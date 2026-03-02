Copycat Mike's Famous Philly Recipe From Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's may be a nationwide chain, but true to its name, it was born in the Garden State — Point Pleasant, New Jersey, to be exact. Point Pleasant is considered to be South Jersey, which means it's more oriented towards Philadelphia than New York as far as regional preferences go. This checks out, since one of its popular menu items is based on the classic Philly cheesesteak. People in Philly tend to be serious about their regional dishes, and you'll find a lot of strong opinions about what makes up the perfect cheesesteak. Some might argue that the fast food restaurant's version isn't traditional since many believe that peppers and onions aren't exactly canon, but others swear that it wouldn't be a Philly cheesesteak without them. Jersey Mike's does use them, and so, too, does recipe developer Julianne De Witt.

"This Jersey Mike's copycat is as easy to make as it is delicious. This one was a huge hit in my house — my entire family has already asked that I make this again. I did a lot of research into the Jersey Mike's version, and why this one works in my opinion is the simplicity of the ingredients," De Witt tells us. As she describes the sandwich, "The ribeye is the perfect choice. Because of the marbling, it's a tender cut of meat that remains tender even though it's fully cooked. The peppers and onions add a little sweetness, and the American cheese melts perfectly on top."