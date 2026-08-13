11 Overpriced Bakery Items Sold At Costco

If you're reading this, you're probably a card-carrying Costco superfan and would like to know how to save even more money at everyone's favorite wholesale warehouse. Nevertheless, despite its cost-saving reputation, even Costco is known to sell overpriced items. The numbers only go up if you shop online rather than at the warehouse. Whether in-store or online, follow your nose to the bakery section, and the high prices will only grow.

Gourmet Italian rainbow cookies, elaborate special occasion cakes, fruit-stuffed danishes, artisanal sourdough; these baked goods should taste as good as they look, especially if the prices make you do a double take. And while some customers swear by these bakery goodies, others have taken to the internet to reveal just how much these items didn't live up to their price tags.

After all, as a loyal Costco shopper, you most likely enjoy going home with bulk items for a reasonable price (you probably can't ignore the allure of a $1.50 hot dog, either). But some customers wouldn't necessarily use the word "reasonable" to describe the prices of these 11 bakery items. You can find out more about how we chose these products at the end of the article.