the country that allow non-members to purchase alcohol. Here's the current list: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Vermont.
For a company where the majority of its gross profit comes from membership fees, how can this be? Well, in these states, it's illegal for retailers to require a membership to buy booze. This prevents Costco from selling strictly to its members.
So, if you're in one of these states and need something buzzy for an upcoming dinner party, simply tell the employee at the door that you're there to purchase alcohol. You can drop in and grab the booze, like the Weller Reserve bourbon Redditors suggest you check Costco shelves for, but don't try to purchase anything else — the laws don't apply to the rest of the wholesaler's inventory.
The building's exterior looks different from location to location
The appearance of a Costco can vary wildly across the nation. Older stores sport a more classic look of painted concrete blocks in white or tan. Newer stores, however, utilize pre-engineered metal for the facade. Not only does the material make for a sleeker, more modern look, but it's also much faster to construct, meaning shoppers will likely see more of them as the wholesaler continues to expand its U.S. footprint.
In a handful of locations, Costco has implemented the concept of adaptive reuse to repurpose existing buildings. For instance, a Costco Business Center in Anchorage, Alaska, emerged from the repackaging of a Sam's Club that had gone out of business years prior. A particularly unique adaptive reuse case was that of a location in Coralville, Iowa, where a former appliance distribution center was converted into a retail space. One part of the original industrial building has been repurposed into an indoor parking area and tire center. Each of Costco's various exterior designs offers shoppers a different feel.
An employee might pump your gas for you
At the majority of Costco gas stations in the U.S., you can expect to be filling up your own tank. However, drop by one of New Jersey's locations featuring a fill-up spot, and an attendant will be there to give you a hand. This is because of the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act, dating back to 1949.
The bill bans self-service gas stations due to safety concerns and gasoline retailers passing on rising costs to consumers. The legislation is still in effect today, which means Costco's gas stations in the Garden State are full-service. Though this might seem tedious to non-New Jerseyans, one Redditor believes that it makes for a more peaceful experience. "None of the chaos we see posted about line cutters or people driving the wrong direction," they report. Oregon used to have a similar law that dated back to the 1950s, but the ban was lifted in 2023. Customers share that some Oregon Costco locations still have attendants nearby if you'd prefer to go the full-service route.
You might not be able to get gas at all
For many Costco members, no trip to the wholesale club is complete without topping off their tank with a bit of reasonably priced gasoline. According to CNN, the wholesaler charges roughly 30 cents less per gallon than its locally owned counterparts. Over time, this can lead to significant cost savings for loyal shoppers. It's also made for impressive sales for Costco, with gasoline accounting for 10% of its overall sales in 2025.
Nevertheless, gas stations aren't a luxury all Costco members get to enjoy. In 2026, out of its 924 locations worldwide, only 747 include a spot to fill up your tank. In the U.S. alone, Costco boasts over 600 stores. But select locations across the nation don't have a gas station. Shoppers share that it might be difficult to find Costco gas in the D.C. area, and some locations around New York City and Los Angeles don't have gas stations either. Reasons might include local regulations and dense urban spaces, making building difficult. Even so, customers report instances of Costco adding gas stations to certain locations after the fact.
Product selection varies based on local shopper demographics
While there are certain staples you can expect to find at nearly all Costco locations, the wholesale club caters to local demographics, too. For example, in Metro Detroit Costcos, members reveal that it's common to spot halal items on store shelves thanks to the area's significant Muslim population. Similarly, East Coast Costcos are more likely to feature kosher items in the meat and bakery sections, thanks to the higher concentration of the Jewish population. In fact, there are nine New York Costco bakeries that have earned an OK Kosher certification.
One Redditor from Los Angeles shares how the selection even varies between Costcos in their region, suggesting the wholesaler may cater to a neighborhood's demographics. "Hispanic areas will sell unique [things] such as dry chilies, more Asian demographic will sell Asian stuff such as dry Chinese sausage, bird nest soup," they write. Similarly, other Redditors note that California's diverse population leads to a diverse product lineup at Costcos.
Geography will impact what's available, too
The wholesale giant doesn't just keep its eye on shopper demographics, either. It's clear that Costco also factors in geography and climate when stocking its stores. Redditors report that if you head to one of the Hawaii locations, you'll easily spot a full set of snorkeling gear, swimsuits, and beach equipment on the wholesaler's shelves. And with the pristine Pacific Ocean hugging the archipelago on all sides, it's understandable why Costco would opt to keep the beach items fully stocked.
Head back to the mainland, though, and you'll find that geography impacts inventory there, too. Drop in a Denver-area Costco location, and members suggest you'll find more recreation-based gear. This makes sense, considering Colorado's rugged, mountainous landscape and associated outdoorsy culture. Feeling the winter chill of the Upper Midwest? Shoppers say you'll have a wider variety of winter clothes in Costco's Michigan stores. And if you see snow in the forecast, fret not. You can reportedly snag a snowblower in Minnesota.
Certain locations are test markets for new products
Not all Costcos are created equally. While some get the same run-of-the-mill inventory you find across all locations, others get to test new products before they're rolled out nationwide. And if you happen to shop at the Issaquah, Washington, location, chances are high that you might spot some never-before-seen products. Why is that? Proximity to the wholesale giant's headquarters, of course. Being near Costco HQ means it's an easy spot to test-run new items.
Just a 20-minute drive away, Seattle also serves as a test market. The major metropolitan area is an ideal spot to try new products among the masses, like Costco's short-lived food court cheeseburger. Similarly, other high-traffic locations in more populous areas serve as test markets, like the recent Chicago-area test run of food court chicken strips. The wholesaler also capitalizes on regional test launches for startups looking to bring their consumer products to the market. So, places like California may get to try out a lot of new items.
The size of the stores can vary ... a lot
Though the concept behind Costco might remain the same across the U.S. (a large selection and great value), your experience might feel drastically different depending on which location you shop at. As of 2023, Forbes reports that the average Costco warehouse comes in at roughly 146,000 square feet. And while a footprint that size is nothing to sneeze at, you might find yourself getting lost at the Salt Lake City Costco. The largest Costco in the country, the store comes in at a gargantuan 235,000 square feet, combining elements of both Costco's standard and business center locations. So, beyond meandering aisles for hours to pick up household staples, shoppers can also haul home entire pallets worth of soda or whole frozen lambs and pigs for roasting.
On the other end of the spectrum is Costco in Juneau, Alaska. At less than 80,000 square feet, the store feels absolutely minuscule. This means you can complete your grocery run in no time at all. But it also means that the selection will be smaller than standard-sized Costcos. For a truly unique experience, it's worth checking out the only two-story Costco locations in the nation, both located in the New York City metro area.
You might be able to get your car washed
For some Costco members, topping up the tank with more gasoline is a crucial part of the mission. But for the lucky few in certain U.S. states, their routine trips to the wholesaler also include a car wash. There are just five states with Costco locations that offer this special feature: Arizona, California, Idaho, Tennessee, and Washington. Altogether, there are only 16 Costco car washes across the entire country.
As for the clean? Reviews are mixed. Members share that it's not touchless, so those who are particular about their paint jobs should think twice before hopping in line. And it won't get your vehicle totally spotless, either. As one Redditor puts it, "The wash is ok. Leaves your car kinda dripping wet still." Nevertheless, at $7.99 per wash, loyal shoppers still go for it. Much like everything else at Costco (especially its cheap Kirkland Signature items), a price like that is just too good to pass up.