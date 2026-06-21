How Costco Stores Differ Across The US

If you're a loyal Costco shopper, you likely have your routine down pat. You grab all your groceries and household essentials. You scan the shelves for the best Costco items under $20 and throw a few in the cart, too. You hit up the food court for a bite to eat, and skip over the most overrated item. You top up the gas tank before heading home. But if you lived in a different region, state, or even neighborhood, your routine could look totally different. Why? Costco stores differ wildly across the country. What's standard in your neck of the woods might be nonexistent elsewhere in the U.S.

Curious to know more? Read on to learn about some of the many differences between the wholesale giant's locations. Whether it's the store's design or the inventory stocked on shelves, you're sure to find out some information that might just make you jealous of folks in other parts of the country ... or make you thankful for your hometown Costco.