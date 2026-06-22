5-Minute Strawberry Sorbet Recipe

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Sorbet is a creamy and sweet frozen dessert often served as a palate cleanser between meal courses or as an ice cold, refreshing summer dessert. Like ice cream, sorbet is normally churned, but unlike ice cream, sorbet doesn't typically contain dairy or eggs, making it a great solution for those with dietary restrictions or allergies.

Making strawberry sorbet is one of a few creative frozen strawberry hacks that's perfect for summer. I wanted to make a quick version of sorbet that would be ready in 5 minutes, so I made some modifications to the classic procedure. First, the strawberries must be frozen, and I've added half a frozen banana to help make it creamier. Second, I've called for raw honey and granulated sugar, which are firmer than liquid sweeteners, making the sorbet less runny and cutting down on the time it would take to make simple syrup.

Finally, you'll need a high speed blender or food processor because frozen strawberries are quite hard. A regular blender will also need more water to get it moving, but too much dilution will make the sorbet too liquidy. If you don't have a high speed blender and find the sorbet too soft, just freeze it for a few hours before serving. Even with a high speed machine, work quickly and serve the sorbet immediately after making it. The final product should be soft but still scoopable, and not to mention fruity, sweet, and delightful on the palate — refreshing no matter the time of year.