Classic Steak Diane With Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce

Steak Diane may be one of those vintage steak dishes you rarely see on restaurant menus today, but at one point in time, it was a steakhouse classic: a highly coveted delicacy people looked forward to when dining out. The savory, umami-rich flavors and elevated nature of the dish still stand, even if it's not quite as well-known in the fine dining scene anymore. This means that it's a fun dish to whip up at home when you want something special and a little bit fancy.

This upgraded steak Diane recipe hits on all of the essentials that make this dish a classic, but with an elevated flair thanks to a few key ingredients. Tender beef tenderloin is seared and finished with a luxurious cognac cream sauce enriched with earthy morels, cremini mushrooms, rich veal demi-glace, and a touch of Dijon. The addition of morels and cognac, as well as the decision to use tenderloin steaks (over the more traditional medallions), takes this recipe to the next level, making for something truly rich, savory, and indulgent. And, true to traditional restaurant renditions of steak Diane that would feature a tableside flambé, this recipe also calls for flambéing the cognac, but with a few modifications to make it a safe experience for a home chef. Ideal for date nights, special occasions, or a dinner party, steak Diane is one retro entree that deserves a comeback.