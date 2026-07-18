Learning to cook Italian cuisine can feel intimidating, but the beauty of the region's classic dishes is how much they rely on simplicity and fresh ingredients rather than complex technical skills. There are the obvious staples like pasta, tomato sauce, and pizza, but there are also staple Italian dishes that go beyond the basics and are so good they'll make you go "Mamma mia!" Some recipes are as easy as stirring stuff in a pot, while others call for techniques worth mastering, such as emulsifying a sauce, frying garlic without burning it, or knowing exactly when to scoop fresh gnocchi from the pot.

As you work through these recipes, you'll develop an appreciation for quality ingredients and how far they can carry a simple dish. A garden-ripe tomato, quality olive oil, or fresh-picked herbs aren't luxury ingredients, but they're the backbone of some of the most crowd-pleasing meals that people have been traveling the globe to eat for centuries. From foundational sauces and breads to impressive proteins and classic pastas, here are 22 Italian recipes everyone should know how to cook.