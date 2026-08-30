Jersey Mike's Vs Firehouse: Who Makes The Better Philly Cheesesteak?

The beauty of a sandwich is that you can customize it to be exactly what you want. From the bread and cheese to the veggies, meats, and condiments, it's a hand-held build-your-own craving. But there are some sandwiches with a combo so good, they've earned their own name. The Philly cheesesteak was invented in Philadelphia in the 1930s, and while the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia garner near-religious praise for their authenticity, not everyone can make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love every time the hankering hits. For the rest of us, local delis and chain restaurants are the more realistic option. So, how do those places stack up?

Authenticity is typically the first criterion for a great cheesesteak, and the debates surrounding it are heated. Ribeye is the traditional cut of meat for a cheesesteak, thinly shaved and cooked on a flat-top griddle. As for the cheese, the debate never ends. Cheez Whiz is the most traditional, American cheese is the most common, and provolone is what you'll find at most chain restaurants trying to zhuzh things up a bit. Getting all of the elements right simultaneously is harder than it sounds.

So, we're putting two of the most popular versions head-to-head: Jersey Mike's Famous Philly and Firehouse Subs Steak & Cheese Melt. For two chains whose claim to fame hinges on making fantastic subs, here's how they compare when it comes to a decades-old classic.