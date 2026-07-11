How To Order Whiskey Like An Expert

The world of whiskey is a massive one, and if you're trying to discover your next favorite sip, heading out to bars or distilleries is a great way to sample something new without investing in an entire bottle. It's a great way to learn, too, from those who are front and center in the industry and have their finger on the pulse of everything that's new, old, and in-between. But it can also be intimidating, which brings us to our question: How do you order without sounding like a complete newbie?

We reached out to some industry experts to get their advice on how to order whiskey like a pro, and they gave us some great insights. Even beginners can quickly learn to identify a quality whiskey, and it's all about being willing to learn. One of the aspects that all of our experts agreed on was that ordering like a pro starts with being willing to start a conversation and dialogue with those behind the bar.

Take it from Chris Walster from The Cask Connoisseur, who told us, "I think the first thing I would say is that ordering whiskey like an expert does not mean pretending you know everything. In fact, the best whiskey drinkers are usually the most curious. ... The best whiskey order is not always the rarest bottle on the shelf. It is the one that helps you understand your own palate a little better." So, let's talk about how to best satisfy that curiosity!