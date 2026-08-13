11 Overpriced Bakery Items Sold At Costco
If you're reading this, you're probably a card-carrying Costco superfan and would like to know how to save even more money at everyone's favorite wholesale warehouse. Nevertheless, despite its cost-saving reputation, even Costco is known to sell overpriced items. The numbers only go up if you shop online rather than at the warehouse. Whether in-store or online, follow your nose to the bakery section, and the high prices will only grow.
Gourmet Italian rainbow cookies, elaborate special occasion cakes, fruit-stuffed danishes, artisanal sourdough; these baked goods should taste as good as they look, especially if the prices make you do a double take. And while some customers swear by these bakery goodies, others have taken to the internet to reveal just how much these items didn't live up to their price tags.
After all, as a loyal Costco shopper, you most likely enjoy going home with bulk items for a reasonable price (you probably can't ignore the allure of a $1.50 hot dog, either). But some customers wouldn't necessarily use the word "reasonable" to describe the prices of these 11 bakery items. You can find out more about how we chose these products at the end of the article.
Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Kirkland Signature has consistently given us elevated versions of the foods we love: whole bean coffee, organic blue agave, organic virgin coconut oil, and plenty of other items we didn't know we needed. So it's no wonder that quite a few customers found themselves salivating over Kirkland Signature's Lemon Blueberry Loaf. But here's where things got disappointing: According to customers, the baked good was not as consistently high-quality as we'd come to expect from the brand.
When you spend around $10 on a lemon blueberry loaf, is it really too much to ask that it contain lemons and blueberries? Apparently so, some Costco customers claimed. "It has a super strong fake lemon flavor," one Reddit user commented, adding, "It doesn't have any lemon in the ingredients ... Tastes like you made a cake bread out of diet Country Time lemonade powder." Other users had the opposite experience, sharing that they could hardly taste the lemon in the loaf at all.
The inconsistency is hard to ignore; Mashed even covered the lack of lemon in Costco's bakery loaf a few years ago. Yet another Reddit user said, "Barely lemon. Barely blueberry. And dry." Perhaps it's telling that the comments in this Reddit thread went from opinions about the Costco loaf to homemade baking tips. After all, if you want to bite into a slice of perfectly balanced lemon and blueberry flavors, you might just have to do it yourself.
Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants
You know what's more appetizing than a croissant? A Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant! This dessert sounds better with every word, but some customers said that it doesn't live up to its delicious-sounding name. According to them, the croissants were surprisingly bland thanks to a noticeable flavor imbalance. "Zero cheesecake flavor. Not enough berries. Too much caramel," one Redditor said. "Would not buy again. It lacked everything."
Well, not everything. Here's an unappetizing sentence: "Hardened caramelized disc." Hungry yet? This is how one customer described their experience with this Costco bakery item. Apparently, these croissants are cradled in gooey caramel but can develop a cement-like hardness if not eaten immediately. And the fact that the person didn't mention blueberry or cheesecake flavors in their review isn't comforting, either. Maybe they just had the misfortune of buying a bad batch? "Nope, this is the way they are," another Redditor replied. "I won't be buying them again." Considering a six-pack costs anywhere between $13 and $15, we can't blame them.
There might be a logical explanation behind the "hardened caramelized disc" and flavor problems. Many Costco bakery items are not made fresh, which may also apply to the Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants. A chewy, flavorless, and potentially stale croissant: Not something we'd spend $1 on, let alone up to $15.
Classic Cake Limoncello Sizzle-cut Cake
If you know Costco, you know Classic Cake, the bakery responsible for those artsy-looking sizzle-cut cakes your aunt always brings to family functions. The limoncello variety has the potential to be a refreshing, tangy slice of heaven. It could even be an elegant dessert — that is, if customers could actually agree that it was worth the price.
"Nothing special," one Costco member said in a review. Despite its name, Costco describes the Classic Cake Limoncello cake as made with lemon syrup, rather than an authentic limoncello or lemon liqueur. For this reason, the customer found that the dessert just didn't live up to expectations. Although they enjoyed the flavors, the price simply wasn't justified. (For the record, the cake is currently listed online at $59.99 for eight slices.)
This shopper wasn't alone. "Not going to overspend for this again," another Costco member wrote. They voiced their displeasure in typical millennial fashion — "Meh!" — and added gripes about the ingredients, "No discernible lemon curd ... so a major disappointment." At least some Costco fans have another option: Kirkland Signature recently unveiled its new limoncello mascarpone cake in Canada, which offers similar flavors and more slices for at least half the price of Classic Cake's sizzle-cut version.
Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Coffee cake is, well, the coffee of desserts — a reliably delicious addition to any breakfast, brunch, or midnight snack. That is, when it's done right. It's not that Collin Street Bakery's version of the classic dessert is bad, per se; in fact, some customers even raved about its flavor. But other shoppers didn't seem to think it was worth the $40-plus Costco charged for the cake.
