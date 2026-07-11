Some dessert lovers might argue that any type of cake provides a little slice of heaven on earth, but actual Heaven on Earth cake takes things to a whole new level. This Heaven on Earth cake recipe is ideally simple, incredibly tasty, and almost nostalgic in its elements, too (which makes sense for such a retro dessert). This cake is also a (nearly) guaranteed hit for any angel food cake lover, as those sweet, airy bites primarily make up the bulk of the cake.

Of course, angel food cake doesn't work alone here. In fact, this cake is a heavenly concoction of angel food cake softened and submerged in tart-sweet homemade strawberry pie filling, classic vanilla pudding, and dreamy whipped topping. Those almond slivers add a lovely toasty, nutty, and crunchy texture too.

You may be wondering one important question: How can this possibly be an "easy" recipe when it requires angel food cake? Fortunately, you don't need to whip up your own angel food cake for this recipe (you could if you wanted to, of course). Since you'll be cutting it into cubes and combining it with pie filling and whipped cream, store-bought angel food cake works just fine, as does box mix cake. The trickiest aspect of this recipe is having enough patience as the cake sets in the fridge for 10 hours, but trust me when I say that first heavenly bite will be oh-so worth it.