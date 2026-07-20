Southern Baked Mac and Cheese Recipe

Y'all! This is some of the best mac and cheese I have ever made. My southern family members will be so proud of me! I even enjoyed this bubbly, cheesy, gooey-filled casserole when the temps peaked well above 100 F. Love. I am in love. There are nearly countless variations and styles of macaroni and cheese, but Southern-style is certainly one of the most beloved. The star of any potluck, church gathering, or backyard barbecue, Southern-style macaroni and cheese is a rich, creamy, ultra-cheesy casserole that hits all the right cozy, comforting notes without too much fuss.

What sets Southern-style mac apart from the usual is not only the excessive amount of cheese and generous savory seasoning (this casserole gobbles 2 pounds of grated cheese), but also that it relies on a custardy base as the prime binder. Many mac recipes feature some sort of cheese sauce, but this recipe (gasp!) does not, instead relying on the eggs and milk. Fear not, when I mention "custard," I don't want you to think it'll be eggy or quiche-like. This custard acts like a moisture guard and consistency-keeper, helping to keep the mac from drying out and making it perfectly spoonable. The custard base also allows for more cheese than your average recipe, which only adds to the comforting, decadent, and ultra-melty nature of Southern-style mac and cheese.