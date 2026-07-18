Ultra Fluffy Japanese Soufflé Pancakes Recipe

While many of us may conjure up images of classic diner-style flapjacks when we think of pancakes, there are actually quite a few variations around the world. German and Japanese pancakes are distinctly different and, in some ways, represent the opposite ends of the pancake spectrum. German pancakes, or Dutch babies, are denser and eggier-tasting, and though they're airy, they quickly flatten after cooking thanks to their skillet-baked nature, while Japanese soufflé pancakes are some of the fluffiest pancakes you'll find on earth.

Thanks to this ultra-fluffy Japanese soufflé pancake recipe, you don't need to travel to Japan or go to a specialty cafe to enjoy the iconic treat — in fact, you only need a handful of ingredients, a trusty skillet, and a little time to spend in the kitchen. These delicate, cloud-like pancakes take a bit of patience to master, but they deliver the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth texture. The flavor is relatively sweet and light, and I would almost classify the pancakes as more of a treat or dessert rather than a breakfast (though you could, of course, serve them as part of an indulgent weekend brunch spread). A simple dusting of powdered sugar and some fresh berries make for the ultimate pairing, allowing the sweet flavor and ultra-fluffy texture of the soufflé pancakes to truly shine.