"I splurged on the cake for a special occasion hoping it would be worth the expensive price," one customer wrote. "I can't say it was anything super special that I could not have made. Make it yourself and save yourself the $50," they shared.
Several shoppers complained that the cake was dry and that the icing was overly sweet and flavorless. One member even said their cake was missing the signature cinnamon swirl. Another customer put it simply: "Dry, not great flavor and very overpriced." Luckily, home bakers can try this copycat recipe for Kirkland Signature's cinnamon coffee cake to make up for what Collin Street Bakery's version lacks. Making your own coffee cake may be more labor-intensive than simply buying one from Costco, but it's a tasty and satisfying way to save between $44 and $50 in-store or online.
Classic Cake Opera Sizzle-cut Cake
Layers of almond sponge cake, coffee buttercream, and dark chocolate ganache are a winning combo and the reason Classic Cake's Opera Sizzle-cut cake has become a Costco staple. It has its fans, but to be fair, the dessert also has its doubters. Much like Classic Cake's limoncello offering, not even a fancy shape and luxe-sounding ingredients can save this sweet from being called overpriced.
Some Costco members shared that the high price doesn't translate to the flavor of this cake. "Opera cake is one of my favorite desserts," one customer commented on Costco's website. "However, this one wasn't very tasty. It's not moist, way too sweet for my taste. It's rather expensive too." When you bite into an Opera cake — especially one that costs $60 for eight slices if you buy it online — you want to taste it all: the coffee, the chocolate, the vanilla-like nuttiness of almond sponge ... but that's not what some customers experienced with Classic Cake's iteration.
One member pointed out that the dessert doesn't include cognac, which many opera cake recipes call for. "Overpriced, too sweet, dry and fudge-like without coffee taste," another shopper wrote. Ouch. Although some customers praised the cake's lightweight texture and complex flavors, it's maybe this complexity that makes the cake so easy to screw up.
Ferrara's Bakery Rainbow Cookies
Rainbow cookies from Ferrara Bakery — which is located in the heart of Manhattan's Little Italy — should be a no-brainer: They're simple, delicious, and a classic example of authentic Italian fare. In fact, Ferrara's is considered an iconic historical landmark in Manhattan. But some customers weren't convinced that the 1.5-pound box of cookies priced at $35 on Costco's website lived up to this grand expectation.
"Very disappointed," one Costco member wrote in their review. "I've had individually packaged ones for $5 that were closer to what Nonna used to make." You know it's bad when Nonna is invoked. But overall, it doesn't seem like customers are quite as upset about the quality of the dessert so much as the way it's transported. Many customers pointed out that Costco's shipping method is the culprit behind their bad experience with the tri-color cookies. "With the hot weather we were having, it arrived with at least a third of it unable to serve to guests," one person said. "For that price, I would have expected at least a cool gel pack to help keep its integrity."
With consistency issues and shipping problems to contend with, it's no wonder some customers are bypassing Costco altogether and going to their local bakeries. And other shoppers are choosing to stay home and bake the classic Italian American rainbow cookies themselves — just like Nonna would've wanted.
Kirkland Signature Traditional Madeleines
At the outset, Kirkland Signature Traditional Madeleines have a lot going for them. Their classic shell shape adds elegance to every cup of tea and mug of coffee, but customers couldn't decide if this 12-count container of treats was worth its $10-plus price. Sure, they look tasteful on a serving dish. But wouldn't any other store-bought madeleines look just as good?
"So much more expensive than the pre-made stuff," one Reddit user couldn't help but point out. Another shopper agreed they weren't about to spend that kind of money on a plain cookie they could probably get cheaper elsewhere. To be fair, customers seemed to agree that Kirkland's take on the classic madeleine tasted good, but that doesn't always mean it's worth the price. "I bought the 'all butter pound cake' which was $6.99 and 32oz of cake, and tasted really similar," one Redditor said. "Enough so that I'd probably buy the loaf instead of these again."
It's fair to say that madeleines, Kirkland or otherwise, probably aren't No. 1 on any "top ten bakery items" list. If you described them as plain, no one could say you're wrong. The question is whether you'd pay upward of $11 for a box of 12. When you can get an entire cake for less money, the answer is probably not.
Kirkland Signature Bagels
Any Northeastern reader is probably thinking, "Bagels? From Costco? Really?" Yeah, when possible, we recommend buying bakery-fresh bagels. But for those of us who like to toast bagels from the comfort of home, Kirkland Signature's eight-count bags for $5 may sound like a steal.
But is it? Costco used to require customers to buy two six-packs of bagels for a total of roughly $6. This was a rule many of us loved to hate. "The cashier definitely seemed like I personally insulted him the one and only time I made this mistake," one Costco customer recalled of the time they accidentally tried to buy one six-pack of bagels. So naturally, some customers were thrilled when Costco changed this rule earlier this year, making it possible to buy a single eight-pack for a little less. Now, eight bagels for $5 isn't too bad if you're buying in-store (or $5.66 online). But if you consider how we used to get 12 bagels for about $6, the change-up doesn't sound like a steal at all.
