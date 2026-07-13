The Biggest Changes To Ever Hit Texas Roadhouse

Since it first opened its doors back in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has become one of the most popular and successful restaurant chains in America. Founded in Indiana — not Texas — by Kent Taylor, who drew up his original ideas for Texas Roadhouse on a napkin, Texas Roadhouse surpassed Olive Garden in 2024 to become the country's largest casual dining chain.

But while longtime Texas Roadhouse fans may wax nostalgic about the restaurant's iconic line dancing, or shucking and chucking peanut shells onto the floor, the Texas Roadhouse you eat at today is not the same one your parents rocked up to in flannels and JNCO jeans three decades ago. While some key elements such as the restaurant's classic and delicious fresh rolls with cinnamon butter remain a constant, over the years Texas Roadhouse has undergone a number of major changes both inside the restaurant and behind the scenes.

The untold truth of Texas Roadhouse is that for all its homey, salt of the earth vibe, every decision and detail is meticulously planned and carefully executed. Some of those changes were necessitated by hard-earned experience. Others were caused by devastating loss. And some can only be chalked up to the timeless wonder that is Willie Nelson. Whatever the reason, these tweaks to the Texas Roadhouse formula have gone a long way towards turning it into the beloved restaurant you enjoy today.