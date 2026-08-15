Fire Up The Grill For These Sweet And Spicy Mango Habanero Wings
There are plenty of chicken wing flavors to choose from, but any sweet-spicy flavor lover knows that mango habanero wings simply can't be beat. Now, there are many ways one could go about adding a mango habanero flair to their chicken wings, the easiest being to buy a bottle of store-bought sauce and call it a day. If you want truly exceptional, fresh, and flavor-packed wings, however, then a homemade sauce — made with fresh mangoes and habaneros — is the only way to go, and it's exactly the route I took in this mango habanero wings recipe. The ripe mango and honey bring a delightful sweetness to the sauce while the habanero adds a fiery kick. Meanwhile, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, and a touch of vinegar provide a salty, smoky, and tangy depth to balance everything out, making for one complex sauce that doesn't take a lot of effort to make.
While the homemade mango habanero sauce is no doubt the star of this recipe, the grill-fired chicken wings deserve some love as well. Grilling the wings adds a distinctly smoky depth of flavor to the mix, and one that pairs incredibly well with that sweet, spicy, smoky sauce. The resulting wings are sticky, glossy, and packed with tropical heat — far better than anything you can have delivered or buy from the store.
Gather the ingredients for mango habanero wings
This recipe begins with the mango habanero sauce, for which you'll need a couple ripe mangoes, seeded and sliced habanero peppers, honey, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, onion powder, cumin, and kosher salt. After you blend and simmer the sauce over low heat, you'll whisk some butter into the sauce for a rich finish. For the wings themselves, you'll need standard chicken wings (a mix of drumettes and flats) along with more salt and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Add the mango habanero sauce ingredients to a food processor
Add the mangoes, habaneros, honey, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, onion powder, cumin, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend the sauce
Blend until smooth.
Step 3: Heat the sauce
Place the mango sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 4: Bring the sauce to a boil before simmering
Bring to a light boil then simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.
Step 5: Season the wings
Season the wings with the remaining 1 ¼ teaspoons of kosher salt and black pepper.
Step 6: Heat up the grill
Heat the barbecue to 400 – 450 F.
Step 7: Spritz a skillet with cooking spray
Lightly spritz a cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
Step 8: Place the wings on the skillet
Add the wings to the hot skillet.
Step 9: Cook the wings
Cook the wings for 8 to 10 minutes per side, flipping every 5 minutes.
Step 10: Whisk the butter into the sauce
Whisk the butter into the mango habanero sauce.
Step 11: Pour the sauce over the wings
Add the sauce to the wings.
Step 12: Toss the wings in the mango habanero sauce before serving
Toss well to combine and serve.
What can I serve with wings?
Mango Habanero Wings Recipe
In our easy mango habanero wings, ripe mango and honey bring a delightful sweetness while fresh habanero adds a fiery kick to a salty, smoky, and tangy sauce.
Ingredients
- 2 small ripe mangoes, sliced
- 2 habanero peppers, stems removed, seeded and sliced
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions
- Add the mangoes, habaneros, honey, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, onion powder, cumin, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt to a food processor.
- Blend until smooth.
- Place the mango sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Bring to a light boil then simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.
- Season the wings with the remaining 1 ¼ teaspoons of kosher salt and black pepper.
- Heat the barbecue to 400 - 450 F.
- Lightly spritz a cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
- Add the wings to the hot skillet.
- Cook the wings for 8 to 10 minutes per side, flipping every 5 minutes.
- Whisk the butter into the mango habanero sauce.
- Add the sauce to the wings.
- Toss well to combine and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|631
|Total Fat
|35.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|267.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|31.7 g
|Sodium
|1,046.8 mg
|Protein
|42.1 g
How can I switch up the mango habanero sauce?
The mango habanero sauce in this wing recipe hits all the right fresh, sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, but there is still plenty of room for customization, most notably with the two stars of the show, the mango and the habanero. To start, there's flexibility with the type of mango that you use. I used Ataulfo (or honey) mangoes in the sauce, which are a smaller type of mango known for their lovely sweetness and distinct creamy texture. If you can't find Ataulfos, however, you can use other types of mangoes, but make sure they're ripe and keep in mind that you may not need a full two mangoes if you go with a larger variety. You could also use frozen (and thawed) mango chunks in a pinch. If you're looking to branch out into other tangy-sweet fruits, you could opt for pineapple, peaches, or even a combination of the two.
Another obvious area for customization lies in the spice level of the sauce. Habaneros are spicy peppers — not the spiciest by any means, but hot enough to pack an undeniable kick in the sauce. If you want to tame that spice a bit, you could either only add one habanero or swap the peppers for jalapeños, which will still provide a kick, but a notably milder one. You could also add a chipotle pepper (from a can with adobo sauce) for a more smoky heat, either in addition to or instead of one of the habaneros. One final way to customize the sauce is to mix in some coconut milk, which will add an especially tropical vibe, a touch of creaminess, and help temper the heat a bit.
What are other ways to cook wings besides grilling?
Whether you're an apartment dweller who doesn't have access to an outdoor grill or you simply don't feel like firing the grill up, there are plenty of other ways to cook the wings. The first alternative is to cook the wings in the oven. To do so, place a wire rack on top of a foil-lined baking sheet and spray with it cooking spray. Arrange the wings in a single layer on the rack and bake in a 425 F oven for 40 to 45 minutes, turning the wings halfway through.
Another option for crispier wings is to cook them in the air fryer. Arrange the wings in a single layer in the air fryer basket (you may need to work in batches) and cook at 400 F for 20 to 25 minutes, shaking the basket or turning the wings halfway through. For both the oven and air fryer methods, make sure you don't sauce the wings until they're done cooking; otherwise, you risk burning the sauce.
Finally, you can also cook the wings directly on the grill without the need for a cast iron griddle. In this case, I recommend heating the grill to about 400 F and placing the wings on indirect heat (as in, not directly over the burners). Let the wings cook for 20 to 25 minutes, turning them roughly every 5 minutes. For the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking, move the wings to direct heat to get the skin super crispy.