Besides, customers were convinced that Kirkland Signature's current bagel selection had dropped in quality. "If only they still had the good bagels from 10 yrs ago," one customer lamented on Reddit. Another decided to take the home-baker route: "I stopped buying them and started making my own because they made me sad every time."
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites
Remember those packs of mini muffins your mom used to put in your lunchbox? They were soooo good — until you ran out. Which happened pretty quickly, since there were comically few mini muffins in those plastic packs. Entenmann's Little Bites probably weren't worth what they cost, but at least they were relatively flavorful. And some Costco customers shared they prefer Entenmann's version to Kirkland's.
"They smell like chemicals," one member described the Kirkland Signature mini muffins on Costco's website. "Don't waste your money." You want muffins to smell like chocolate, sugar, or at least like something relatively sweet — not like, say, potassium sorbate or xanthan gum, two ingredients you can find on the list on a bag of these treats. And that ingredient list? The longer it is, the less likely people are to spend $10 or more on a box. "Why are the ingredients list so long? This is crazy," one person wrote on Reddit. "Muffins are baking powder, eggs, flour, vanilla, butter, and chocolate chips. What is all the rest?"
Now, 20 pouches of mini muffins for around $10 honestly isn't egregious. But with widespread complaints about flavoring, it makes you wonder if that price is really worth it. "Kids won't touch these and say they are bad," one parent wrote on Costco's website. "They don't taste quite right. Little Bites are better." And no one wants to dream of another brand while tasting what they already paid for.
Ferrara Bakery Large Cannolis
Rule No. 1 of customer service? Never promise something you can't deliver. This describes the biggest problem with Costco's online-only large cannolis from Ferrara's Bakery. These bakery items just don't seem to arrive at every customer's home in one piece. Apparently, a long delivery process plus improper storage can lead to two dozen limp and chewy cannolis. Does that sound like it's worth the $130 price tag listed on Costco's website?
Customer reviews revealed that these transport problems go back years, with several citing broken cannolis and poor refrigeration that led to thawing. "Worst purchase I made," one Costco member said four years ago. "I would expect the shells should be crispy for the very least, but they are not ... [they] taste like soft cookie [without] sugar." But this customer's complaints didn't end with the outside of the cannolis. "The price for 24 Cannoli is way too expensive, and the filling was not even that tasty," they added.
More recent reviews suggested that online cannoli orders still didn't fare well in the mail. "They were soft and tasted stale when we thawed as instructed," another shopper wrote. "Not worth it." Unsurprisingly, considering Ferrara Bakery's reputation, the disparity in quality has customers questioning the sky-high price. For a more rewarding Italian bakery experience, you might want to check out the massive cannoli at Circo's Pastry Shop in NYC.
Kirkland Signature Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread
Sourdough: Either you love it or hate it. Plenty of Costco enthusiasts are all-in on Kirkland's Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread, but others aren't so convinced. According to customers, Costco's bakery has yet to consistently nail sourdough, with reviews frequently lamenting an underwhelming crumb. We like to think we've become sourdough experts since the pandemic, which makes us both spoiled for homemade sourdough bread and more discerning about the store-bought variety.
"As someone who makes their own sourdough, I was very unimpressed with the Costco loaf," one customer commented on Reddit. Kirkland Signature's Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread seems to be particularly controversial, and some members pointed out it may not be a true sourdough thanks to the addition of ingredients like yeast and yeast extract. Another shopper said just about the worst thing anyone can say about a Mediterranean bakery item: "I think it's lacking in olive oil & rosemary flavors."
The Costco sourdough fervor was brewing as long ago as 2023. "I think the biggest problem here is the price," one Redditor shared. Maybe they have a point. A loaf of the olive and rosemary sourdough currently goes for over $10, according to online pricing. Some of the most skilled sourdough bakers follow the same rule of thumb: the more ingredients on the label, the less likely it is to be true sourdough. And if it's not true sourdough, is it really worth over $10? The same Reddit user ended with some sage advice: "Probably just go support your local bakery."
Methodology
When choosing which bakery items I would include in this article, I scoured Costco's website for items with low or mixed customer reviews. My overarching question was, "Do customers think the quality of these items matches the price?"
I wanted the reviews to reveal Costco customers' high standards for taste, ingredients, and proper shipping. Of course, I also checked Reddit for additional customer opinions on the bakery items I added to the list. Do people think this bakery item is overrated, made of low-quality ingredients, or just generally not worth the time, effort, and money? If the customer complaints met the criteria, I added the product to the list.
My definition of "overpriced" wasn't a set figure. It depended on whether a significant number of customers voiced the same opinion: that a particular item wasn't worth the price Costco was selling it for. I also learned as much as I could about how Costco's prices have increased over the years and whether customers think the new prices have actually led to new value.