Loaded Vegan Bean Burger With Special Sauce Recipe

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There's no one way to make a veggie burger. Plant-based burgers can feature anything like beans and legumes or vegetables like beets and portobello mushrooms, or they can attempt to mimic actual meat, à la Impossible Burgers. My goal with this loaded vegan bean burger recipe was to craft something that's easy to make, good enough to eat alone, and that pairs well with various toppings. This recipe includes a Big Mac-style special sauce that adds plenty of zing while remaining completely vegan. I've chosen red kidney beans and cannellini beans as the burger base because they both provide a distinct amount of creaminess, which helps with the texture of the burgers.

Speaking of texture, veggie burgers tend to get a bad rap because they're often mushy or they're so dry that they fall apart. These burgers hold together remarkably well, largely thanks to a specific combination of beans and veggies in the base, which strike a nice balance between those firmer ingredients and ones with a little more moisture and give. Served on a bun with the bold special sauce and toppings, these burgers are perfect for a colorful, delicious, nutritious, and plant-based meal.