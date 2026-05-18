These Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Wings Bring Big Southern Flavor

Cauliflower wings have had their moment in recent times, offering up vegetarians (and vegans, depending on the sauce) a game day-worthy chicken wing alternative that still boasts that crispy-tender crunch and essential barbecue flavor. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt takes things a step further with her baked Carolina-style BBQ cauliflower wings recipe, one that not only features those veggie-based wings in all their glory, but one that also incorporates a tangy kick thanks to a homemade Carolina-style sauce.

For those unfamiliar with Carolina-style barbecue sauce, also often called Carolina Gold sauce, it's a unique take on classic barbecue sauce with one key ingredient addition: yellow mustard. The mustard goes a long way in balancing out an otherwise sweet-leaning sauce, adding just the right tangy, sharp kick to keep things interesting. De Witt describes the homemade sauce in this recipe as "a bold Carolina mustard BBQ finish that's bright, tangy, and a little sweet." It pairs oh-so well with the cauliflower wings, which bake up to tender perfection on the inside while retaining a crispy crust on the outside with the help of a panko coating. "Serve these cauliflower wings at football parties or at happy hour with your favorite cocktails," De Witt recommends, noting that they really don't need any additional dipping sauces, as that Carolina-style barbecue sauce really is delicious enough to stand on its own.