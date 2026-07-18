Ultra Fluffy Japanese Soufflé Pancakes Recipe
While many of us may conjure up images of classic diner-style flapjacks when we think of pancakes, there are actually quite a few variations around the world. German and Japanese pancakes are distinctly different and, in some ways, represent the opposite ends of the pancake spectrum. German pancakes, or Dutch babies, are denser and eggier-tasting, and though they're airy, they quickly flatten after cooking thanks to their skillet-baked nature, while Japanese soufflé pancakes are some of the fluffiest pancakes you'll find on earth.
Thanks to this ultra-fluffy Japanese soufflé pancake recipe, you don't need to travel to Japan or go to a specialty cafe to enjoy the iconic treat — in fact, you only need a handful of ingredients, a trusty skillet, and a little time to spend in the kitchen. These delicate, cloud-like pancakes take a bit of patience to master, but they deliver the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth texture. The flavor is relatively sweet and light, and I would almost classify the pancakes as more of a treat or dessert rather than a breakfast (though you could, of course, serve them as part of an indulgent weekend brunch spread). A simple dusting of powdered sugar and some fresh berries make for the ultimate pairing, allowing the sweet flavor and ultra-fluffy texture of the soufflé pancakes to truly shine.
Gather the ingredients for ultra fluffy Japanese soufflé pancakes
One of the biggest factors that gives Japanese pancakes that distinct fluffy, light texture is beaten egg whites, so start this recipe by separating your egg whites and yolks (you'll ultimately use both). Another key component is cake flour, which helps keep the pancakes super soft and delicate. You can use all-purpose flour in a pinch, but the pancakes will be a little denser. Otherwise, the only ingredients you need are whole milk, vanilla, baking powder, salt, granulated sugar, and whatever toppings or garnishes you choose to serve with the pancakes.
Step 1: Whisk together egg yolks, milk, and vanilla
Whisk the egg yolks, milk, and vanilla together.
Step 2: Sift cake flour, baking powder, and salt into the yolk mixture
Sift the cake flour, baking powder, and salt into the yolk mixture and whisk until smooth.
Step 3: Beat the egg whites
Beat the egg whites until foamy.
Step 4: Add sugar to the egg whites
Gradually add the white sugar to the egg whites.
Step 5: Beat the egg whites to stiff peaks
Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
Step 6: Fold some of the egg whites into the pancake batter
Fold a third of the egg whites into the yolk mixture.
Step 7: Fold in the remaining egg whites
Add another third of the whipped egg whites and gently fold until just incorporated, keeping the mixture light and airy. Repeat.
Step 8: Transfer the pancake batter to a plastic bag
Transfer the batter into a resealable plastic bag, then snip off one corner to create a piping tip.
Step 9: Prepare a pan
Spritz a skillet with cooking spray and place it over low heat.
Step 10: Pipe batter into the pan
Working in batches, pipe 3- to 4-inch mounds of batter onto the pan.
Step 11: Add water to the pan and steam the pancakes
Add a teaspoon of water to the pan, cover, and cook for 6 minutes until golden brown.
Step 12: Flip and cook the pancakes on other side before serving
Flip the pancakes, add another teaspoon of water, cover and cook an additional 4–6 minutes, until the centers are set and cooked through. Serve immediately.
What can I serve with soufflé pancakes?
Ultra Fluffy Japanese Soufflé Pancakes Recipe
These lightly sweet, cloud-like Japanese soufflé pancakes aren't difficult to make, and they deliver the fluffiest, most melt-in-your mouth texture.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs, separated
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup cake flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
Directions
- Whisk the egg yolks, milk, and vanilla together.
- Sift the cake flour, baking powder, and salt into the yolk mixture and whisk until smooth.
- Beat the egg whites until foamy.
- Gradually add the white sugar to the egg whites.
- Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
- Fold a third of the egg whites into the yolk mixture.
- Add another third of the whipped egg whites and gently fold until just incorporated, keeping the mixture light and airy. Repeat.
- Transfer the batter into a resealable plastic bag, then snip off one corner to create a piping tip.
- Spritz a skillet with cooking spray and place it over low heat.
- Working in batches, pipe 3- to 4-inch mounds of batter onto the pan.
- Add a teaspoon of water to the pan, cover, and cook for 6 minutes until golden brown.
- Flip the pancakes, add another teaspoon of water, cover and cook an additional 4–6 minutes, until the centers are set and cooked through. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|195
|Total Fat
|5.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|187.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|13.6 g
|Sodium
|225.7 mg
|Protein
|8.2 g
What are some tips for making the best soufflé pancakes?
Although Japanese soufflé pancakes don't require too many ingredients and aren't particularly difficult to make, they can be a little finicky since they boast a delicate batter and unique cooking process. Basically, our top tip is that you should pay close attention to the recipe and take care to follow steps that might not seem strictly necessary. For instance, make sure you sift the dry ingredients into the batter as opposed to just scooping flour in straight from the bag; the sifting process ensures that any clumps are broken up, meaning your batter will be silky instead of grainy.
Beating the egg whites may also present a certain challenge, and to start, it may be helpful to review our ultimate guide to whipping egg whites. Use fresh eggs if you can, bring the whites to room temperature before whipping (this will yield the most volume), and make sure you're getting the whites to stiff peaks (as opposed to soft or medium ones). When you lift the whisk or beater out of the whites, they should completely hold their shape. Don't add the whipped egg whites to the batter all at once, as you'll risk deflating the whites in the process. Work in batches and fold until just combined — this process will ensure the fluffiest pancakes down the line.
When it comes to cooking the pancakes, keep the temperature low so that they get browned but not burnt. The water helps steam the pancakes and ensures that they fully cook, even over low heat. Finally, this is the type of dish you want to serve right away, as the pancakes will quickly deflate as they sit.
What can I serve with soufflé pancakes?
Although Japanese soufflé pancakes may look a little different and offer a distinctly different texture than those we're used to in the U.S., they do still offer that familiar flavor profile that pairs well with classic fixings like maple syrup, berries, and powdered sugar. If you want some added sweetness but don't want to weigh the pancakes down with syrup, mix a little maple syrup into whipped cream for a good alternative to maintain lightness.
Of course, you can easily get creative when it comes to garnishing your soufflé pancakes. Fresh fruit is great, but jams, compotes, or even lemon curd would pair just as well. If you'd prefer to go all-out on the dessert angle with these pancakes, then you have even more options to consider. Chocolate sauce and strawberries would pair wonderfully, while vanilla or matcha ice cream (or your favorite ice cream flavor) would add a distinct level of decadence. If you want to get really fancy, I recommend something like caramelized bananas and crème anglaise. Whatever pairing options you go with, just be sure to have them ready to go in advance so that you can dive right in the second the pancakes are done cooking.