Classic Steak Diane With Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce
Steak Diane may be one of those vintage steak dishes you rarely see on restaurant menus today, but at one point in time, it was a steakhouse classic: a highly coveted delicacy people looked forward to when dining out. The savory, umami-rich flavors and elevated nature of the dish still stand, even if it's not quite as well-known in the fine dining scene anymore. This means that it's a fun dish to whip up at home when you want something special and a little bit fancy.
This upgraded steak Diane recipe hits on all of the essentials that make this dish a classic, but with an elevated flair thanks to a few key ingredients. Tender beef tenderloin is seared and finished with a luxurious cognac cream sauce enriched with earthy morels, cremini mushrooms, rich veal demi-glace, and a touch of Dijon. The addition of morels and cognac, as well as the decision to use tenderloin steaks (over the more traditional medallions), takes this recipe to the next level, making for something truly rich, savory, and indulgent. And, true to traditional restaurant renditions of steak Diane that would feature a tableside flambé, this recipe also calls for flambéing the cognac, but with a few modifications to make it a safe experience for a home chef. Ideal for date nights, special occasions, or a dinner party, steak Diane is one retro entree that deserves a comeback.
Gather the ingredients for upgraded steak Diane
For the beef portion of this steak Diane recipe, you'll want four tenderloin steaks, all about the same size and thickness. You'll also need salt and pepper to season the steaks, along with avocado oil for cooking them.
Next, to build the mushroom-infused cognac cream sauce, start with morel and cremini mushrooms. You'll also need butter, shallots, garlic, cognac, veal demi-glace, Dijon mustard, and heavy cream. Finally, some minced parsley adds a fresh pop to the sauce.
Step 1: Season and rest the tenderloin steaks
Season the tenderloins evenly on both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Let the steaks rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
Step 2: Hydrate the morel mushrooms
Place the dried morels in a bowl and pour hot water over them. Allow the morels to rehydrate for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Remove the mushrooms and reserve the soaking liquid
Remove the morels from the soaking liquid. Reserve ¼ cup of the mushroom soaking water, carefully spooning it from the top of the bowl to avoid the sediment that settles at the bottom. Strain the reserved liquid through a fine mesh sieve if needed.
Step 4: Slice and rinse the morels
Cut the morels in half lengthwise (leave smaller morels whole). Rinse the morels under cold water to remove any debris, then gently pat dry.
Step 5: Pat the steaks dry
Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove any surface moisture.
Step 6: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Sear the steaks
Sear the steaks on one side for 3 minutes.
Step 8: Sear the steaks on other side before resting
Flip the steaks and sear them for an additional 3 minutes. Remove the steaks and allow them to rest.
Step 9: Add butter to the skillet
Turn the heat down to medium and add the butter to the skillet.
Step 10: Saute the morels
Saute the morels for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Add the cremini mushrooms
Add the cremini mushrooms and continue sauteing until the mushrooms are deeply browned, approximately 5 minutes.
Step 12: Add the shallots and garlic
Add the shallots and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
Step 13: Remove the pan from heat before adding cognac and flambeing
Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the cognac, then carefully ignite with a long lighter. Allow the flames to subside, swirling the pan gently, until the alcohol has cooked off.
Step 14: Stir in the demi-glace, mushroom water, and mustard
Add the demi-glace, mushroom water, and Dijon mustard to the skillet, stirring to combine. Simmer until the liquid is slightly reduced and the flavors have concentrated, about 2–3 minutes.
Step 15: Add the cream and simmer
Add the cream and simmer gently until the sauce coats the back of a spoon.
Step 16: Season with salt and pepper to taste
Add additional salt and pepper to taste.
Step 17: Stir in the parsley
Add the parsley to the sauce.
Step 18: Return the steaks and juices to the skillet
Return the steaks to the skillet, along with any accumulated juices. Spoon the sauce over the steaks and simmer gently for 2–3 minutes, or until the steaks are warmed through and reach 130 F.
Step 19: Serve the upgraded steak Diane
Serve the steaks.
What can I serve with steak Diane?
Upgraded Steak Diane Recipe
Our upgraded classic Steak Diane, with tenderloin steak in a rich morel and cognac cream sauce, is perfect for a special date night or elegant dinner party.
