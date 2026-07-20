Southern Baked Mac And Cheese Recipe
Y'all! This is some of the best mac and cheese I have ever made. My southern family members will be so proud of me! I even enjoyed this bubbly, cheesy, gooey-filled casserole when the temps peaked well above 100 F. Love. I am in love. There are nearly countless variations and styles of macaroni and cheese, but Southern-style is certainly one of the most beloved. The star of any potluck, church gathering, or backyard barbecue, Southern-style macaroni and cheese is a rich, creamy, ultra-cheesy casserole that hits all the right cozy, comforting notes without too much fuss.
What sets Southern-style mac apart from the usual is not only the excessive amount of cheese and generous savory seasoning (this casserole gobbles 2 pounds of grated cheese), but also that it relies on a custardy base as the prime binder. Many mac recipes feature some sort of cheese sauce, but this recipe (gasp!) does not, instead relying on the eggs and milk. Fear not, when I mention "custard," I don't want you to think it'll be eggy or quiche-like. This custard acts like a moisture guard and consistency-keeper, helping to keep the mac from drying out and making it perfectly spoonable. The custard base also allows for more cheese than your average recipe, which only adds to the comforting, decadent, and ultra-melty nature of Southern-style mac and cheese.
Gather the ingredients for Southern baked mac and cheese
Any good mac and cheese recipe starts with the pasta, and for this one, I opted for classic large elbows. Then, to build that custardy base, you'll need melted butter, evaporated milk, eggs, softened cream cheese, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and Cajun seasoning. For the cheese, I went with a blend of grated cheddar and grated Monterey Jack. Finally, to garnish the casserole, you may want some fresh chopped parsley on hand.
Step 1: Preheat the oven and prep a casserole dish
Preheat the oven to 350 F and lightly spritz a 13x9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.
Step 2: Bring a pot of water to a boil
Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil over high heat.
Step 3: Cook the pasta
Once it's boiling, add the macaroni and cook for 6 minutes for al dente.
Step 4: Drain and rinse the pasta
Drain and rinse the noodles with cold water.
Step 5: Build the custard base for the mac and cheese
Place the melted butter, evaporated milk, softened cream cheese, eggs, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl.
Step 6: Whisk to combine the custard mixture
Whisk to combine.
Step 7: Set aside some of the cheese
Set aside 1 cup of grated cheddar and 1 cup of grated Monterey Jack to use as topping.
Step 8: Add the pasta and cheese to the custard mixture
Place the remaining cheese and cooked noodles in the bowl.
Step 9: Stir to combine the mac and cheese
Stir to coat and combine.
Step 10: Transfer the mac and cheese to the casserole dish
Transfer the mac mixture to the prepared casserole dish, spreading it out evenly.
Step 11: Top with cheese
Sprinkle the top with the reserved cheese.
Step 12: Bake the mac and cheese
Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly golden.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the Southern baked mac and cheese
Remove from the oven, let rest for 5 minutes, and garnish with parsley before serving.
What can I serve with mac and cheese?
Southern Baked Mac and Cheese Recipe
Creamy, ridiculously cheesy, and savory from Cajun seasoning, our Southern-style mac and cheese might just become your favorite version of the comfort dish.
Ingredients
- 1 pound large elbow macaroni
- 4 tablespoons melted salted butter
- 12 ounces evaporated milk
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 16 ounces grated cheddar cheese
- 16 ounces grated Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and lightly spritz a 13x9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil over high heat.
- Once it’s boiling, add the macaroni and cook for 6 minutes for al dente.
- Drain and rinse the noodles with cold water.
- Place the melted butter, evaporated milk, softened cream cheese, eggs, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl.
- Whisk to combine.
- Set aside 1 cup of grated cheddar and 1 cup of grated Monterey Jack to use as topping.
- Place the remaining cheese and cooked noodles in the bowl.
- Stir to coat and combine.
- Transfer the mac mixture to the prepared casserole dish, spreading it out evenly.
- Sprinkle the top with the reserved cheese.
- Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly golden.
- Remove from the oven, let rest for 5 minutes, and garnish with parsley before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|876
|Total Fat
|56.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|33.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|202.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|7.5 g
|Sodium
|909.6 mg
|Protein
|40.4 g
Do I need to use cheese sauce in mac and cheese?
No matter what special additions or cooking methods a given mac and cheese recipe takes, there's typically one thing that all of them feature: a cheese sauce. This Southern mac and cheese recipe notably does not start with a cheese sauce, cream sauce, béchamel, or even the inklings of a roux, but it's all in line with the custard-based nature of the dish. The egg and evaporated milk-based binder does the job of a roux, by holding and merging our ingredients together into one melty, creamy, tasty mass.
Not only is this the exact type of cheesy pasta recipe that benefits from a no-cook sauce, but the lack of roux-based sauce actually helps us up the cheese ante to new heights. There is only so much cheese you can melt into a béchamel/roux-based sauce before it gets gummy or clumpy or overly thick, but this custard-like base (that isn't cooked at all before going into the oven) can handle all of that cheese much better.
Of course, all of this isn't to say that there isn't a place for cheese sauces in the mac and cheese world. Those sauces are ideal for stovetop macaroni and cheese renditions or for those macs where you intend to use more high-end, fancy cheeses. But for Southern-style mac and cheese, not only do you not need a cheese sauce, but you actually end up with a better final dish without it.
How can I switch up this Southern mac and cheese recipe?
While there are certain elements of Southern mac and cheese that must be present for it to be, well, Southern-style, there's still plenty of room for swaps and subs as you deem fit. For starters, there are a whole bunch of cheeses that work well in mac and cheese, so you don't need to stick to mild cheddar or Monterey Jack. I do, however, recommend sticking to those super-melty cheese types, which means that cheddar (any variation of sharpness), low-moisture mozzarella, or Colby Jack are all great options. Make sure you grate your own cheese (as opposed to buying the pre-shredded bags) to avoid any clumping.
Another swap you can make also lies in the dairy department. I use evaporated milk for its density and the creamy flavor it provides; 60% of the water is removed, leaving a super concentrated milk protein that helps prevent any graininess and gives us a smooth, dense consistency in the resulting dish. You could, however, just as easily use whole milk or half-and-half, but I don't recommend using a lower-fat milk, or the texture won't be quite right in the resulting mac. Finally, regarding that small amount of Cajun seasoning that goes into the custard mix — it imparts a deeper, more savory flavor rather than any heat or zestiness, and it's very tasty, trust me. However, if you don't have any on hand, possible swaps for the Cajun seasoning include Old Bay or blackened seasoning.