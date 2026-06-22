Fully Loaded Jalapeño Popper Hot Dogs Recipe
Hot dogs are vessels for all sorts of toppings and flavor profiles, be they all-out with the veggies à la Chicago-style or relatively minimalist with just a drizzle of sauce. These fully loaded jalapeño popper hot dogs definitely go all-in on the maximalism, playfully combining everyone's favorite handheld with one of my personal favorite fried apps. Jalapeño poppers are creamy, cheesy, zesty, crispy, savory ... all my favorite food descriptors. I wanted to recreate all those tasty popper elements as hot dog toppers.
I wanted to do these hot dogs justice not only in being tasty, worthy fully-loaded hot dogs, but in really representing the true larger-than-life nature of jalapeño poppers. My first task was establishing that creamy element by way of a compound cream cheese mixture, one that I added heaps of grated cheddar cheese to — the more cheese, the better. Fresh jalapeños are featured two ways, both mixed into the cream cheese mixture and also thinly sliced on top of the dogs, to ensure that such a crucial spicy element doesn't get lost in the sauce (literally). I also included bacon for an added savory, meaty touch, along with crushed potato chips on top to mimic that popper crispy crunchiness. This is one tasty, palate-pleasing hot dog, perfect for jalapeño popper lovers and maxed-out hot dog lovers alike.
Gather the ingredients for jalapeño popper hot dogs
You'll start this recipe by making the jalapeño cream cheese mixture, which consists of softened cream cheese, jalapeño, grated cheddar cheese, chopped and cooked bacon, chopped scallions, and minced garlic. For the hot dogs themselves, you'll simply need a standard pack of hot dogs, hot dog buns, and softened butter to get the buns nice and toasty. Just about any hot dog variety will do here, but I recommend reaching for snappy ones with natural casings for the best bite. Avoid oversized or jumbo dogs, as they'll take up too much precious space that we'll otherwise be using for toppings.
Speaking of those toppings, you'll need even more jalapeño, cooked bacon, and grated cheddar cheese. Crushed potato chips are the final topping of choice — not a standard one for a jalapeño popper, but one that adds just the right crispy-crunchy element.
Step 1: Add the cream cheese filling ingredients to a bowl
To make the cream cheese mixture, place the softened cream cheese, minced jalapeño, grated cheddar, chopped bacon, chopped scallions, and minced garlic in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Stir to combine the filling
Stir until thoroughly combined.
Step 3: Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a piping bag
Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a piping bag and cut off the tip. Set aside.
Step 4: Preheat a grill pan
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat.
Step 5: Cook the hot dogs
Once it's hot, place the hot dogs on the grill, and cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until hot throughout and lightly charred.
Step 6: Spread softened butter onto hot dog buns
Meanwhile, spread the hot dog buns with softened butter. Set aside.
Step 7: Take the hot dogs off the grill
Remove the hot dogs from the grill and set aside.
Step 8: Toast the buns
Place the buttered buns on the grill, buttered side down, and toast for 1 minute or until golden and slightly crisp.
Step 9: Transfer the toasted buns to a platter
Remove the buns from the grill and place on a large platter or clean work surface.
Step 10: Pipe the cream cheese mixture onto the buns
Pipe a generous squiggle of the cream cheese mixture onto each bun.
Step 11: Place hot dogs into the buns
Divide the grilled hot dogs between the buns.
Step 12: Add the toppings and serve the hot dogs
Top the hot dogs with a generous sprinkle of crushed potato chips, sliced jalapeño, chopped bacon, and grated cheddar cheese before serving.
What can I serve with jalapeño popper hot dogs?
Jalapeño Popper Hot Dogs Recipe
These fun and fully-loaded hot dogs feature jalapeño-popper-inspired toppings like a tangy compound cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, and crispy bacon.
Ingredients
- For the jalapeño cream cheese
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese softened
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 4 cooked bacon slices, finely chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh scallions
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
- 1 package (8 each) hot dogs
- 1 package (8 each) hot dog buns
- 4 tablespoons salted butter, softened
- For the toppings
- ⅔ cup crushed potato chips
- 1 to 2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
- 4 cooked bacon slices, finely chopped
- ½ cup grated cheddar cheese
Directions
- To make the cream cheese mixture, place the softened cream cheese, minced jalapeño, grated cheddar, chopped bacon, chopped scallions, and minced garlic in a medium bowl.
- Stir until thoroughly combined.
- Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a piping bag and cut off the tip. Set aside.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat.
- Once it’s hot, place the hot dogs on the grill, and cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until hot throughout and lightly charred.
- Meanwhile, spread the hot dog buns with softened butter. Set aside.
- Remove the hot dogs from the grill and set aside.
- Place the buttered buns on the grill, buttered side down, and toast for 1 minute or until golden and slightly crisp.
- Remove the buns from the grill and place on a large platter or clean work surface.
- Pipe a generous squiggle of the cream cheese mixture onto each bun.
- Divide the grilled hot dogs between the buns.
- Top the hot dogs with a generous sprinkle of crushed potato chips, sliced jalapeño, chopped bacon, and grated cheddar cheese before serving.
What can I do with leftover jalapeño cream cheese?
The cream cheese mixture used in this recipe is simply banging, locked and loaded with fresh flavors, savory flavors, and spicy-hot flavors (not to mention rich and creamy ones, thanks to the cream cheese base). The first thing that comes to mind when repurposing any leftover cream cheese mix would be to use it as a schmear for bagels. It's almost an all-in-one option for bagels, having all that bacon, cheddar, scallions, and garlic, so any loaded bagel lover would likely find it a winning combo.
It would also make for a really tasty creamy pasta dish. Add a couple dollops of the cream cheese to your cooked pasta noodles, drizzle with a little reserved pasta water, and toss until combined and melty — even better if you top it off with fresh tomato slices and basil. It's worth noting that I didn't have a ton of the cream cheese mix leftover after filling the eight hot dogs, but this can vary depending on how loaded you go with your dogs. The leftover amount that I had was perfect as a sandwich spread with sliced deli turkey.
What other toppings would work for this jalapeño popper hot dog recipe?
For this recipe, I rehashed some of the cream cheese components into flashy toppings: our bacon, jalapeño, scallions, and cheddar. I wanted to surround our hot dog in popper elements for maximum flavor saturation, so I went for the obvious suspects, along with other common-but-not-always-included jalapeño popper toppings. I had a mostly-empty bag of potato chips in my pantry (mostly crumbs) and felt that these would make a really fun textural component, mimicking that deep-fried crunch you get from freshly fried jalapeño poppers.
Of course, no two jalapeño poppers are exactly the same, so you can feel free to customize these popper-inspired hot dogs as desired. You can add less-zesty and less-hot elements, like pickled sweet peppers or dill pickle relish for a contrasting flavor. Mustard would work too, and I'd go so far as to say that sweet and sour sauce or sweet chili sauce would be a tasty drizzle. Finally, to get that crunchy-fried element, you don't need to stick to plain potato chips. Fritos, Funyons, or Cheetos would all be fun additions here.