Ingredients
- 4 (6-ounce) tenderloin steaks, 1 ½ to 2 inches thick
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste for the sauce
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste for the sauce
- 1 ounce dried morels
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 7 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 2 small shallots, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup cognac
- 1 cup veal demi-glace
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons minced parsley
Directions
- Season the tenderloins evenly on both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Let the steaks rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
- Place the dried morels in a bowl and pour hot water over them. Allow the morels to rehydrate for 20 minutes.
- Remove the morels from the soaking liquid. Reserve ¼ cup of the mushroom soaking water, carefully spooning it from the top of the bowl to avoid the sediment that settles at the bottom. Strain the reserved liquid through a fine mesh sieve if needed.
- Cut the morels in half lengthwise (leave smaller morels whole). Rinse the morels under cold water to remove any debris, then gently pat dry.
- Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove any surface moisture.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sear the steaks on one side for 3 minutes.
- Flip the steaks and sear them for an additional 3 minutes. Remove the steaks and allow them to rest.
- Turn the heat down to medium and add the butter to the skillet.
- Saute the morels for 5 minutes.
- Add the cremini mushrooms and continue sauteing until the mushrooms are deeply browned, approximately 5 minutes.
- Add the shallots and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the cognac, then carefully ignite with a long lighter. Allow the flames to subside, swirling the pan gently, until the alcohol has cooked off.
- Add the demi-glace, mushroom water, and Dijon mustard to the skillet, stirring to combine. Simmer until the liquid is slightly reduced and the flavors have concentrated, about 2–3 minutes.
- Add the cream and simmer gently until the sauce coats the back of a spoon.
- Add additional salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the parsley to the sauce.
- Return the steaks to the skillet, along with any accumulated juices. Spoon the sauce over the steaks and simmer gently for 2–3 minutes, or until the steaks are warmed through and reach 130 F.
- Serve the steaks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|694
|Total Fat
|54.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|193.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|875.2 mg
|Protein
|38.5 g
What are tips for cooking the morel mushrooms?
Morels are a unique, expensive type of mushroom that you can typically purchase either fresh or dried. This recipe calls for dried morels, which means that a little more prep work goes into rehydrating them and getting them ready for cooking. Regardless of whether you're working with fresh or dried morels, there are a few key things to keep in mind for optimal safety and enjoyment. First, make sure you thoroughly clean the mushrooms. Morels have a honeycomb-like surface that can trap debris, so it's important to rinse them well after soaking and slicing them in half.
Another unique aspect of morels is that raw or undercooked ones can actually be dangerous to consume. To avoid potential gastrointestinal upset or digestive issues, make sure that you cook the morels thoroughly. Rehydrated morels, like the ones in this recipe, need a minimum of 5 minutes of sauteing, while fresh morels may require upwards of 10 minutes. I recommend cooking the morels on their own for 5 minutes, until nice and tender, before adding the creminis and cooking them even further. This lengthy sauteing process will not only ensure that your mushrooms are safe to eat, but it will bring out their incredibly earthy, umami-rich flavor profile.
How do I get the best sear on steak?
Knowing how to properly sear a steak is a big culinary advantage, whether you're looking to enjoy steaks all on their own or incorporate them into a more complicated dish, like this steak Diane recipe. The key to a good sear starts before the steaks even hit the pan, and it involves letting the steaks rest at room temperature for an adequate amount of time. Taking the chill out of the steaks allows for a better, more even sear and crust. Patting the steaks dry before searing will help as well.
While you can choose to let the steaks sit at room temperature and then season them before searing, I prefer to get the seasoning done first so that the flavor has a chance to absorb into the meat. The type of oil you use for the sear may influence the flavor of the steaks as well, which is why I like to use avocado oil for its neutral profile. That said, any high smoke point oil will get the job done.
It's also important to use a heavy-duty skillet, like a cast iron or stainless steel one, to get the most even crust on the steaks. These types of pans also hold and balance heat well, meaning you won't end up with a steak that's only seared on the bottom half, and they also help establish fond, those caramelized bits left in the pan, which adds lots of depth to the sauce that you'll eventually build.