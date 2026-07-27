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Wild rice is unique in that it's not actually a grain but rather a type of seed or grass, meaning that unlike regular varieties like white or brown, you can actually consume wild rice raw. When looking for wild rice in stores, it's common to come across blends, which can be a mix of black, brown, red, and wild varieties. I used a blend for this wild rice veggie burger recipe, which was inspired by herby wild rice pilaf.

I'll admit this isn't the simplest recipe I've ever developed, but the results are impressive. Upon taking my first bite, I was met with a bright, fresh lemon and herb flavor that was distinctly different from other veggie burgers I've tasted before. With chickpeas as the bean base, cashews, flax seed, and a mix of vegetables, these burgers taste light and are loaded with fiber and nutrients. Veggie burgers can be mushy, but this wild rice burger had a lovely texture with just the right amount of moisture. Paired with a nutty tahini sauce, these veggie burgers are elevated without being fussy, and they're great for plant-based eaters and general burger lovers alike.